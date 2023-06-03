Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Legend of The Great Sky Island Walkthrough

The Great Skyland view will play an important role in the later part of the game. It not only serves as the tutorial area but also is the place to get the Legend of the Great Sky Island side adventure from Steward Construct in Tears of the Kingdom.

During this side adventure, you must light three consecutive bonfires within the given time limit to receive a Zonai Fabric for customizing the Glider at the Hateno Village. Below is how you can complete the Legend of the Great Sky Island sider adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Legend of the Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK

You need to make your way to the top of the Temple of Time to get the Legend of the Great Sky Island side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you reach the location marked on the map below, speak with the Steward Construct. The coordinates are 0452, -0910, 1446.

Keep in mind that there is a prerequisite quest here to complete beforehand. You need to first complete Restoring the Zora Armor before going to the temple. This will be part of your main story quests.

How to complete Legend of the Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK

The important thing to note here is that you will have a time limit in which to complete the Legend of the Great Sky Island quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

You will be given a total of 12-mins to successfully lighten three bonfires. However, the other stipulation is that you cannot touch the surface, adding another layer of difficulty to it.

Therefore, the best option here is to use your Bow to shoot the bonfires. Below we have explained where you can find each of the three bonfires to shoot.

Bonfire #1

Make your way to the left side of the temple to reach the location of the first bonefire. Glide towards the three waterfalls in front of you and shoot the bonfire from the air to ignite its flame.

Bonfire #2

Glide left from the first Bonfire and go through the large cloud on the way. Make your way to the three waterfalls below. Climb the middle waterfall and find the Bonfire behind it. Shoot the bow to lighten it up.

Bonfire #3

Visit the eastern part of the Island and reach the frigid area. Simply glide forward after lightning up the second bonfire. Climb up the first water ahead and glide to the other waterfall and climb it as well. You will find the Bonfire below on the edge. Shoot the bonfire with the bow and lighten it.

Once all three bonfires are lightened, make your way back to the top of the Temple of Time and talk to Steward Construct. This will complete the side adventure and you will be rewarded with 1x Zonai Fabric.