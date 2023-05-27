Call of Duty WW2 Best Weapons Guide will help you determine the best weapons in the game including best assault rifles, best sniper rifles, best SMGs, and best shotguns that will go according to your play style in Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer.

Keep in mind that the Call of Duty WW2 guns list is based on our own time and experience in the game.

Call of Duty WW2 Best Weapons Guide

Being an FPS title, guns are the core of the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty WW2. Weapons can be unlocked through playing the game and progressing while some need to be unlocked through Division prestige.

While there are weak weapons in CoD WW2 but, they can be upgraded with the right CoD WW2 weapons attachments. However, if you are looking for weapons they are strong in their default form then here is the list of best weapons from each class which have the highest damage output.

Best Assault Rifles

SVT-40

SVT-40 is a semi-automatic rifle that has a high damage output and is capable of taking out opponents in just two shots.

M1 Garand

This is also a semi-automatic rifle with high damage with a slightly higher fire-rate and range than SVT-40.

STG-44

The most commonly used rifle in Call of Duty, The STG-44. This Assault rifle is mostly used by the German military. With its accuracy, its capable of killing anyone within a minimum of 4 rounds.

It’s a dangerous rifle due to its short reload time. Your opponent won’t see the bullet going throw their heads, that’s how much damage the STG-44 can do with a single shot.

BAR

BAR is a light machine gun type rifle used by the US Army. This weapon is the king of one shot kills as it can kill anyone from any given range with a single shot. It consists of an automatic fire mode with a high recoil and a twenty-magazine size.

M1 Carbine

An American semi-automatic, low recoil rifle having a fifteen-magazine size and just like the other US-Military rifles, this kills the opponent with a single shot either on the head or chest. Even its long-range shots can kill the opponent with a maximum of two shots.

FG42

A German light support weapon consisting of an impressive accuracy, damage and scope. The FG42 has a fast rate of fire and takes minimum time to reload.

This rifle is mostly used by the German military due to it having a high recoil and the capacity to carry 120 ammos.

Wimmersperg Spz

An assault rifle in COD: WW2, not much is known about this rifle expect for it having a low damage rate and an automatic fire mode. Other than that, this weapon has a 25-magazine size and takes up to three seconds to reload.

Gewehr 43

A German semi-automatic rifle that can match the abilities of the American M1A1 and M1 Garand, and the Soviet SVT-40.

Just like the M1 Garand, this rifle has the almost exact Recoil (Medium). The Gewehr 43 carries a lot of ammos with it and can reload at any given time, making sure you’re ready when there isn’t any teammate near.

ITRA Burst

A four-round burst assault rifle with a 32-magazine size (48 with extended mag) and is capable of shooting from a medium-long range.

The ITRA Burst lives up to its name with an unbelievable one burst kill range. Also, it reloads pretty fast. Before the opponent even turns his back, you can shoot his head off.

Best LMGs

BREN

Currently, Call of Duty WW2 has only LMG that has a high damage and its BREN. However, the high damage comes at the cost of fire-rate as itis quite slow.

MG42

A German mounted Machine Gun. It doesn’t have accuracy however, the number of bullets it can shoot is really impressive.

A weapon like this doesn’t need precision, it can take the enemy out just by shooting at them with its multiple bullets. The MG42 has a high recoil and is used by German Military, American forces, Red Army.

MG 15

A fully-automatic light machine gun. It deals a maximum of 30 damage and has a good rate of fire; 722 RPM. MG 15 has 75 rounds of magazine as default and can carry up to 50+100 (MP) ammo.

MG 81

A Light Machine Gun consisting of a moderate recoil and automatic fire mode. The MG 81 takes 4.52 seconds to reload and has a 60 rounds magazine size, making it capable of carrying 60+120 (MP) ammo

Best Sniper Rifles

KAR98K

KAR98K is a bolt-action sniper rifle with a very high damage and range. However, being a bolt-action sniper rifle it has a fire-rate of 1 but, one shot is enough to take opponents out.

M1903

M1903 is another Sniper Rifle with high damage even higher than KAR98K, however, this sniper rifle has a slight low accuracy compared to KAR98K. However, this is also a bolt-action sniper rifle meaning it has a fire-rate of 1.

