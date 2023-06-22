Diablo 4 Unique Items Guide

To make it short, unique items are the most powerful gear you can possibly hope to find in Diablo 4.

They are part of your end-game content, meaning that you are going to be investing a lot of hours in hopes of looting them. This is also why unique items are rare with an incredibly low drop rate chance.

Any build that you are interested in making in D4 is going to often revolve around a couple of unique items. They are, hence, build-defining, to say the least.

The following guide contains a list of all unique items and their unique effects in Diablo 4.

How to get unique items in Diablo 4

In order to get Unique Items in Diablo 4, you should keep in mind that Nightmare and Torment difficulties are the way to go.

These are equally important when it comes to getting unique items because these items vary from defensive powerhouses to literally letting you use combinations of skills in a synergistic way.

You will be spending most of your time farming unique items in those Nightmare dungeons. gives you the highest amount of unique items as nightmare dungeons drop a lot of gear. Furthermore, at the end of any nightmare dungeon above tier 20, you get a guaranteed legendary drop.

Apart from that, you can set your focus on the Helltide event in Diablo 4. As it can present you with caches you can open for specific slots.

This can really come in handy when you are searching for that one specific unique, so you can simply just open the caches that are for relevant slots over and over again.

Outside of that, the mystery cache in Helltide also presents you with a high chance of dropping three plus legendries which also have a chance of turning out to be a Unique Item.

Similarly, opening the mystery chests also grants you massive item rewards, and if you are lucky you might get the Unique Item you desire from it as well.

All unique items in Diablo 4

You are going to find class-exclusive unique items and general uniques that can be used by any class in Diablo 4.

You can confirm your unique by hovering over the item and looking at its bottom right corner. If there is no class name there, you can use it on any class.

All Classes

“Mother’s Embrace” and “The Butcher’s Cleaver” are incidentally the only two unique items that are guaranteed to drop from a boss in Diablo 4.

You can get Mother’s Embrace by defeating Lilith in World Tier 2, and the Butcher’s Cleaver by defeating… well, the Butcher.

Unique Item Type Unique Effect Andariel’s Visage Helm You acquire a lucky hit chance to launch a Poison Nova, dealing poison damage to surrounding enemies. Doombringer 1H Scythe Grants you a lucky hit that improves your chances to inflict shadow damage to and reduce damage taken from surrounding enemies. Fists of Fate Gloves Increases your damage dealt to a certain extent at random. Frostburn Gloves Grants a lucky hit that improves your chances to freeze targeted enemies. Harlequin Crest Helm Grants you damage reduction to a certain extent while adding a few ranks to your skills. Melted Heart of Selig Amulet Increases your overall maximum resource. Moreover, it drains a certain amount of resources in exchange for each percent of your Life. Mother’s Embrace Ring A certain percentage of your resource is replenished if five or more enemies have been hit with a core skill. Penitent Greaves Boots A trail of frost is created that inflicts enemies with Chill while also increasing your overall damage against Chilled enemies. Razorplate Chest Armor Grants you a certain amount of Thorns. Ring of Starless Skies Ring Reduces the Resource cost of each consecutive Core Skill you use up to a massive extent. Temerity Pants Converts your extra Life granted by a heal into a Barrier lasting a few seconds. The Butcher’s Cleaver 1H Axe Landing a Critical Strike on an enemy slows them down and inflicts Fear for a few seconds. The Grandfather 2H Sword Your overall damage done by Critical Strikes is increased. Moreover, other properties can also be rolled to a greater extent.

Barbarian

The Barbarian class heavily relies on gear to wreak havoc in the endgame. Hence, you are going to need the best Barbarian unique items to clear out all of the high-level dungeons in Diablo 4.

Do note that it is not mandatory to equip these unique items all the time. It all comes down to what you want from your build.

For example, “Ghor’s Devastating Grips” is a perfect unique glove to use if you are making a Whirlwind Barbarian build. “Rage of Harrogath” can be a suitable pick for a Thorns Bleed Barbarian build in Diablo 4.

Unique Item Type Unique Effect 10,000 Steps Boots Automatically cast Ground Stomp to generate Fury after gaining the final damage bonus from your Walking Arsenal key passive. Ancients’ Oath 2H Axe Launch two additional chains when using Steel Grasp to slow down all enemies hit. Battle Trance Amulet You get two additional Frenzy stacks, and increased attack speed for all skills when Frenzy has reached full stacks. Fields of Crimson 2H Sword Using Rupture on an enemy does bleeding damage and creates a blood pool that forces all enemies inside to take increased bleed damage. Ghor’s Devastating Grips Gloves Ending your Whirlwind skills always end in an explosion that deals fire damage based on your total base damage to all nearby enemies. Hellhammer 2H Mace Upheaval always creates burning patches on the ground to deal fire damage to all enemies caught in its path. Overkill 2H Mace Death Blow does additional damage and gets its cooldown reset by killing enemies with a shockwave. Rage of Harrogath Chest Armor You have a lucky hit chance to reduce all of your non-ultimate skills after making elite enemies bleed. Ramaldni’s Magnum Opus 1H Sword All skills assigned to this weapon do increased damage based on available Fury. However, you also lose more Fury per second.

