Blacksmith Location In Elden Ring

Every weapon that you loot or craft in Elden Ring carries a specific level. You need to upgrade your weapon levels to improve their damage outputs, or else they will fall behind against higher-level enemies in the game.

Elden Ring allows you to upgrade your weapons for the first +3 levels. You will need to visit a Blacksmith after that for further upgrades.

The following guide will tell you where to find these Blacksmiths in Elden Ring.

Where to find a Blacksmith in Elden Ring

There are a couple of Blacksmiths that you can find easily in The Lands Between: Smithing Master Hewg and Smithing Master Iji.

They will not only help upgrade your weapons past +3 but also sell upgrade materials in case you are short. You can always farm these materials yourself, but finding some of the rare materials can be pretty time-consuming.

If you have Runes to spare, you can simply purchase them from either Hewg or Iji to save time.

Smithing Master Hewg location

Smithing Master Hewg can be found at the Roundtable Hold, which must first be unlocked. You will discover the location after defeating Margit, the Fell Omen. Once you take down the boss, Melina will be waiting for you at any Site of Grace to take you to Roundtable Hold.

You will then be able to fast travel to Roundtable Hold, located in the southwest corner of the map.

Smithing Master Hewg is the first Blacksmith you will come across in Elden Ring. When you reach Roundtable Hold, head to the second floor to find him working on his anvil.

Speak with him to know more about his services. Hewg can upgrade both your weapons and armor beyond +3 levels. He can also duplicate your Ashes of War or apply Ash of War skills to your weapons.

Take note that Hewg requires Runes and Smithing Stones as payment for weapon upgrades. Your weapon level determines the number of resources required.

Smithing Master Iji Location

Smithing Master Iji is the second Blacksmith you can find in Elden Ring. He is commonly referred to as the Giant Blacksmith or the Troll Blacksmith in the game due to his size and appearance.

Unlike Smithing Master Hewg, Iji will keep changing his locations as your advance into the storyline. You will find him in four different locations depending on where you are in completing the whole Smithing Master Iji questline.

You will first find Iji in the northwestern section of Liurnia of the Lakes, near the Road to the Manor Site of Grace. Although the location can be reached from both north and south, the northern route is relatively easier.

Once at the location, you’ll find Iji resting on the ground reading a book. He will be happy to upgrade your weapons and armor. Unfortunately, Iji will not be able to apply any Ashes of War to your weapons.