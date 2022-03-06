Elden Ring Merchants Locations Guide

Merchants are the NPCs you are going to find as you progress further into Elden Ring. You can buy different valuable items from them or sell off your junk for Runes. In this Elden Ring guide, we will tell you about the locations of all the merchants in the game along with the items you can buy from them and their rune costs.

Elden Ring Merchants Locations

These are all the merchants you are going to find in Elden Ring along with the map locations (courtesy of Mapgenie) and items you can buy from them

Merchant Kale

Merchant Kale can be found sitting in Ruins inside the Church of the Elleh in Limgrave. The location can be seen on the map as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Throwing Dagger (40 Runes)

Telescope (500 Runes)

Furlcalling Finger Remedy (1000 Runes)

Cracked Pot (300 Runes)

Crafting Kit (300 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (500 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (500 Runes)

Missionary’s Cookbook (1000 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Torch (200 Runes)

Large Leather Shield (600 Runes)

Chain Coif (1000 Runes)

Chain Armor (1500 Runes)

Chain Gauntlets (1000 Runes)

Chain Leggings (1000 Runes)

Note: Flask of Wondrous Physick (200 Runes)

Note: Waypoint Ruins (200 Runes)

Isolated Merchant Weeping Peninsula

You are going to find this Isolated Merchant location in Elden Ring in the Shack far west of the Weeping Peninsula. The location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Lantern (1800 Runes)

Arteria Leaf (1000 Runes)

Stonesword Key (2000 Runes)

Lost Ashes of War (3000 Runes)

Zweihander (3500 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Great Arrow (300 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Ballista Bolt (300 Runes)

Sacrificial Twig (3000 Runes)

Note: Walking Mausoleum (600 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant West Limgrave

This merchant can be found southeast of the Coastal Cave Entrance in West Limgrave. The location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Armorer’s Cookbook (600 Runes)

Neutralizing Boluses (600 Runes)

Stanching Boluses (600 Runes)

Stimulating Boluses (1500 Runes)

Broadsword (1800 Runes)

Iron (900 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Shortbow (600 Runes)

Club (600 Runes)

Note: Land Squirts (200 Runes)

Note: Stonedigger (400 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant East Limgrave

You will find this merchant next to the road between Fort Haight and Mistwood Ruins in the East Limgrave. The location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Festering Bloody Finger (1000 Runes)

Sliver of Meat (500 Runes)

Beast Liver (500 Runes)

Lump of Flesh (800 Runes)

Trina’s Lily (1000 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (1500 Runes)

Armorer’s Cookbook (2000 Runes)

Hand Axe (600 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Trina’s Arrow (60 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Riveted Wooden Shield (600 Runes)

Blue-Gold Kite Shield (1000 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant North Limgrave

This merchant can be found on the east side of the bridge connecting the East Limgrave and Stormhill. The location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Pickled Turtle Neck (800 Runes)

Cracked Pot (600 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (500 Runes)

Short Sword (600 Runes)

Halberd (1200 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Bandit Mask (1500 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant West Liurnia

This merchant can be found close to the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace in the Liurnia of the Lakes. It is not difficult to find that merchant. The location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Lantern (1800 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (1500 Runes)

Estoc (3000 Runes)

Astrologer’s Staff (800 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Kite Shield (1000 Runes)

Astrologer Hood (1000 Runes)

Astrologer Robe (1500 Runes)

Astrologer Gloves (1000 Runes)

Astrologer Trousers (1000 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant Weeping Peninsula

This merchant can be found right next to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula. The location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Kukri (60 Runes)

Cracked Pot (600 Runes)

Stonesword Key (2000 Runes)

Bastard Sword (3000 Runes)

Light Crossbow (1500 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Great Arrow (300 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Ballista Bolt (300 Runes)

Red Thorn Roundshield (600 Runes)

Round Shield (1000 Runes)

Iron Helmet (1500 Runes)

Scale Armor (2400 Runes)

Iron Gauntlets (1500 Runes)

Leather Trousers (1500 Runes)

Crimson Amber Medallion (1500 Runes)

Note: Demi-human Mobs (I500 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant South Caelid

