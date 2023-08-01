Hermit Merchant Locations In Elden Ring

The Hermit Merchants can be found in three separate spots on the map. The hermit Merchants offer their services in the form of weapons, shields, cookbooks, armor, and consumables among many other things. This guide covers all the locations of the Hermit Merchants in the Lands Between along with their services.

It’s important to note here that while there are three different locations for Hermit Merchants, there is only one Hermit Merchant Shack that can be found in Lyendell, Capital Outskirts.

Where is Hermit Merchant Shack?

This Hermit Merchant is also found out in the wilderness sheltered by his shack. He can be found in the region of Leyndell near the Capital Outskirts. The nearest site of grace to this Location other than the Hermit’s Shack is the Outer Wall Battleground. This shack is northeast of the Outer Wall Battleground. Unlike the other Hermit NPCs, this one actually sneaks out at night and you only find a Bell Bearing Hunter in his place. Visit this place during the daytime to pick up the following items;

Arrow for 20 Runes each

Golden Arrow for 120 Runes Each

Great Arrow for 300 Runes

Great Golden Arrow for 500 Runes each

Rune Arc for 4000 Runes

Sentry’s Torch for 7000 Runes

Distinguished Greatshield for 5,500 Runes

Ballista Bolt for 300 Runes

Bolt for 40 Runes

Golden Bolt for 120 Runes

Perfume Bottle for 2000 Runes

Golden Sunflower for 300 Runes

Prophet Robe for 1500 Runes

Prophet Blindfold for 1000 Runes

Upper-Class Robe for 2,400 Runes

Prophet Trousers for 1000 Runes

Consort’s Trousers for 1,500 Runes

Hermit Merchant in Mountaintops of Giants

The Hermit Merchant in the Mountaintops of Giants is unlocked later in the game. In fact, the first Hermit merchant is unlocked midgame. This merchant can be found near the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins.

Unfortunately, this site of grace is down in the valley while the shack is up above so you will have to find your way up.

The following items can be bought at his Shack;

Thawfrost Boluses for 300 Runes

Bolt for 1500 Runes

Lightning Greatbolt for 3000 Runes

Ballista Bolt for 1000 Runes

Missionary’s Cookbook for 7500 Runes

Rune Arc for 8000 Runes

Stonesword Key for 3000 Runes

Arrow for 2500 Runes

Great Arrow for 1000 Runes

Vagabond Knight Helm for 1000 Runes

Vagabond Knight Chest Armor for 1500 Runes

Vagabond Knight Gauntlets for 1000 Runes

Hermit Merchant in Ainsel River

The final known location of this merchant is in the Ainsel River region. This whole area gives off mystery vibes and the Hermit fits perfectly in there. Except this time, there’s no shack. The Hermit is sitting out in the open.

You can find the Hermit Merchant near the Uhl Palace Ruins. The items you can buy from this merchant are given below;