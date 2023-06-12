Diablo 4 Necromancer: Best Legendary Aspects

No Necromancer build can be complete with the right legendary aspects in Diablo 4. You can think of them as a sort of enchantments that can be imprinted on your gear to make them more powerful.

There are over 100 different aspects that you can select, but some are exclusive to the other classes. With Necromancer, you can choose from 35 various Aspects according to your build.

However, there’s no limitation on the collection of these Aspects, as you can collect as many as you want right after starting your playthrough in Diablo 4.

You can acquire these Aspects by completing Dungeons or extracting from the Legendary items by visiting the Occultist. The extracted items act as consumables, so you can only use them once, but there’s no limitation on the number of times you can extract them. So now let us see which of these Legendary Aspects are perfect for Necromancers in Diablo 4.

Best general aspects for a Necromancer

The general aspects, as the name suggests, are available to every class in Diablo 4. However, some aspects are more suitable for Necromancers compared to other classes. So try to equip these when making your character as a Necromancer.

Aspect of Disobedience

One of the best defensive aspects in Diablo 4 is the Aspect of Disobedience. This aspect is found inside the Hall of the Damned dungeon in Scouring Sands and allows you to stack up your armor up to a whopping 25 percent.

Any damage you or your minions do adds 0.25 percent armor that lasts for four seconds, making it easy to reach the maximum value.

You need this kind of protection while playing as Necromancer, as your health bar is not that great. So having this aspect will allow you to invest your skill points in attacking skills.

Aspect of Inner Calm

The Aspect of Inner Calm found in the Raethwind Wilds dungeon of the Scosglen region is perfect for a class like Necromancer in Diablo 4.

This aspect increases your damage by 5 percent for every second you spend standing still on the map. You can get a maximum boost of 30 percent, so you just have to hold yourself together for 6 seconds to enjoy the significant growth in your damage.

You can achieve the maximum boost as Necromancer more frequently, as your minions are there to protect you from the incoming damage.

This lets you focus on getting the growth and not worrying about the incoming damage. Use this aspect when you go up against bosses with lower mobility on the battlefield. This will increase your winning chances by a substantial amount.

Aspect of Might

The Aspect of Might is another defensive skill that allows you a 20 percent damage reduction for 2 seconds in Diablo 4.

This works on the basic skill, and you will be spamming it thoroughly, making this a must-have in your arsenal.

To get this aspect, you must complete the Dark Ravine dungeon found in Dry Steppes. This dungeon is located on the north side of Tusmaa Rift and can also be reached through the Kotama Grasslands.

Vigo’s Protecting Amulet

The Vigo’s Protecting Amulet is another excellent defensive aspect you can utilize as Necromancer in Diablo 4.

This aspect creates a bubble around your character for six seconds, protecting you against all the incoming damage.

You need to stand inside the bubble. The aspect only triggers after every 90 seconds while you are low on health.

You can find this aspect through the legendary drops, but one particular NPC will give this to you during the game’s first act. You will meet Vigo, and he will gift you this life-saving skill in Diablo 4.

Best Minion Necromancer aspects in Diablo 4

Being a Necromancer means using your undead minions in the best possible way in Diablo 4.

This build provides you with the best aspects that you can use to take your minions to a whole new level. These skills will improve your offensive and defensive capabilities and make the battles easier for your character.

Aspect of Reanimation

The Aspect of Reanimation is an offensive aspect you can grab by clearing the Aldurwood dungeon of the Scosglen region in Diablo 4.

The aspect makes your skeletons much more deadly as they receive a 20 percent increase in their damage capabilities, and that too for a long 10 seconds. It means you can deal substantial damage to your enemies through your minions.

Hulking Aspect

The Hulking Aspect is undoubtedly one of the best aspects that any Necromancer player can use in Diablo 4. Due to this skill, the chances of your Golem reducing its active cooldown by two seconds increase by 1 percent.

Additionally, there’s a one percent chance of spawning a corpse with regular attacks. So these features make it a great addition to this build.

You can get your hand on this by completing the Sepulcher of The Forsworn Dungeon in Kehjistan.

Unyielding Commander’s Aspect

The Unyielding Commander’s Aspect is located inside the Faceless Shrine of Hawezar region in Diablo 4. You need to clear the shrine to gain this aspect.

With this aspect, your minions receive a 70 percent boost in their attack speed and a 90 percent reduced damage from the enemies.

However, this is only possible when your army of the dead is fully active in combat.

Blood Getter’s Aspect

The Blood Getter’s aspect is found as a drop in Diablo 4. This aspect allows you to summon two extra Skeletal Warriors, strengthening your defenses.

Vicious Aspect

The Vicious Aspect is another aspect you can loot with the legendary items in Diablo 4. With this aspect, you can summon two more Skeletal Mages against your foes, inflicting good damage.

Coldbringer’s Aspect

The Coldbringer’s Aspect is part of the legendary item drops in Diablo 4. This aspect is powerful as it allows your cold Skeletal Mages to unleash a blizzard that deals a certain percentage of damage.

Apart from the damage, the mages chill the enemies for 8 percent over a period of six seconds, making them much more vulnerable to your attacks.

Best Blood Necromancer aspects in Diablo 4

If you are reading this, it means you are building a Necromancer that relies on his blood abilities, and hence, you want to know the best legendary aspects to choose for such a build in Diablo 4.

Fastblood Aspect

The Fastblood Aspect can be obtained by finishing the Iron Hold dungeon in the Ruins of Rakhat Keep in Diablo 4.

Your blood orbs will reduce your ultimate cooldown by 0.5 seconds. Since you can generate several blood orbs due to the Hemorrhage ability, this aspect will ensure that your cooldown gets to a minimal value.

Blood-bathed Aspect

For the Blood-bathed aspect, you need to clear the Hoarfrost Demise dungeon found in the area of Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4.

The aspect will cause your Blood Surge’s Nova to echo again, inflicting damage on the enemies. So you can combine it with the Blood Surge Aoe damage to bring havoc on your enemies.

Aspect of the Protector

The Aspect of the Protector is obtained by clearing the Lost Archive Dungeon found in the south of Desolate Highlands in Diablo 4.

This aspect makes you powerful against the elite enemies as you get a barrier that absorbs all the incoming damage for ten seconds after you hit the elite enemies.

This ability has a cooldown of 30 seconds, so you should plan your moves carefully.

Aspect of Untimely Death

The Aspect of Untimely Death increases your overpower damage, but only if you manage to heal beyond your maximum life. The more you overheal, the more damage you get for your overpower attacks.

Blood Mist

The Blood Mist is an aspect that you can only obtain through the Legendary item drops in Diablo 4. Your character leaves a mist trial behind that stays for four seconds and inflicts shadow damage on the enemies coming in contact with it. So your movement speed remains the same, and you can use this aspect to reposition during combat.