Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Photographing A Chuchu Walkthrough 

The Photographing A Chuchu side quest in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As the name suggests, you have to photograph a Chuchu. In return, you will unlock new paraglider fabrics and you can customize them to your liking.

The quest is picked up from the dye shop situated in Hateno. He will have a few options available and when you ask him to change it, he will give you the quest.

If you’re interested in completing the Photographing A Chuchu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom then read on! We have written an easy-to-follow article that will guide you on the quest.

How to start Photographing a Chuchu in Zelda: TotK

To start this quest, you need to first head to Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This village is Southeast of Central Hyrule. The easiest way to get there is by fast-traveling to Zanmik Shrine which overlooks the village. You can also get there by following the coordinates 3415,-2122, and 0121.

Once you reach there, you need to find the Dye shop from where you can start your quest. Talk with the Dye Shop owner Sayge, who will explain that he can change your paraglider cloth. Take him up on the offer, change the paraglider fabric, and be launched up into the air using the pad.

Land using the paraglider and then talk to Sayge again. He will then speak about using creature designs on dies and fabrics and wants you to photograph them. This begins the Photographing a Chuchu quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Photographing A Chuchu in Zelda: TotK

If you have been keeping your compendium up to date, then chances are you already have this picture. In case you do not, then you will need to find a Chuchu and photograph it.

Fast-travel to any Shrine or Skyview Tower in Central Hyrule and then head towards the fields. After roaming around for a few minutes, you’ll encounter a Chuchu. Whip out your camera and then take a picture.

A quest icon will pop up when you do indicating that you have completed the objective. Then report back to Sayge in the Hateno Village and he will offer you new fabrics for your paraglider. He will ask you to photograph more creatures as time goes on.

Oblige him and you’ll have more fabrics for purchase when you do. You can get them for 20 Rupees each.