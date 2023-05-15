Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Find Princess Zelda Walkthrough

After you complete the prologue section of the game, you will be given the Find Princess Zelda quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The goal of this quest is to give you and teach you your abilities.

You will find yourself on a peculiar island after waking up and be given your Purah Pad. A construct will explain that Princess Zelda gave the pad so it can give it to you. It will further say that the Princess can be found at the point where the yellow light glows.

To help you, we have compiled a walkthrough that you can follow to complete the “Find Princess Zelda” main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Find Princess Zelda – how to complete all objectives

To complete your first main quest of the game, you need to go through several objectives. You need to reach the Temple of Time, visit 4 shrines, get some abilities, and reach the Kingdom of Hyrule.

You will start from the Great Sky Island after getting your Purah Pad, and then need to find the Temple.

Here are the objectives of this quest:

Reach the Temple of Time

The Temple of Time will be the big building you see in front of you. It’s fairly straightforward to get to it. All you need to do is follow the path and you will reach it.

You’ll find a couple of enemies too but they can easily be defeated.

Complete The Closed Door quest

Once you arrive at the Temple of Time, you’ll find out you can’t enter it. An NPC named Raura will appear and tell you that you need to enhance your power to enter. You will need to find and activate three shrines located on the island to enter.

They are easily found and you will make use of your powers to solve the puzzles there. You can read our The Closed Door quest guide to find out how to complete them.

Complete Nochoyah Shrine

Once you gain entry inside the Temple of Time, you will get the Recall ability that will reverse the movement of the target object. Use it on the wheels in front of you to climb up to the balcony and squeeze through. To proceed further, you will need to complete the Nochoyah Shrine.

You can fast travel there saving you the trouble of finding it. Here you will need to use your Recall ability to solve puzzles and move ahead. You can read our detailed Nochoyah Shrine guide to learn what you need to do.

Open the second temple door

Once you complete the Nochoyah Shrine, you will have sufficient power to proceed through the second temple door. Fast travel back to the temple and find the door behind the Angel Statue.

You need to answer some prompts to proceed further and unlock the second door. Select the “Heart Containers” and “Yes” options when they come up. The door will then open.

Finish To The Kingdom of Hyrule quest

After opening the second temple door, you need to reach the main Hyrule Kingdom. Reach the edge and take a dive down below. You’ll dive into a large body of water safely. Swim to the bank and climb out on dry land.

You need to reach the Lookout Landing town. This town is due North of your position but it’s a long journey. Read our detailed guide on how to finish To The Kingdom of Hyrule quest guide to find out how to do this.

Once that is done, the Find Princess Zelda quest will come to an end.