All Great Sky Island Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

In Zelda: TotK, you can find several shrines almost in every region of the map, including the sky. One such great area that allows you to explore four shrines within a span of a short time is the Great Sky Island. You can move across the Island’s points to access different shrines and earn rewards.

To make the process easy, we have provided the location of each Great Sky Island Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Great Sky Island Shrines in Zelda: TotK

Gutanbac Shrine

The Gutanbac Shrine is located on the southeast side of the Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK. You need to reach the site of the Island that contains an entrance toward the Bottomless Cave.

From the entrance, make your way south toward the Ridge. The Ridge is opposite the large cooking pot you can use to create dishes.

Once you are on the base of the Ridge, climb it up, or you can just land on the location. At the center of the ledge, you will find the Gutanbac shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

In-Isa Shrine

The In-Isa Shrine is found on the southwest corner of Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK. You need to move west from the Waterfall Cave access location toward the area with multiple trees.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Make your way toward the open green fields next to the region’s edge. In the middle, you will encounter the In-Isa shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Nachoyah Shrine

The Nachoyah Shrine is located on the south end of the Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK. You can only access this shrine after completing the Closed Door quest, and this quest rewards you with the Rewind ability, which is vital input for exploring this shrine.

Once you get the ability, head south without entering the Mining Cave. You need to use your rewind ability to ride Cogs to access the shrine.

Ukouh Shrine

The Ukouh Shrine is located on the north side of Great Sky Island in Zelda: TotK. You need to travel south from the Zonai Charge point to reach the higher area that contains the shrine. You will find this shrine next to a concrete wall that is on the left side of it.

So you need to follow the marked map and move toward the center of the location to access the Ukouh shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.