Elden Ring Sites of Grace Locations Map: Full and Region-Wise

Sites of Grace in The Lands Between are a place of solace and rest for the tired Tarnished. These shiny points guide you to the next routes you must take to progress in the game storyline. These are also where you respawn after embracing death in Elden Ring.

This guide provides the map location of all Sites of Grace in Elden Ring, covered with respect to each region on the map.

Sites of Grace Full Map

Thanks to Reddit, we have a very high-resolution image of a complete Elden Ring map showing every Site of Grace in the game. However, if you want the site of Grace locations region-wise, you can check them out too.

Sites of Grace Map Locations by Region

As Limgrave is the first region where you find yourself after finishing the tutorial, we will be starting from the Sites of Grace of this region, followed by other regions.

Limgrave Site of Grace Locations (49 in total)

The First Step

Church of Elleh

Gatefront

Artist’s Shack

Waypoint Ruins Cellar

Third Church of Marika

Agheel Lake South

Fort Haight West

Agheel Lake North

Church of Dragon Communion

Seaside Ruins

Mistwood Outskirts

Summonwater Village Outskirts

Murkwater Coast

Stormfoot Catacombs

Murkwater Catacombs

Groveside Cave

Coastal Cave

Murkwater Cave

Highroad Cave

Limgrave Tunnels

Stormhill Shack

Castleward Tunnel

Margit, the Fell Omen

Warmaster’s Shack

Saintsbridge

Deathtouched Catacombs

Limgrave Tower Bridge

Divine Tower of Limgrave

Church of Pilgrimage

Castle Morne Rampart

Tombsward

South of the Lookout Tower

Ailing Village Outskirts

Beside The Crater-Pocked Glade

Isolated Merchant’s Shack

Fourth Church of Marika

Bridge of Sacrifice

Castle Morne Lift

Behind The Castle

Beside the Rampart Gaol

Morne Moangrave

Impaler’s Catacombs

Tombsward Catacombs

Earthbore Cave

Tombsward Cave

Morne Tunnel

Cave of Knowledge

Stranded Graveyard

Caelid Region Sites of Grace (41 in total)

Smoldering Church

Rotview Balcony

Caelem Ruins

Fort Gael North

Smoldering Wall

Caelid Highway South

Cathedral of Dragon Communion

Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank

Sellia Backstreets

Sellia Under-Stair

Chair-Crypt of Sellia

Church of the Plague

Deep Siofra Well

Impassable Greatbridge

Chamber Outside the Plaza

Redmane Castle Plaza

Starscourge Radahn

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Caelid Catacombs

War-Dead Catacombs

Abandoned Cave

Gael Tunnel

Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Aeonia Swamp Shore

Astray from Caelid Highway North

Heart of Aeonia

Inner Aeonia

Dragonbarrow West

Isolated Merchant’s Shack

Fort Faroth

Dragonbarrow Fork

Lenne’s Rise

Farum Greatbridge

Bestial Sanctum

Sellia Hideaway

Dragonbarrow Cave

Divine Tower of Caelid: Center

Divine Tower of Caelid: Basement

Isolated Divine Tower

Liurnia of the Lakes Region Sites of Grace (63 in total)

Liurnia Lake Shore

Laskyar Ruins

Lake-Facing Cliffs

Scenic Isle

Academy Gate Town

South Raya Lucaria Gate

Gate Town Bridge

Artist’s Shack

Main Academy Gate

Liurnia Highway South

Liurnia Highway North

Eastern Liurnia Lake Shore

Jarburg

Ranni’s Chamber

Eastern Tableland

Church of Vows

Ruined Labyrinth

Mausoleum Compound

Slumbering Wolf’s Shack

Boilprawn Shack

Fallen Ruins of the Lake

Folly on the Lake

Village of the Albinaurics

Temple Quarter

Crystalline Woods

Foot of the Four Belfries

The Four Belfries

Sorcerer’s Isle

East Gate Bridge Trestle

Converted Tower

Revenger’s Shack

Gate Town North

Northern Liurnia Lake Shore

Road to the Manor

Main Caria Manor Gate

Manor Upper Level

Manor Lower Level

Royal Moongazing Grounds

Ranni’s Rise

Behind Caria Manor

The Ravine

Ravine-Veiled Village

Road’s End Catacombs

Black Knife Catacombs

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Stillwater Cave

Academy Crystal Cave

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Lakeside Crystal Cave

Study Hall Entrance

Bellum Church

Liurnia Tower Bridge

Divine Tower of Liurnia

Grand Lift of Dectus

East Raya Lucaria Gate

Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts

Church of Inhibition

Magma Wyrm Makar

Moonlight Altar

Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook

Cathedral of Manus Celes

Altar South

Roundtable Hold Site of Grace (Only One)

