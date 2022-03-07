The Roundtable Hold is one of the areas in Elden Ring where you can upgrade your weapons, collect supplies and interact with NPCs. This guide will walk you through the location of Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring teaching you how to access this hub area.

How to Access the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

The Roundtable Hold is a location in Elden Ring that isn’t available on the map and can only be accessed through fast travel. This location acts as a hub and is separated from other locations in Elden Ring, where you’ll find most of the vendors, blacksmiths, and more to interact with.

To access this location, you must first accept Melina’s accord. Melina is a mysterious NPC who appears whenever you rest at any of the Site of Grace’s. This may seem easy but is quite tricky to do.

First, you must rest at the Site of Grace. Then, simply head outside Limgrave until you hear whispers. This indicates that Melina has been awakened.

Once she does appear, she’ll test whether you’re worthy enough or not. If you are, she’ll help you travel to the Roundtable Hold.

As you accept her accord, she’ll want you to visit the Stormveil Castle. Once at the location, you’ll be led by the Guidance Grace to fight a boss called Margit.

Margit, the Fell Omen is one of the toughest bosses you’ll come across in the area, and fighting him is not optional as you must defeat him to continue any further into the Stormveil Castle.

Defeat the boss and then proceed to rest at any Site of Grace to trigger an appearance from Melina, who then takes you to the Roundtable Hold. Do note that you must activate more than four Sites of Grace to summon Melina.

NPCs at the Roundtable

You can talk to different NPCs at the Roundtable. These include quest givers like D Hunter of the Dead, Sir Gideon Ofnir, a blacksmith, a spirit enhancer named Roderika you can unlock by completing her quest, and many other vendors as well.

You can also talk to Enia, and gain remembrances of Gods. There are some other secrets and interesting characters at the Roundtable for you to discover.

A woman named Fia can also be interacted with in her chambers to gain ‘some comfort.’ Keep visiting the Roundtable from time to time as things might change and different rooms might open up for you due to some quest completion or story progression.

How to Exit the Roundtable Hold

Once you’re finished exploring the location, have upgraded your weapons, interacted with vendors, and grabbed useful supplies. Then, it’s time to exit the RoundTable Hold. Unfortunately, this is where a majority of the players get confused and just wander around the location, trying to find an exit.

Well, it’s really simple to leave the Roundtable Hold. You’ll exit the location the same way you entered it, by fast traveling.

Simply view your map at the RoundTable and mark the location where you want to fast travel to. Once the location is marked on the map, you’ll be taken out of the Roundtable Hold to any one of the locations of your choice.