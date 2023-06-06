Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hunt For Bubbul Gems Walkthrough

The Hunt for Bubbul Gems is a side adventure In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which you need to collect a Bubbul Gem. A character named Koltin needs one and it is up to you to collect one and hand it over. These gems are collected from different caves and farmed from Bubbul Frogs.

Handing them over will reward you with a Bokoblin Mask. So if you want one, you can follow the guide below. Today we will be showing you how to complete The Hunt for Bubbul Gems side adventure In Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock Hunt for Bubbul Gems in Zelda: TotK

The Hunt for Bubbul Gems can easily be unlocked by talking to an NPC in Tears of the Kingdom called Kilton. He is a Hylian who is found in the Eldin Region at the coordinates 1306, 1242, 0015. To reach the location, you must travel to the northern side of the Pico Pond.

As you start your conversation with Kilton, his brother Koltin comes out of the cave disappointed as he failed to find any Bubbul Frogs inside the cave. This will unlock the Hunt for Bubbul Gems side adventure.

How to complete Hunt for Bubbul Gems in Zelda: TotK

After talking to the two brothers, head inside the Pico Pond cave from which Kotlin came out.

Enter the Pico Pond cave

Head inside the Pico Pond cave. As you enter the cave, you can collect the Brightbloom Seeds, Luminous Stone, and Ambers scattered all around the area.

Find the Bubbul Frog

To find the Bubbul Frog, you must always keep an eye out. These frogs are always found jumping across the walls of the caves they reside in. Therefore, it is best that you keep an eye on the walls.

Kill the Bubbul Frog

To acquire Bubbul Gem, you must kill the Bubbul Frog. However, the task isn’t as easy as it sounds as it is continuously jumping across the cave. Once you do manage to kill it, it will drop 1x Bubbul Gem.

Talk to Koltin

After collecting the Bubbul Gem, talk to Koltin Outside the cave and present him with the Gem. This will complete the Hunt for Bubbul Gems side adventure In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.