Elden Ring Sites of Grace Locations Map: Full and Region-Wise

Sites of Grace in The Lands Between are a place of solace and rest for the tired Tarnished. These shiny points guide you to the next routes you must take to progress in the game storyline. These are also where you respawn after embracing death in Elden Ring.
This guide provides the map location of all Sites of Grace in Elden Ring, covered with respect to each region on the map.
Sites of Grace Full Map
Thanks to Reddit, we have a very high-resolution image of a complete Elden Ring map showing every Site of Grace in the game. However, if you want the site of Grace locations region-wise, you can check them out too.
Sites of Grace Map Locations by Region
As Limgrave is the first region where you find yourself after finishing the tutorial, we will be starting from the Sites of Grace of this region, followed by other regions.
Limgrave Site of Grace Locations (49 in total)
- The First Step
- Church of Elleh
- Gatefront
- Artist’s Shack
- Waypoint Ruins Cellar
- Third Church of Marika
- Agheel Lake South
- Fort Haight West
- Agheel Lake North
- Church of Dragon Communion
- Seaside Ruins
- Mistwood Outskirts
- Summonwater Village Outskirts
- Murkwater Coast
- Stormfoot Catacombs
- Murkwater Catacombs
- Groveside Cave
- Coastal Cave
- Murkwater Cave
- Highroad Cave
- Limgrave Tunnels
- Stormhill Shack
- Castleward Tunnel
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Warmaster’s Shack
- Saintsbridge
- Deathtouched Catacombs
- Limgrave Tower Bridge
- Divine Tower of Limgrave
- Church of Pilgrimage
- Castle Morne Rampart
- Tombsward
- South of the Lookout Tower
- Ailing Village Outskirts
- Beside The Crater-Pocked Glade
- Isolated Merchant’s Shack
- Fourth Church of Marika
- Bridge of Sacrifice
- Castle Morne Lift
- Behind The Castle
- Beside the Rampart Gaol
- Morne Moangrave
- Impaler’s Catacombs
- Tombsward Catacombs
- Earthbore Cave
- Tombsward Cave
- Morne Tunnel
- Cave of Knowledge
- Stranded Graveyard
Caelid Region Sites of Grace (41 in total)
- Smoldering Church
- Rotview Balcony
- Caelem Ruins
- Fort Gael North
- Smoldering Wall
- Caelid Highway South
- Cathedral of Dragon Communion
- Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank
- Sellia Backstreets
- Sellia Under-Stair
- Chair-Crypt of Sellia
- Church of the Plague
- Deep Siofra Well
- Impassable Greatbridge
- Chamber Outside the Plaza
- Redmane Castle Plaza
- Starscourge Radahn
- Minor Erdtree Catacombs
- Caelid Catacombs
- War-Dead Catacombs
- Abandoned Cave
- Gael Tunnel
- Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance
- Sellia Crystal Tunnel
- Aeonia Swamp Shore
- Astray from Caelid Highway North
- Heart of Aeonia
- Inner Aeonia
- Dragonbarrow West
- Isolated Merchant’s Shack
- Fort Faroth
- Dragonbarrow Fork
- Lenne’s Rise
- Farum Greatbridge
- Bestial Sanctum
- Sellia Hideaway
- Dragonbarrow Cave
- Divine Tower of Caelid: Center
- Divine Tower of Caelid: Basement
- Isolated Divine Tower
Liurnia of the Lakes Region Sites of Grace (63 in total)
- Liurnia Lake Shore
- Laskyar Ruins
- Lake-Facing Cliffs
- Scenic Isle
- Academy Gate Town
- South Raya Lucaria Gate
- Gate Town Bridge
- Artist’s Shack
- Main Academy Gate
- Liurnia Highway South
- Liurnia Highway North
- Eastern Liurnia Lake Shore
- Jarburg
- Ranni’s Chamber
- Eastern Tableland
- Church of Vows
- Ruined Labyrinth
- Mausoleum Compound
- Slumbering Wolf’s Shack
- Boilprawn Shack
- Fallen Ruins of the Lake
- Folly on the Lake
- Village of the Albinaurics
- Temple Quarter
- Crystalline Woods
- Foot of the Four Belfries
- The Four Belfries
- Sorcerer’s Isle
- East Gate Bridge Trestle
- Converted Tower
- Revenger’s Shack
- Gate Town North
- Northern Liurnia Lake Shore
- Road to the Manor
- Main Caria Manor Gate
- Manor Upper Level
- Manor Lower Level
- Royal Moongazing Grounds
- Ranni’s Rise
- Behind Caria Manor
- The Ravine
- Ravine-Veiled Village
- Road’s End Catacombs
- Black Knife Catacombs
- Cliffbottom Catacombs
- Stillwater Cave
- Academy Crystal Cave
- Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
- Lakeside Crystal Cave
- Study Hall Entrance
- Bellum Church
- Liurnia Tower Bridge
- Divine Tower of Liurnia
- Grand Lift of Dectus
