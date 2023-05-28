All Gerudo Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

Gerudo Desert and Gerudo Highlands are two areas where you will be able to discover at least fifteen Shrines in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Some of these shrines are located in the eastern parts whereas some can be found in southern parts as well.

However, you will need to take some time in order to discover and complete the challenges in these shrines as these will earn you some good rewards as well in Totk.

So if you want to learn the location of the Gerudo Shrines then we have got you covered on all fifteen shrine locations in the Zelda: Totk guide.

Where to find the Gerudo Desert Shrines in Zelda: TotK

There are a total of nine shrines that you discover in the Gerudo Desert Area in Tears of the Kingdom.

Chichim Shrine

The Chichim Shrine can be located on the east side of the Gerudo Desert in Zelda: Totk. This distinct shrine lies on the northwestern end of the Ancient Prison Ruins. So as usual you can exit the Gerudo Town and then make your journey east through the Gerudo Desert.

During your travels, you will also come around the Quicksand Cave which resides on the northwestern side of the Chichim Shrine.

This means that you are on the right path so go around that cave and proceed south of the Pulu Wasteland. After a short while you will arrive at the sinkhole in the desert through which you can enter the Ancient Prison Ruins.

After entering it, you need to get past the gates using Link’s ability. So after taking some turns and making your way to the end of the ruins, you will eventually find the Chichim Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Irasak Shrine

The Irasak Shrine resides on the south side of the Arbiter’s Grounds in the Gerudo Desert region in Legend of Zelda: Totk. You can start from the Lightning Temple which is present on the east side of Dragon’s Exile.

Then you can move south through the desert to reach Arbiter’s Grounds in Totk. Once you get there you need to head further down towards the south side and finally, you will come across a small, elevated dune. You can climb this particular dune to find the Irasak Shrine on top of it in Zelda: Totk.

Karahatag Shrine

The Karahatag Shrine can be located on the Southern Oasis in Legend of Zelda: Totk. This specific shrine is present on the south side of the Lightning Temple.

After you exit the Lightning Temple you can go through the Gerudo Desert region and reach the Southern Oasis next.

This oasis will have a pond in the center surrounded by some trees. So make your way towards it and you will find the Karahatag Shrine in the open in Tears of the Kingdom.

Kitawak Shrine

The Kitawak Shrine can be found on the south side of the Stalry Plateau and especially near the East Gerudo Mesa in Legend Of Zelda: Totk. So if you have discovered the Lower Spectacle Rock Cave on the Gerudo Canyon Pass Road then you can move from this point to find the Kitawak shrine towards the south end.

For that, you will have to follow the road down south until you reach the Yarna Valley first in Totk. From here you can climb the rocks and once you reach up top you can go east towards the East Gerudo Mesa.

After reaching this place you will notice a large mountain and once you climb it to reach the top you will discover the Kitawak Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Totk.

Mayatat Shrine

The Mayatat Shrine is one of those shrines that can be found in the Gerudo Desert area in Zelda: Totk. This specific shrine resides on the opposite side of the infamous Kara Kara Bazaar that you may have visited quite often during your quests in Totk.

So you can start your journey from the Gerudo Sand-Seal Rental Shop which resides on the northeastern end of the Mayatat Shrine.

Then you can simply take the Gerudo Desert Gateway road which leads towards the west side. Along the way, you will come across a general store as well in Totk.

This General Store lies between the Mayatat shrine and the Kara Kara Bazaar so from here you can turn north and keep moving. After traveling for a bit you will finally come across the Mayatat Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Totk.

Miryotanog Shrine

The Miryotanog Shrine is located on the west side of Gerudo Town. So to reach this Shrine in Zelda: Totk you can begin your journey from the Gerudo Town and exit it through the southwestern end.

Then you can travel through the Gerudo Desert terrain. Now you also need to keep in mind that the closest area to the Miryotanog Shrine is the Toruma Dunes.

So you can simply find the Mirytotanog Shrine on the south side of this area on top of a sand dune in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Motsusis Shrine

The Motsusis Shrine lies on the south side of the Champion’s Gate in the South Lomei Labyrinth in Legend of Zelda: TotK. To reach this specific shrine you can start from the Ancient Altar Ruins and proceed north towards the Champion’s Gate first.

Then you will have to continue east through the Gerudo Highland regions and once you reach the end you can turn west.

