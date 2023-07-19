The Isolated Merchant Shack in Elden Ring is a point of interest and it is a location where one of the best merchants in Elden Ring camps. There are two Isolated Merchant Shacks in Elden Ring. One is in Dragonbarrow and the other is in Weeping Peninsula. It’s important to note that while there are other Isolated merchants in Elden Ring, there are only two shacks of them. You can check our Elden Ring Merchants guide for any other merchant you might be looking for.

Our guide will cover how you can get to these Isolated merchant Shack locations in Elden Ring and what you can do there.

Isolated Merchant Shack Dragonbarrow Location

The Isolated Merchant Shack in Elden Ring is located in the Dragonbarrow, which is a plateau in the west of the Caelid Region.

To get here with ease, arrive at the Caelid Colloseum in the north of the Caelid coast and use the southern road which will lead you straight to the Isolated Merchant’s Shack.

Isolated Merchant Shack Weeping Peninsula Location

And if you want to go to the Isolated merchant in Weeping Peninsula (Limgrave), his location is marked on the map below.

As you can see in the image, there are two Sites of Grace closest to the Isolated Merchant Shack in Weeping Peninsula however, the Tombsward site of grace is the easiest way to reach it.

What You Can Find at Isolated Merchant’s Shack in Elden Ring

As these are basically merchant locations, you can trade items with the merchant sitting inside the shack. The merchant here has a very wide variety of items and he is the best merchant in the Elden Ring.

Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula) Items

Arteria Leaf

Lantern

Stonesword Key

Lost Ashes of War

Zweihander

Arrow

Great Arrow

Bolt

Ballista Bolt

Sacrificial Twig

Walking Mausoleum

Isolated Merchant (Dragonbarrow) Items

Dragonwound Grease

Gravel Stone

Ritual Pot

Lost Ashes of War

Spiked Caestus

Arrow

Serpent Arrow

Bolt

Beast-Repellent Torch

Land of Reeds Helm

Land of Reeds Armor

Land of Reeds Gauntlets

Land of Reeds Greaves

Sacrificial Twig

Note: Gateway

Note: Hidden Cave

Another important activity you can do in the Isolated Merchant Shack is to cheese a Bell Bearing Hunter. The Bell Bearing Hunter is a knight boss who appears outside the Beall Bearing Shack at nighttime and hunts for any shopkeeper.

It is an optional fight but if you want to kill him quickly then you have to some Poison Mists with you.

Let the Bell Bearing Hunter chase you. Go to the edge of the cliff and hide behind the golden tree. The Bell bearing Hunter will wait for a while and he will then go to a spot and rest. Meanwhile, you can sneak behind him and place a poison mist. The poison mist will slowly kill him.

After you kill him, he will drop the Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing. You can use this Bone Peddler Bell Bearing to buy exclusive items from the Roundtable Hold.