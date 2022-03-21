Elden Ring Sellen Quest Guide

Roaming around in the vast world of Elden Ring, you are bound to come across several side quests. You will also find several NPCs with interesting questlines. In this guide, we will be looking at how to complete Sellen Questline in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring?

Sorceress Sellen is an NPC in Elden Ring, whom you will come across early in the game. She is introduced as a disgraced member of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Working with her will award the player with several magic spells and gear items.

Unlike other sorcerers, Sellen does not unlock a special ending in Elden Ring though you will get some unique items. This questline is more beneficial if you are playing as a Sorcerer.

You can find Sellen at Waypoint Ruins in Western Limgrave. After wiping all the enemies, head downstairs, where you will encounter Mad Pumpkin Head. Beat him, and after lighting the site of grace, you will find a closed door behind which Sellen is standing.

Sellen will introduce herself and ask if you want to become her apprentice. To trigger the questline, you must say ‘Yes.’ The main task during the questline will be to bring her scrolls scattered around the map, and each time you bring her a scroll, she will teach you a new spell.

Where to Find Primeval Sorcerer Azure in Elden Ring?

Sorcerer Azure used to be Sellen’s Tutor in the past. To continue with the questline, he needs to be located. Sorcerer Azure is located towards the North of Hermit Village in Mt. Glemir.

You will have to start at Altus Plateau and work your way northwest. When you reach there, you will find Azure. When you talk to Azure, he will give you a legendary spell – Comet Azure.

After that, return to Sellen, and this will conclude the first part of the questline.

Where is the Sellian Hideaway Located in Elden Ring?

After giving Sellen the Comet Azure Spell, she will tell you about her exile from the academy. Then, she will again ask for your help. Once you accept, she will ask you to find Master Lusat and grant you the Sellian Spellbreaker.

To locate Master Lusat, you will have to first find the Sellian Hideaway. Sellian Hideaway is located in northeastern Caelid. One way of getting there is by traveling to Fort Farith. From there, travel westwards. Drop down the big stone, and there you will find a graveyard.

There will be a single enemy with a staff and club in the graveyard. Defeat him, and behind the main gravestone lies the entrance of the Sellian Hideaway. The entrance is hidden by an illusion and will show once we attack it or roll over it.

After entering the cave, drop down and you will find the secret entrance. This entrance will open with the Sellian Sealbreaker that Sellen gave us. Inside you will find Master Lusat, who will give you the Star of Ruin Spell.

After completing the task, go back to Sellen to complete the second part of the questline. To receive the Starlight Shards, ask Sellen about Master Lusat, and you will receive the reward.

How to Find the Witchbane Ruins Lady

For the third part of Sellen’s Questline, you will have to first defeat Starscourge Radahn. After that, return to Sellen, and she will tell you that what you are seeing right now is a projection of her, and her real body is being held captive in Witchbane Ruins.

Witchbane Ruins is located west of Weeping Penisula, and you can reach there by traveling south from the Fourth Church of Marika.

Once you reach the location, you will find Sellen’s body shackled. She will ask you to take Sellen’s Primal Glintstone. This glintstone has the life essence of Sellen. You will be required to take it and give it to another body so that Sellen can take physical form once again.

Once you receive the glintstone, head over to Rani’s Rise in Three Sisters Area of northwest Liurnia and head down until you find the ruins, once you reach the ruins, jump up and down to reveal a secret staircase.

Inside, you will find another illusionary wall behind which lies Sellen’s new body. Give her the glintstone, and Sellen will come to life.

Choosing Sellen and Jerren

As you’ve defeated Radahn, visit the Redmane Castle again. You will meet Jerren here, and he will tell you that he is no longer bound to this castle and can now travel.

After that, return to Witchbane’s Ruins. You will find Jerren there. He mentions that Sellen is very dangerous, and she is most likely headed for the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

When you reach the Academy of Raya Lucaria, you will have two choices – To either support Sellen or Jerren.

If you support Sellen, you will receive:

Eccentric’s Armor set

Glintstone Kris dagger

Shard Spiral sorcery (added to shop)

Witch’s Glintstone Crown

If you support Jerren, you will receive:

Rune Arc

Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Selen’s Bell Bearing

Witch’s Glintstone Crown

After you have exhausted Sellen’s dialogue, reload the area, and Rennala will have taken her place. You can further explore the place on your own. This will conclude Sellen’s Questline.