How To Learn Spells From Scrolls In Baldur’s Gate 3

Scrolls are special items in Baldur’s Gate 3 that contain specific spells. Each scroll can be used as an item to cast that particular spell inscribed on it. However, this ultimately consumes the scroll making them a rare commodity. What if you can learn these spells by copying them to your spellbook from the scrolls in BG3?

In this guide, we will extensively look at how you can copy specific spells from scrolls using a specific class. Scrolls can be found everywhere in BG3. Some can be looted, some can be obtained as a reward and even some can be purchased from merchants.

How to learn new spells from Scrolls in Baldur’s Gate 3

There is only one class in all of Baldur’s Gate 3 that can learn spells from different scrolls. You are right, we are referring to the Wizard class. Only they can copy spells from scrolls into their spellbooks. This allows them to use these spells throughout the journey without the fear of losing them.

But not everything is sunshine and rainbows in the world of DnD. There are two prerequisites for Wizards to learn a spell from a scroll in Baldur’s Gate 3. First and the most important part is that the spell must be usable by the Wizard class. If the spell doesn’t belong to the Wizard class, they can use it but can’t learn it in BG3.

And the second part, you need to pay a fee in gold to learn the spell. Must be all that costly ink and paper in the world of BG3. Right? However, once a spell is copied, you are free to use it as much as you want. There are a few limitations though that apply to every spell. You must first prepare the newly acquired spell. And you must have an equivalent level or higher magic slot available.

Cost of learning spells

Each tier of scrolls carries a unique price tag which is the same for all. This price increases with Tier (up to level 6). However, BG3 offers a unique way to reduce the price of learning spells from scrolls. This all depends on Wizard subclasses.

There are 8 sub-classes for the Wizard class in BG3. They include School of Conjuration, School of Abjuration, School of Divination, School of Evocation, School of Enchantment, School of Necromancy, School of Illusion and School of Transmutation.

For each subclass you select, you get a straight 50% discount on the scrolls for that subclass. Like if you decide to be a part of School of Necromancy Wizard, you can learn all the spells from necromancy scrolls for half the actual cost. This doesn’t apply to cross-class selection. A conjuration wizard will have to pay full gold to learn a spell from the Abjuration subclass scroll in BG3.