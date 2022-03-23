Elden Ring Gatekeeper Gostoc Questline Guide

Gatekeeper Gostoc is one of the many NPCs you will find in Elden Ring. This NPC also has a short questline for you to complete, and after that, you can buy the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone from him. This guide will tell you complete details about the Gatekeeper Gostoc Questline in Elden Ring.

How to Start the Gatekeeper Gostoc Questline in Elden Ring?

To start this questline, you have to beat Godric the Grafted, the first Shard Bearer boss of Elden Ring. And after that, rest at the Site of Grace there. After resting, you can move to the next step of his questline.

Talk to Gatekeeper Gostoc

Now you have to move towards the castle and find Gostoc standing close to the stairs. Talk to him, and he will tell you how happy he is because you defeated the Godric.

Once his dialogues are finished, his questline will link to the Nepheli Questline.

Complete the Nepheli Questline

After that, if you haven’t completed the Nepheli Questline, do that and again move to the Site of Grace in front of the Stormveil Castle. Rest there, and after that, you can move to the last step of his questline in Elden Ring.

Talk to Gatekeeper Gostoc

You have to move forward from the Site of Grace and use the stairs to enter the throne room.

Head forward, and you will see a throne in the hall’s center. On the left side of the hall, Gatekeeper Gostoc will be standing next to some statues.

Talk to him, and he will tell you that he has started working as the attendant of Lady Nepheli.

He will tell you since the Lady trusts him, he can loot the corpse he wants. He will also offer you that you can also buy from him if you want.

After that, you can buy the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone from him, and it will cost you 20,000 Runes.