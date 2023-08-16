How To Deal With Rugan In Baldur’s Gate 3 

Baldur’s Gate 3 features many quests that involve tough decisions. The decisions you make can have far-reaching effects and consequences in the future. One such choice comes at the end of the Missing Shipment quest in Act 1 after you’ve defeated the Gnolls. At the quest’s end, you’ll be faced with three choices involving Rugan, the caravan’s leader.

You can either keep the chest he is transporting for yourself, let Rugan keep it, or take a peek inside the chest and deliver it to the hideout. Each choice presents completely different outcomes and it is important to know which does which.

Take the Chest for Yourself

You’ll need to pass an intimidation check to take the chest for yourself. Your intimidation stat needs to be at a higher level to make sure you’re successful. You’ll have two separate occasions to take the chest for yourself.

Either pick the option “Whatever your cargo is, I’ll consider it as payment” or if you get further into the conversation, select the “No, this is where I stop asking and start cutting” option. At this point, Rugan and his companion, Olly, become hostile in Baldur’s Gate 3 i. However, they are very easy targets and can be defeated fairly quickly.

Once the chest is in your possession, you can open it. Doing so grants you two items. Some gold and an iron flask. If you open the iron flask, you are faced with a boss battle with a Beholder called Spectator.

Unlike your previous encounter with Rugan and Olly, this boss battle is quite tough and will require a party of experienced individuals. This boss fight has no subsequent effects, but killing Olly and Rugan locks you out of certain quests with the Zhentarim. You will not be able to enter the Zhentarim hideout, use their merchant, who has a very good stock and will not be able to rescue the artist.

Let Rugan take the Chest

If you let Rugan keep the chest, they deliver it themselves in Baldur’s Gate 3. Once they do, you’re granted a shortcut to the hideout. When they complete the delivery, you are asked to speak with their leader, Zarys. Speaking to her gives a new crossbow, “Harold” and you will get better rates with the merchant in the location.

The Zhentarim are a shady bunch, so you can consider your character following a similar path if you hold dealings with them. However, remaining friendly with the Zhentarim opens more quests involving Rugan further into the game.

Peek inside the Chest and take it to the Hideout

The final option is essentially the same as the first. Because once you open the chest, even if the contents remain intact, you’re considered to be in breach of Zhentarim’s trust. Delivering the chest open turns them hostile.

The hideout contains a large number of Zhentarim and going down this route can result in a difficult showdown. The outcome of this choice is similar to the first, with many quests becoming unavailable to you.