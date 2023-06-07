Diablo 4 Vulnerable Status Effect Explained

Vulnerable is a Status Ailment in Diablo 4, meaning it can be applied to other players or enemies. Of course, this is an attacking power, so you can’t use it on yourself. But watch out because your enemies can.
When a player or enemy is under this status effect, they will take 20% more damage than usual. This is a timed power, meaning it only lasts for a specific time. The time limit on this effect is related to your Skill level. This skill is available to all five classes, but the Rogue class makes the most of it.
How to spot the Vulnerable effect in Diablo 4
You must monitor your health globe to see if this status affects you. So you better keep an eye out for it. Cracks will appear on your Health Globe. There are different types of Vulnerable Effects so that the Cracks will shape themselves accordingly.
This is all in case you get hit with the Vulnerable Effect in Diablo 4. But if you need to confirm if you have inflicted your enemy with the effect in Diablo 4, it is an entirely different story.
Once your enemy is under the effect’s influence, their Health bar will be covered by a purple aura around it, and the word “Vulnerable” will be written next to them on your screen. You can inflict this effect upon several enemies at a time.
Skills associated with Vulnerable in Diablo 4
Below are the classes and the skills tied to them that give you the Vulnerable Effect during Battle. It is important to note that Rogue use this Skill to their expertise and deals more significant damage for extended periods.
Rogue
- Malice
- Trap Mastery
- Victimize
- Concealment
- Smoke Grenade
- Invigorating Strike
- Caltrops
- Rapid Fire
- Barrage
- Forceful Arrow
- Heartseeker
- Puncture
- Flurry
- Weapon Mastery
- Cold Imbuement
- Shadow Imbuement
Barbarian
- Enhanced Rend
- Enhanced Flay
- Enhanced Steel Grasp
- Pressure Point
- Kick
- Charge
- Expose Vulnerability
- Cut to the Bone
- Wallop
Druid
- Ravens
- Cyclone Armor
- Cataclysm
- Bad Omen
- Storm Strike
- Natural Disaster
- Wind Shear
- Perfect Storm
- Elemental Exposure
- Hurricane
- Tornado
Necromancer
- Evulsion
- Corpse Explosion
- Bone Prison
- Corpse Tendrils
- Bone Spear
- Sever
- Bone Splinters
Sorcerer
- Icy Touch
- Avalanche
- Frigid Breeze
- Ice Armor
- Ice Blades
- Ice Shards
- Frost Nova
- Frost Bolt
- Frozen Orb