Along the southern portion of the Caelid Highway, you will find this merchant. You have to follow the road towards the Sellia gateway. You will find the merchant on the right side of the campfire after the fork.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Cracked Pot (1500 Runes)

Stonesword Key (4000 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (4000 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Flaming Bolt (120 Runes)

Champion Headband (1000 Runes)

Greathelm (1800 Runes)

Champion Pauldron (1500 Runes)

Champion Bracers (1000 Runes)

Champion Gaiters (1000 Runes)

Note: Gravity’s Advantage (800 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant Mt. Gelmir

This merchant can be found at one of the edges of the mountain in Mt. Gelmir. The map can be used for finding the exact location of the merchant.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Stonesword Key (5000 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (3000 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Great Arrow (300 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Explosive Bolt (160 Runes)

Ballista Bolt (300 Runes)

Explosive Greatbolt (800 Runes)

Guilty Hood (500 Runes)

Confessor Hood (1000 Runes)

Confessor Armor (1500 Runes)

Confessor Gloves (1000 Runes)

Confessor Boots (1000 Runes)

Nomadic Merchant North Liurnia

You will find this merchant in North Liurnia. For finding this one you have to go to Bellum Church and close to it you will see a big hole in the ground.

Get inside the hole and you will find the merchant after moving a little forward.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Rune Arc (4,000 Runes)

Immunizing Cured Meat (2,000 Runes)

Invigorating White Cured Meat (2,000 Runes)

Clarifying White Cured Meat (2,000 Runes)

Bewitching Branch (1,600 Runes)

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (2,000 Runes)

Composite Bow (3,500 Runes)

Arrow (20 Runes)

Bolt (40 Runes)

Rift Shield (1,800 Runes)

Blue Crest Heater Shield (1,500 Runes)

Patches Boss Merchant

You will find this boss inside the Murkwater cave. First, you have to defeat that boss and once you forgive him you can start trading with it. Its exact location can be seen on the map above as well.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Ballista Bolt (300 Runes)

Fan Daggers (160 Runes)

Festering Bloody Finger (1000 Runes)

Furlcalling Finger (1000 Runes)

Glass Shard (100 Runes)

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot (600 Runes)

Grace Mimic (100Runes)

Great Arrow (300 Runes)

Horse Crest Wooden Shield (1000 Runes)

Margit’s Shackle (5000 Runes)

Missionary’s Cookbook (800 Runes)

Parrying Dagger (1600 Runes)

Sacrificial Twig (5000 Runes)

Stonesword Key (5000 Runes)

Pidia Carian Servant

It is an old man who is serving at the Caria Manor. You just have to talk to him a few times and after that, you can start trading with him. Go to the location shown on the map above for finding him without any trouble.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Budding Horn (1500 Runes)

Old Fang (800 Runes)

Slumbering Egg (600 Runes)

Ritual Pot (1500 Runes)

Celestial Dew (5000 Runes)

Larval Tear (3000 Runes)

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook (2500 Runes)

Ash of War: Carian Retaliation (3000 Runes)

Ripple Blade (3500 Runes)

Black Leather Shield (500 Runes)

Sorceress Sellen Merchant

Sorceress Sellen can be found on the location given on the map easily. You can find it in the Limgrave, Waypoint Ruins. Sorceress Sellen is renowned for selling the sorceries in Elden Ring.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.

Glintstone Pebble (1,000 Runes)

Glintstone Stars (3,000 Runes)

Glintstone Arc (1,500 Runes)

Crystal Barrage (1,500 Runes)

Scholar’s Armament (3,000 Runes)

Scholar’s Shield (2,500 Runes)

Glintblade Phalanx (2,500 Runes)

Carian Slicer (1,500 Runes)

Great Glintstone Shard (2,000 Runes)

Swift Glintstone Shard (600 Runes)

Glintstone Cometshard (12,000 Runes)

Star Shower (10,000 Runes)

Isolated Merchant Dragonbarrow

This merchant in Elden Ring can be found by going to the location shown on the map above. This merchant is an isolated merchant’s shack in Dragonbarrow.

A list of all the items you can buy from this merchant along with the cost is given below.