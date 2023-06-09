Diablo 4 All Stats Explained

You will find different sets of stats in Diablo 4, including the four core stats. These stats are vital in determining your character performance, so knowing about them is a must. Also, you need to understand the stats of the items so that it will be easier for you to customize your build and learn what each build should comprise.

All Stats in Diablo 4

There are five different sets of stats in Diablo 4. Each set of stats shows various aspects of your character. These sets of stats are sometimes linked with a stat from another set.

Following is the detail of the stats sets:

Core Stats

The Core Stats are used to make and implement different character builds. The Core stats are displayed on the character sheet. There are 4 Core Stats in Diablo 4:

Strength

Intelligence

Willpower

Dexterity

Core Stats Effect Strength +1 Armor per point0.1% increase in Skill Damage per point for Barbarian0.03% increase in Resource Generation per point for Rogue Willpower +0.1% Healing Received per point+0.25% Overpower Damage per point0.03% increase in Resource Generation per point for Barbarian0.1% increase in Skill Damage per point for Druid0.03% increase in Resource Generation per point for Sorcerer and Necromancer Intelligence +0.05% All Resistance per point0.03% increase in Resource Generation per point for Druid0.02% increase in Critical Strike Chance per point for Rogue0.1% increase in Skill Damage per point for Sorcerer and Necromancer Dexterity +0.01% Dodge Chance per point0.02% increase in Critical Strike Chance per point for Barbarian0.02% increase in Critical Strike Chance per point for Druid0.1% increase in Skill Damage per point for Rogue0.02% increase in Critical Strike Chance per point for Sorcerer and Necromancer

Summary Stats

Three stats in Diablo 4 shows the general summary of many other stats. You can find it above the Core Stats. These are:

Attack Power: The amount of damage you will deal to enemies. Attack Power is the sum of your Offensive stats combined with the weapon base damage you hold.

Armor: Armor is the sum of the equipment armor stats. The Armor stat tells you how much physical and non-physical damage will be reduced.

Life: It is the total life of your character. It is a combination of gems, gears, paragons, skill points, and skill trees you have.

Offensive Stats

When you click on the character sheet, it will open up a catalog for more stats. The Core Stats in Diablo 4 are also displayed here and are the same. Then you will find Offensive Stats in the catalog. The offensive stats are different depending on each build.

Weapon Damage: Weapon Damage stats tell you the base damage that your weapon will deal. It is linked with the Attack Power stats in the Summary Stats.

Weapon Speed: This stat will tell you how many times you can strike a weapon. The greater the attacks are in a second, the greater the weapon speed. Weapon Speed for one-handed weapons is different than for two-handed weapons.

Critical Strike Chance: Critical Strike Chance displays the percentage of chance to deal critical damage by skill.

Critical Strike Damage: Critical Strike Damage shows the extra damage dealt during a vital strike.

Overpower Chance: It is a new mechanic or stat in Diablo 4. This shows the percentage of chance to overpower when you use a skill.

Overpower Damage: It shows the damage dealt during the Overpower strike. Overpower Damage depends on the amount of your max life and fortify.

Vulnerable Damage: The Vulnerable stat shows the damage dealt to weak enemies. It is a damaged amplifier.

All Damage: This represents the score of all of your damage dealt.

Damage vs. Crowd Control: This represents the extra damage to crowd-controlled enemies. The damages include slow, stunned, and dizzy enemies.

Damage vs. Slowed: This increases the damage done to slowed enemies.

Damage vs. Distant: This increases the amount of damage to an enemy. This stat in Diablo 4 only works for enemies at some distance from you.

Damage with Fire: This stat shows the extra damage to enemies through fire abilities.

Damage with Lightning: It represents the extra damage dealt to the enemies. Only include damage through lightning abilities.

Damage with Bleeding: It shows the amount of damage dealt with through bleeding.

Damage with Burning: This stat will tell you the damage dealt. Only include damage to through burning.

Damage with Poisoning: It displays the amount of damage done to enemies. Only include damage through poisoning.

Damage with Shadow Damage Overtime: This stat will display the amount of elemental shadow damage dealt in Diablo 4. Damage over time is a 5% chance of increasing the Shadow Damage by 50%.

Thorn Stat: Whenever an enemy directly damages you, the thorn stat will return the damage to them. This is currently available for Barbarian and Necromancer builds.

Defensive Stats

Maximum Life: This stat displays the full amount of life your character can attain.

Potion Charges: This stat shows the total number of potion charges you can carry simultaneously.

Armor: This displays the armor score.

Armor Contribution: This stat shows the percentage that your Armor contributes to reducing the damage from non-physical attacks.

Dodge Chance: This stat shows the percentage of chance to avoid all the damage from an attack, whether physical or non-physical.

Fire Resistance: These are the stats of your defense against fire and burning effects.

Cold Resistance: These are the stats of your defense against freeze effects.

Lightning Resistance: This displays the stats of your defense against lightning attacks.

Poison Resistance: This is the amount of your defense against poison effects.

Shadow Resistance: This is the amount of your defense against the damage from incoming shadows.

All Damage Reduction: This is the total amount of damage reduction you receive from an attack.

Utility Stats

Maximum Resource: The number of leading resources you have to cast various skills. Maximum Resource depends on your class. One can have a Maximum Essence, and the other can have a Maximum Fury.

Resource Regeneration: The amount shows how much you can regenerate your resource. It also depends on the class.

Movement Speed: It is the percentage of your maximum movement speed.

Cooldown Reduction: This stat shows the percentage of cooldown reduction you can have on your gears.

Lucky Hit Chance Bonus: This stat shows the percentage of chance to Proc and Bonus Hit by any ability.

Crowd Control Duration Bonus: This stat increases the Crowd Control duration effect.

Crowd Control Reduction Bonus: This is the amount of reduction on Crowd Control applied to you by enemies.

PVP Stats

Damage Reduction: This stat shows the damage reduction percentage during the PVP mode.

Armor Contribution: This stat tells the percentage that your Armor contributes to reducing the damage from non-physical attacks.

This is all you need to know about the different sets of stats in Diablo 4.