Table of Lost Grace (This area is only approachable by fast-travel method. You cannot physically reach Roundtable Hold)

Altus Plateau Sites of Grace (70 in total)

Erdtree-Gazing Hill

Altus Plateau

Abandoned Coffin

Forest-Spanning Greatbridge

Altus Highway Junction

Bower of Bounty

Windmill Village

Windmill Heights

Shaded Castle Ramparts

Shaded Castle Inner Gate

Road of Iniquity Side Path

Rampartside Path

Castellan’s Hall

Unsightly Catacombs

Perfumer’s Grotto

Old Altus Tunnel

Sainted Hero’s Grave

Sage’s Cave

Altus Tunnel

Bridge of Iniquity

First Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Road of Iniquity

Seethewater River

Seethewater Terminus

Craftsman’s Shack

Gelmir Hero’s Grave

Seethewater Cave

Primeval Sorcerer Azur

Wyndham Catacombs

Volcano Cave

Outer Wall Phantom Tree

Minor Erdtree Church

Hermit Merchant’s Shack

Outer Wall Battleground

Capital Rampart

Auriza Side Tomb

Auriza Hero’s Grave

Divine Tower of West Altus

Sealed Tunnel

Divine Tower of West Altus: Gate

Volcano Manor

Prison Town Church

Audience Pathway

Abductor Virgin

Temple of Eiglay

Guest Hall

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Subterranean Inquisition Chamber

East Capital Rampart

Lower Capital Church

Avenue Balcony

Erdtree Sanctuary

West Capital Rampart

Queen’s Bedchamber

Divine Bridge

Elden Throne

Fortified Manor, First Floor

Underground Roadside

Forsaken Depths

Leyndell Catacombs

East Capital Rampart

Frenzied Flame Proscription

Cathedral of the Forsaken

Leyndell, Capital of Ash

Erdtree Sanctuary

Divine Bridge

Fractured Marika

Queen’s Bedchamber

Elden Throne

Crumbling Farum Azula Sites of Grace (11 in total)

Crumbling Beast Grave

Crumbling Beast Grave Depths

Dragon Temple

Dragon Temple Transept

Tempest-Facing Balcony

Dragon Temple Altar

Dragon Temple Lift

Dragon Temple Rooftop

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Beside the Great Bridge

Dragonlord Placidusax

Deeproot Depths Sites of grace (6 in total)

Root-Facing Cliffs

Deeproot Depths

Great Waterfall Crest

The Nameless Eternal City

Prince of Death’s Throne

Across the Roots

Siofra River Sites of Grace (14 in total)

Nokron, Eternal City

Ancestral Woods

Mimic Tear

Night’s Sacred Ground

Siofra River Well Depths

Aqueduct-Facing Clif

Great Waterfall Basin

Siofra River Bank

Worshippers’ Woods

Below the Well

Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance

Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint

Palace Approach Ledge-Road

Cocoon of the Empyrean

Mountaintops of the Giants Sites of Grace (38 in total)

Grand Lift of Rold

Forbidden Lands

Hidden Path to the Haligtree

Divine Tower of East Altus: Gate

Divine Tower of East Altus

Giants’ Gravepost

Fire Giant

Forge of the Giants

Church of Repose

Foot of the Forge

Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs

Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave

Zamor Ruins

Ancient Snow Valley Ruins

Freezing Lake

Castle Sol Main Gate

Church of the Eclipse

First Church of Marika

Whiteridge Road

Snow Valley Ruins Overlook

Castle Sol Rooftop

Spiritcaller Cave

Consecrated Snowfield

Inner Consecrated Snowfield

Ordina, Liturgical Town

Apostate Derelict

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Cave of the Forlorn

Yelough Anix Tunne

Haligtree Canopy

Haligtree Town Plaza

Haligtree Promenade

Haligtree Town

Prayer Room

Elphael Inner Wall

Drainage Channel

Haligtree Roots

Malenia, Goddess of Rot

Ainsel River Sites of Grace (10 in total)