Just because someone is dead in Baldur’s Gate 3 does not mean they can’t be useful. With a little bit of necromancy at your disposal, you can actually talk to dead NPCs. Yes, you can indeed Speak with the Dead in Baldur’s Gate 3 and it is quite easy to do, at no major cost to your character. All it takes is the required spell and a dead NPC will come to life, ready to answer five of your questions.

How to Speak with Dead in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a few ways to speak with the dead people but all of those ways involve using the Speak With Dead spell in BG3. While some classes like Cleric and Necromancer can learn this spell, others can also use it with the help of certain items or spell scrolls.

There is a book called Necromancy of Thay located in the Secret Cellar. Enter the cellar by answering the ornate mirror and the book will allow you to learn Speak with the Dead spell.

Another way to get the ability to speak with the dead can be acquired through an item called Amulet of Lost Voices in Baldur’s Gate 3. Head to the Dank Crypt near your starting point after the Nautiloid crashes on Ravaged Beach. The door is right next to Overgrown Ruins fast travel waypoint.

The amulet is in a chest in one of those rooms. Any character that has the Amulet of Lost Voices equipped can cast Speak with the Dead spell.

You can use this spell by casting it on the dead person who you want to talk with. After each use, you need to do a Long Rest at your camp before it can be used again. The reanimated person can only answer five questions before they die again.

Do keep in mind that not every dead NPC can be interacted with this way. Skeletons can simply not commune while some others who are damaged beyond recognition do not react to Speak with the Dead spell.