Mosin-Nagant

A Russian bolt-action rifle commonly used by Soviet soldiers. This rifle has a 5 rounds magazine size and capable of carrying up to 150 rounds of ammo. It takes 2.5 seconds to reload and has a low recoil. The Mosin-Nagant also comes with a sniper variant making it an accurate aim for your team.

PTRS-41

A gas-operated, anti-tank rifle used by the Red Army. This Rifle can easily take out German Panzer IV tanks within five shots. Due to its accuracy, it’s considered as a feared weapon.

Springfield

A bolt-action sniper rifle used by the American soldiers. This rifle is always seen with a scope on it. It has a low recoil and 5 rounds of magazine size. Although it’s an accurate and damaging weapon, it’s reloading ability is really slow due to it being a bolt-action sniper.

Lever Action

This weapon shoots with a precise aim and is highly damaging when shot. The Lever Action has a 631 RPM rate of fire which makes it tilt at an angle when firing. It takes up to two seconds to reload and is capable of a 2 shot kill and a 3 shot kill from close to long range respectively.

Lee-Enfield

A bolt-action rifle used by the British Army. This low recoil rifle can kill the opponent with a single shot. Due to it being a bolt-action rifle, it possesses a ten round magazine making it more skillful and allows it to take less reloads, the minimum time Lee-Enfield takes to reload reaches up to almost two seconds, giving you enough time to get your head in the game.

De Lisle

Another bolt-action sniper rifle, De Lisle. Basically, this rifle is an upgraded version of Lee-Enfield, with the same damage and other stats but, consisting of an integral suppressor. However, for a sniper, it takes a lot of time to reload. Its reloading speed reaches three seconds.

MAS 36

A French bolt-action low recoil rifle. It’s just like any other bolt-action sniper rifle with one shot kill capabilities, high damage shots and an accurate aim. Also, just like any other bolt-action rifle, it takes a lot of time to reload; up to 2.5 seconds

Best Shotguns

Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotgun is the only shotgun with a high-damage capable of one shot kill but, only at a close range.

Blunderbuss

A single-shot, muzzle-loading shotgun. It takes at least 4.5 seconds to reload sparing you enough time to hide and take some time off. Mostly this weapon is seen in COD: WW2 used by the Sentinel Task Force. It deals a decent amount of damage from a range closer to 7.5meters. So, make sure you’re inside the radius when shooting.

M1897 Trench Gun

A 12-gauge American shotgun with a pump-action fire mode and a medium recoil. This shotgun is a really quick reloader, taking only 0.6-0.8 seconds to reload depending on the number of shells. Before firing any shells, make sure you’re in the state of a one kill shot because the opponent may kill you if you’re too busy in using the pump-action.

Toggle Action

A magazine-fed semi-automatic shotgun with a magazine size of 6-8 shells (12 with extended mag). This gun has an average rate of fire and is capable of shooting three shots before killing the opponent.

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

A shotgun popularly used by the Waffen SS troops. This gun has a decent damage rate and has a Break Action fire mode. The M30 Luftwaffe Drilling has the potential to kill with one shot. The reloading system of this gun depends upon how many shells are remaining, generally it takes 3.5 to 4 seconds to reload. Just make sure you aim down sight when using this gun, this way you’ll get a clear hit.

Best Submachine Guns

PPSH-41

PPSH-41 is a automatic sub-machine gun and has a high magazine capacity. While sub-machine guns don’t have damage as high as Assault riles but, PPSH-41 offers a decent damage.

MP-40

MP-40 is another on of powerful SMGs. In addition to having a decent damage, it also features a steady rate of fire and balanced recoil.

Grease Gun

Grease Gun offers low recoil and a good rate of fire in addition to high damage.

Type 100

A Japanese submachine gun, consisting of a low recoil and a thirty-round magazine and a fast reloading speed reaching up to 3 seconds. Mostly this gun is used by the Japanese soldiers and you can find the TYPE 100 either left on the Japanese soldiers’ corpses or leaned against walls.

Sten

A Powerful SMG used by the British. This gun is really unique in COD: WW2 and due to its rarity, it’s really hard to find. Its best used for close quarters since it has a below average accuracy. Sten possesses a 32 rounds magazine size, a medium recoil and an automatic fire mode. It takes 2.5 seconds to reload. Other than that, it almost has the same stats as the German MP40.