You will end up reaching the entrance of the South Lomei Labyrinth. In that labyrinth, you will also come across the South Lomei Chasm which you can ignore and head straight towards the center in Tears of the Kingdom. Upon reaching the center you will find the Motsusis Shrine in Zelda: Totk.

Siwakama Shrine

To reach the Siwakama Shrine you will have to travel through the Gerudo Desert region and towards the north side of the East Barren in Totk. If you start from the Ancient Prison Ruin and proceed towards the southeastern end.

You will need to keep traveling until you reach the location that is parallel to the East Gerudo Chasm in Totk.

There you will find some sandy pillars along the way. After climbing the largest one you will be able to spot the Siwakama Shrine on top of it in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Soryotanog Shrine

The Soryotanog Shrine is relatively easier to find as it is located in Gerudo Town and specifically in the Gerudo Palace in Zelda: TotK. So after exiting the town you can make your way past the General Stores and enter the Palace.

However, to find this shrine in Totk you will have to make your way to the top of the Gerudo Palace. You can do that by using Link’s ability Ascension to reach the upper levels. Once you reach the top side you will discover the Soryotanog Shrine easily in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Gerudo Highland Shrines in Zelda: TotK

You will be able to discover a total of six shrines in different areas in the Gerudo Highland region in Zelda: Totk.

Kudanisar Shrine

The Kudanisar Shrine is located in the Gerudo Desert region and on the southeastern side of the Karusa Valley in Zelda: Totk.

To reach this particular shrine you can exit the Gerudo town and journey north bypassing the North Gerudo Ruins.

As you make your way towards the northwestern side finally reach the outskirts of the West Gerudo Ruins. You can then change your direction from there and towards the north side and keep going until you find a big rock plateau. After climbing it you will be able to find the Kudanisar Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayamats Shrine

In order to reach the Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: Totk you will need to get to the Rutimala Hill area. So to get there you can start from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and make your way west to the Risoka Snowfield area.

However, this time around you need to head south towards the Rutimala Hill area in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you get there you can proceed to the edge of the cliff and there you will discover the Mayamats Shrine with relative ease in Totk.

Otutsum Shrine

The Otutsum Shrine is present on the west side of the Gerudo Summit in Legend of Zelda: Totk. The closest place to this specific shrine is the Statue of the Eight Heroine Cave.

So to reach the Otutsum Shrine you can start off from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower which is located in the Meadela’s Mantle. Then you can proceed west through the Gerudo Highland region.

This way you will reach the Risoka Snowfield area. From there you simply need to go north, and you will eventually find the Otutsum Shrine in plain sight surrounded by two large mountains in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rotsumamu Shrine

The Rotsumamu Shrine is present in the Gerudo Highland region, next to the Yiga Clan Hideout Chasm in Zelda: Totk. So if you have discovered the Yiga Clan Hideout then finding this shrine would be easier as well.

If not then you can start from the Gerudo Highland Skyview Tower and go east from there. Along the way, you will find the Yiga Clan Hideout area Totk.

If you continue further east then you will definitely come across the chasm along the way in Tears of the Kingdom. This will serve as the closest spot to the Rotsumamu shrine. Hence this way you will be able to discover the shrine beside it and specifically under a ledge in Legend of Zelda: Totk.

Suariwak Shrine

To discover this last shrine in the Gerudo Highland region you can locate it on the southern side of the Zirco Mesa area in Totk. However, there is a pre-requisite to accessing this particular shrine as it involves you completing the Yiga Clan Exam first in Zelda: Totk.

That being said the shrine is also hard to access due to the mountainous terrain. So once you start from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower you have to head north.

This way you will reach the Koukot Plateau in Legend of Zelda: TotK. Then you can simply follow the road that leads you over the bridge toward the west side. After that, you will have to climb the mountain to reach the top side.

Once above you will come across two caves namely the Yiga Baldemaster Station and the Taafei Hill Cave in Tears of the Kingdom. After entering the first cave you can make your way to the back room where you will find the Suariwak Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Turakamik Shrine

The Turakmik Shrine is located on the northeastern side of the Gerudo Desert Gateway in Zelda: Totk. To reach this distinct shrine you can begin from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower which lies on the east side.

It’s a simple route as you will have to travel to the northwestern side this time around and make your way to the canyon road in Totk.

Then you need to follow this road south and reach the high ledge area where the road breaks. There you will be able to find the Turakamik Shrine on the right side in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.