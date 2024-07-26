10 Best Ghost Recon Breakpoint Weapons

Ghost Recon Breakpoint features over 50 different weapons spread across six categories. With the sheer number of weapons on display, it can be hard to narrow down the best weapon for yourself, in saying that, the “best” weapon boils down to your playstyle and preference.

In the list below, we’ve listed the ten best weapons in Ghost Recon Breakpoint across all categories. Whether you prefer close-quarters combat or prefer to take out your enemies from a distance, this guide has you covered.

1. 416 (Assault Rifle)

With balanced stats, the 416 features the least drawbacks, making it the most trustworthy gun in the AR category. This weapon has a fire rate of 700 and a base damage of 26, giving you plenty of damage without burning through your magazine too quickly. Its relatively short reload time of 3.10 seconds makes the 416 a worthy addition to your arsenal.

2. M4A1 (Assault Rifle)

The M4A1 is all around great weapon to have in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. This AR packs a serious punch at 25 base damage and an RPM of 950. Like the 416, it has a respectable magazine size of 30 and can be reloaded in just over 3 seconds.

3. MP5 (Submachine Gun)

Even though its high mobility and low accuracy can prove to be a liability, there’s no other SMG you can trust to mow down enemies in close range than this bad boy. This weapon does 26 base damage, has a rate of fire of 800, and reloads in just 2.55 seconds. The MP5 can be hard to find considering it’s a level 100 gun but is well worth the effort.

4. P90 (Submachine Gun)

The P90 is another excellent choice in the SMG category. It has a base damage slightly lower than the MP5 at 25, but its rate of fire of 900 more than makes up for it. However, the biggest advantage of this SMG is that it has a magazine size of 50, which means that despite the high RPM, you won’t need to reload as often.

5. L86A1 (Light Machine Gun)

Even though the L86A1 doesn’t do as much damage as the others from the same category, it makes up for its flaws with greater range, accuracy, handling, and less recoil. In other words, it’s likely to be the most consistently useful LMG. This weapon does 30 base damage with a fire rate of 610 and it takes nearly 4 seconds to reload.

6. Desert Eagle/D-50 (Handgun)

It will come as no surprise to anyone that the Magnum is the best handgun in the game. Although its low fire rate and high recoil move prove to be encumbering, its high damage should still be satisfied.

7. M4 (Shotgun)

The M4 is the deadliest weapon of its category, this shotgun is likely to obliterate anyone who crosses your path, even if its mobility isn’t something to gloat about. The M4 does a staggering 140 damage at a 420 rate of fire.

8. Recon-A1 (Sniper)

The only con of having this weapon is the slow reload speed – that’s about it. In every other area, this weapon dominates. With high damage, little recoil, and trustworthy accuracy, it more than makes up for its flaws.

9. FRF2 (DMR)

DMRs are made for the explicit purpose of being used for mid to long-range combat, and this is the perfect weapon for such altercations. With the greatest range and accuracy, it fits the bill perfectly, even if it is bolt-action (meaning it can only be fired once before needing to be reloaded).

10. M4A1 Scout (DMR)

The M4A1 Scout is another excellent DMR you should consider adding to your arsenal. While this weapon has slower reload speeds when compared to other guns within this category, this is more than made up for by high RPM and damage of 950 and 25 respectively.