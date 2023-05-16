Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – The Sludge-Covered Statue Quest Guide

The Sludge-Covered Statue is the first of several quests that you need to complete for the main Regional Phenomena quest objective in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In Sludge-Covered Statue, you have to find out how and why sludge is raining down on the people in Zora’s domain. It has something to do with the statue in the center.

How to start the Sludge-Covered quest in Zelda: TotK

To start The Sludge-Covered Statue quest, head over to Zora’s Domain in Lanayru Great Spring Region in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you get to the center of the town, you will a Statue in the center with three Zoras nearby talking to each other.

To start the quest, you will have to go and have a conversation with Yona, the green and white Zora, who will be standing along with the other two.

She will tell you how awful it is to see the statue like this. Once the conversation ends, The Sludge-Covered Statue Quest will start.

The Sludge-Covered Statue walkthrough

It is a pretty straightforward quest. All you have to do is wash off the Sludge from the statue using water and you are good to go. There are a couple of ways to go about it. The first one is the easiest one.

You can send a Splash Fruit flying towards the statue to clean off all the tar stuck to it. One or two should suffice. If wasting fruits is not your cup of tea then you can also use the Hyrdrant Zonai Device.

You can get it from the Gacha Gumball Dispenser found all over the kingdom. Once the quest is complete, you can move on to the next one which is the Sidon of the Zora Quest.