Druid

The Druid class is highly versatile, but even it needs to be paired with the best Druid unique items in Diablo 4.

For example, your Tornado Werewolf Druid build cannot be complete without “Tempest Roar” and in a similar fashion, “Vasily’s Prayer” is an important damage-increasing gear for a Pulverize Werebear Druid build.

Unique Item Type Unique Effect Greatstaff of the Crone 2H Staff Converts Claw into a Storm Skill casting Storm Strike, inflicting extra damage worth one-half of the maximum. Hunter’s Zenith Ring Your non-ultimate Werebear skill followed by a kill using a Werewolf Shapeshifting Skill is free of cost and cooldown free. If the kill is using the Werebear Shapeshifting Skill, then your next Werewolf skill has the same effects. Insatiable Fury Armor Makes the Werebear form the true form, granting an increase to all your Werebear Skill Ranks. Mad Wolf’s Glee Chest Armor Makes the Werewolf form the true form, granting an increase to all your Werebear Skill Ranks. Storm’s Companion Pants Gifts the power of the storm to your Werewolf Companions, allowing them to deal Lightning damage and use the Storm Howl ability. Tempest Roar Helm Grants a Lucky Hit that converts your base Storm Skills into Werewolf Skills, along with an increased chance of gaining a few Spirits. Vasily’s Prayer Helm Converts your Earth Skills into Werebear Skills, Fortifying you. Waxing Gibbous Axe Allows you to gain Stealth out of a Shred attack, which in turn grants Ambush upon an attack in that stat, granting a Critical Strike Chance.

Necromancer

The Summoner Necromancer build is not the only way to go with the class in Diablo 4. There are several more builds that do not overly rely on your skill to summon an undead army.

Consider making a Corpse Explosion Necromancer build with “Black River” or a Bone Spear Necromancer build with “Deathless Visage” in Diablo 4.

There are enough Necromancer unique items for all kinds of builds.

Unique Item Type Unique Effect Black River 1H Scythe Grants the Corpse Explosion to consume four more Corpses around the main one, and increases your damage and range based on the number of corpses. Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Chest Spawns a free Bone Spirit upon collecting a certain number of Blood Orbs, which deals increased damage based on your remaining Life. Bloodless Scream 2H Scythe Chills enemies to a certain extent using your Darkness Skills. Also grants a lucky hit that lets your Darkness Skills produce more Essence for Frozen enemies. Deathless Visage Helm Makes Bone Spears generate Echoes that explode. Deathspeaker’s Pendant Amulet Allows you to cast a mini nova on your Minions using Blood Surge. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Grants your Sever spectres the ability to create desecrated ground beneath them, dealing Shadow damage. Howl from Below Gloves Creates a Volatile Skeleton from a Corpse Explosion that charges at an enemy rather than exploding in place. Ring of Mendeln Ring Grants you a lucky hit when you have seven or more minions that gives you a small chance to make your minions stronger and explode on their next attack, dealing Physical Damage.

Rogue

Even without proper unique items, the Rogue class can have one of the highest damage ceilings in Diablo 4. Hence, you can take a guess as to what happens if you were to equip the right Rogue uniques for a build.

Unique Item Type Unique Effect Asheara’s Khanjar Dagger Grants you additional Attack Speed on each hit up to a certain extent. Condemnation Dagger Spending three Combo Points allows your Core Skills to deal increased damage. You also gain a small chance to generate the Combo Points required with Skills. Cowl of the Nameless Helm Grants an increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Eyes in the Dark Pants Allows your Death Trap to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy other than a Boss or a Player – at the cost of an increased cooldown time. Grasp of Shadow Gloves Grants a small chance to summon a Shadow Clone upon damaging a Vulnerable enemy with either the Marksman or the Cutthroat Skill. Skyhunter Bow Grants a Critical Strike instead of a normal one on an enemy to which you deal the first direct damage to. Also allows you to gain some Energy if you have max stacks of the Precision Key Passive. Windforce Bow Grants you a small chance to deal double damage on a hit while also inflicting Knockback. Word of Hakan Amulet Allows your Rain arrows to be imbued with each imbuement at the same time.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer class is the most popular class among players right now in Diablo 4. It is because of the sheer damage and ability to clear out large groups of elite enemies within seconds.

“Raiment of the Infinite” is one of the several Sorcerer unique items to have, especially if you are going to be making an Ice Shard Sorcerer build in D4. “Staff of Lam Esen” for a Chain Lightning Sorcerer build, and such.