- East Raya Lucaria Gate
- Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts
- Church of Inhibition
- Magma Wyrm Makar
- Moonlight Altar
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook
- Cathedral of Manus Celes
- Altar South
Roundtable Hold Site of Grace (Only One)
- Table of Lost Grace (This area is only approachable by fast-travel method. You cannot physically reach Roundtable Hold)
Altus Plateau Sites of Grace (70 in total)
- Erdtree-Gazing Hill
- Altus Plateau
- Abandoned Coffin
- Forest-Spanning Greatbridge
- Altus Highway Junction
- Bower of Bounty
- Windmill Village
- Windmill Heights
- Shaded Castle Ramparts
- Shaded Castle Inner Gate
- Road of Iniquity Side Path
- Rampartside Path
- Castellan’s Hall
- Unsightly Catacombs
- Perfumer’s Grotto
- Old Altus Tunnel
- Sainted Hero’s Grave
- Sage’s Cave
- Altus Tunnel
- Bridge of Iniquity
- First Mt. Gelmir Campsite
- Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite
- Road of Iniquity
- Seethewater River
- Seethewater Terminus
- Craftsman’s Shack
- Gelmir Hero’s Grave
- Seethewater Cave
- Primeval Sorcerer Azur
- Wyndham Catacombs
- Volcano Cave
- Outer Wall Phantom Tree
- Minor Erdtree Church
- Hermit Merchant’s Shack
- Outer Wall Battleground
- Capital Rampart
- Auriza Side Tomb
- Auriza Hero’s Grave
- Divine Tower of West Altus
- Sealed Tunnel
- Divine Tower of West Altus: Gate
- Volcano Manor
- Prison Town Church
- Audience Pathway
- Abductor Virgin
- Temple of Eiglay
- Guest Hall
- Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Subterranean Inquisition Chamber
- East Capital Rampart
- Lower Capital Church
- Avenue Balcony
- Erdtree Sanctuary
- West Capital Rampart
- Queen’s Bedchamber
- Divine Bridge
- Elden Throne
- Fortified Manor, First Floor
- Underground Roadside
- Forsaken Depths
- Leyndell Catacombs
- East Capital Rampart
- Frenzied Flame Proscription
- Cathedral of the Forsaken
- Leyndell, Capital of Ash
- Erdtree Sanctuary
- Divine Bridge
- Fractured Marika
- Queen’s Bedchamber
- Elden Throne
Crumbling Farum Azula Sites of Grace (11 in total)
- Crumbling Beast Grave
- Crumbling Beast Grave Depths
- Dragon Temple
- Dragon Temple Transept
- Tempest-Facing Balcony
- Dragon Temple Altar
- Dragon Temple Lift
- Dragon Temple Rooftop
- Maliketh, the Black Blade
- Beside the Great Bridge
- Dragonlord Placidusax
Deeproot Depths Sites of grace (6 in total)
- Root-Facing Cliffs
- Deeproot Depths
- Great Waterfall Crest
- The Nameless Eternal City
- Prince of Death’s Throne
- Across the Roots
Siofra River Sites of Grace (14 in total)
- Nokron, Eternal City
- Ancestral Woods
- Mimic Tear
- Night’s Sacred Ground
- Siofra River Well Depths
- Aqueduct-Facing Clif
- Great Waterfall Basin
- Siofra River Bank
- Worshippers’ Woods
- Below the Well
- Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance
- Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint
- Palace Approach Ledge-Road
- Cocoon of the Empyrean
Mountaintops of the Giants Sites of Grace (38 in total)
- Grand Lift of Rold
- Forbidden Lands
- Hidden Path to the Haligtree
- Divine Tower of East Altus: Gate
- Divine Tower of East Altus
- Giants’ Gravepost
- Fire Giant
- Forge of the Giants
- Church of Repose
- Foot of the Forge
- Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs
- Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave
- Zamor Ruins
- Ancient Snow Valley Ruins
- Freezing Lake
- Castle Sol Main Gate
- Church of the Eclipse
- First Church of Marika
- Whiteridge Road
- Snow Valley Ruins Overlook
- Castle Sol Rooftop
- Spiritcaller Cave
- Consecrated Snowfield
- Inner Consecrated Snowfield
- Ordina, Liturgical Town
- Apostate Derelict
- Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
- Cave of the Forlorn
- Yelough Anix Tunne
- Haligtree Canopy
- Haligtree Town Plaza
- Haligtree Promenade
- Haligtree Town
- Prayer Room
- Elphael Inner Wall
- Drainage Channel
- Haligtree Roots
- Malenia, Goddess of Rot
Ainsel River Sites of Grace (10 in total)
- Ainsel River Well Depths
- Ainsel River Sluice Gate
- Ainsel River Downstream
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Lake of Rot Shoreside
- Grand Cloister
- Ainsel River Main
- Nokstella, Eternal City
- Nokstella Waterfall Basin