How To Get To Hebra In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Regional Phenomena is one of the several main quests you will take part in during Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During this quest, you must head into the search for Princess Zelda as directed by Purah (director of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab) and make your way through four different locations before returning to Purah in Lookout Landing.

The first region you must go to will be Hebra and today we will be showing you how to get to Hebra during the Regional Phenomena main quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Hebra location in Tears of the Kingdom

A young scientist called Josha has heard a rumor that the Princess can be found in the Northwestern region of Hebra.

With these rumors circulating all around the Kingdom, you must locate the Princess at Hebra. We have pinpointed the exact location on the Zelda map to reach Hebra in Zelda Totk.

However, reaching the location is far from being the simplest task as you must make your way through the gap between the Central Hyrule and the Rito Village before heading to Hebra.

Start off by traveling to the northeastern side of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Create a bridge using the wooden planks and cross the water leading you to the large rock wall to climb on.

Head up to the top of the wall and activate the Tower. Once at the top, fly over between the gap towards the northern region which is filled with snow.

You can simply use the glider atop the tower to cover the distance between the two locations. Keep in mind that you must equip cold-resistant armor such as the Archaic Warm Greaves which is found during the Closed-Door quest.

Since the area you are visiting will be freezing cold and can damage your health if the meter goes above the blue mark.

Head to the western side of the snowy field till you reach the Lucky Glover Gazette (This is where you start the Potential Princess Sightings side quest after talking to the NPC inside). Find a campfire at the western side of the Gazette and create a gust of air by throwing the Hylian Pine Cone into the fire.

Now, glide over the broken bridge and reach the section at the back of the bridge to reach Rito Village. Talk to Tulin and Teba upstairs to start the Tulin of Rito Village main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.