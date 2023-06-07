Diablo 4 Vulnerable Status Effect Explained

Vulnerable is a Status Ailment in Diablo 4, meaning it can be applied to other players or enemies. Of course, this is an attacking power, so you can’t use it on yourself. But watch out because your enemies can.

When a player or enemy is under this status effect, they will take 20% more damage than usual. This is a timed power, meaning it only lasts for a specific time. The time limit on this effect is related to your Skill level. This skill is available to all five classes, but the Rogue class makes the most of it.

How to spot the Vulnerable effect in Diablo 4

You must monitor your health globe to see if this status affects you. So you better keep an eye out for it. Cracks will appear on your Health Globe. There are different types of Vulnerable Effects so that the Cracks will shape themselves accordingly.

This is all in case you get hit with the Vulnerable Effect in Diablo 4. But if you need to confirm if you have inflicted your enemy with the effect in Diablo 4, it is an entirely different story.

Once your enemy is under the effect’s influence, their Health bar will be covered by a purple aura around it, and the word “Vulnerable” will be written next to them on your screen. You can inflict this effect upon several enemies at a time.

Skills associated with Vulnerable in Diablo 4

Below are the classes and the skills tied to them that give you the Vulnerable Effect during Battle. It is important to note that Rogue use this Skill to their expertise and deals more significant damage for extended periods.

Rogue

Malice

Trap Mastery

Victimize

Concealment

Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Invigorating Strike

Caltrops

Rapid Fire

Barrage

Forceful Arrow

Heartseeker

Puncture

Flurry

Weapon Mastery

Cold Imbuement

Shadow Imbuement

Barbarian

Enhanced Rend

Enhanced Flay

Enhanced Steel Grasp

Pressure Point

Kick

Charge

Expose Vulnerability

Cut to the Bone

Wallop

Druid

Ravens

Cyclone Armor

Cataclysm

Bad Omen

Storm Strike

Natural Disaster

Wind Shear

Perfect Storm

Elemental Exposure

Hurricane

Tornado

Necromancer

Evulsion

Corpse Explosion

Bone Prison

Corpse Tendrils

Bone Spear

Sever

Bone Splinters

Sorcerer