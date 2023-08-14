All NPC Invader Locations In Elden Ring

Invaders in Elden Ring are NPCs that appear in different locations across the Lands Between Map. They usually can be summoned on their specific spot and resemble a player and sometimes appear in the form of your NPC allies.

These Elden Ring NPC invaders are very aggressive go-getters and will immediately attack you on contact. When they do, you will get a prompt on the bottom of your screen that you are being invaded by another player because they resemble players. Killing an invader will also give you amazing loot. And if you are wondering how many of these NPC invaders are there in Elden Ring, there are a total of 37 invader NPCs in Elden Ring spread throughout the map.

Follow our guide to learn about all the locations of Invaders in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring NPC Invader Locations

As mentioned before, Invaders appear in specific spots on different regions across the Elden Ring Map. We have listed them according to their region. You can use the jump links to reach the specific region quickly.

Limgrave NPC Invader Locations

Limgrave is the first area in Elden Ring. However, being the first area, don’t expect to have easy invades in this region. You will be able to find 4 main NPC Invaders in the Limagrave region.

Old Knight Istvan

This invader is located along the bridge outside Stormviel Castle and in the south of Limgrave Coloseum. The nearest site of Grace is the Deathtouched Catacombs.

Recusant Henricus

The Recusant Henricus Invader is located in the same spot as the Old Knight Istvan in Limgrave.

Bell Bearing Hunter (Warmaster’s Shack)

The Bell Bearing Hunter Invader is spotted in the Warmaster’s Shack in the East of Stormviel Castle. Warmaster Shcak Site of Grace is closest to this location.

Bloody Finger Nerijus

This invader is located in a small pit stream east of Gatefront Ruins and north of Murkwater Cave Site of Grace.

Altus Plateau Invader Locations

Altus Plateau, apart from being a harsh environment for Elden Ring players also hides some dangerous NPC invaders in Elden Ring. You can find 11 NPC invaders in the Altus Plateau region in Elden Ring.

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater

Anastasia aka Tarnished Eater is an invader who is located in the north of Altus Plateau near a bay along the Corpse-Stench Shack. The nearest site of Grace here is the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite.

Crucible Knight

The Crucible Knight can be found along the Volcano Manor Site of Grace in the Altus Plateau.

Inquisitor Ghiza

Inquisitor Ghiza is located just along the Crucible Knight’s Location in the Volcano Manor Site of Grace in the Altus Plateau.

Tanith’s Crucible Knight

Tanith’s Crucible Knight is located in the middle of the lava lake along the Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy Site of Grace.

Great Horned Tragoth

Great Horned Tragoth is located in the southwest of Lux Ruins in the south of the Altus Plateau Region bordering the Liurnia Region. The nearest site of Graace is the Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook.

Rileigh the Idle

The Rileigh the Idle is located west of the Mirage Rise in the Altus Plateau along the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace.

Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger

Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger NPC invader can be found in the Second Church of Marika in the south of Mirage Rise.

Magnus the Beast Claw

Magnus the Beast Claw is spotted along the Writheblood Ruins in the Altus Plateau from the southeast of Shaded Castle Ramparts Site of Grace.

Bell Bearing Hunter (Hermit Merchant Shack)

The Bell Bearing Hunter is spotted in the Hermit Merchant’s Shack near the walls of the Lyndell Royal Capital at night time. Outer Wall Battleground is the nearest Site of Grace.

Dung Eater

The Dung Eater is located on a small pond outside the main city walls of the Lyndell Royal Capital. You can use the Capital Ramparts as the nearest site of Grace.

Vargram, the Raging Wolf

Vargram, the Ragin Wolf is an Invader located in the Lyndell Royal Capital near the Fortified Manor, First Floor Site of Grace.

Mountaintops of the Ginats Invader’s Location

In the Northeast of Elden Ring, a snowcapped region known as Mountaintops of the Giants exists. This is, of course, an end-game area in Elden Ring so before you attempt to kill the NPC invaders in this region, make sure that your level is high enough (100+ is recommended. You can find 4 NPC invaders in this region.

Sanguine Noble

The Sanguine Noble is located in the North of Yelough Anix Ruins towards the west of the Mountaintops of the Giants. The Yelough Anix Tunnel is the nearest Site of Grace.

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater

This Anastasia Invader is located east of the Sanguine Noble near the Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace.

Juno Hoslow, Knight of Blood

The Juno Hoslow Invader can be found to the west of a bridge near the Shack of the Lofty and Stargazer Ruins. The Shack of Lofty is the Nearest Site of Grace.

Bloody Finger Okina

The Bloody Finger Okina Invader is spotted in the Church of Repose in the south of the Mountaintops of the Giants. The Church of Repose is the nearest site of Grace.

Liurnia of the Lakes Invader Locations

Occupying the northwest region of Elden Ring map, Liurnia of the Lakes house a lot of dungeons, bosses, and secrets. In Luirnia, you will be able to find 6 NPC invaders with some valuable loot.

Festering Fingerprint Vyke

Festering Fingerprint Vyke is located in the north of the Liurnia Region in the Church of Inhibition along with the Church of Inhibition Site of Grace.

Bloody Finger Assassin

The Bloody Finger Assassin is found in the Raya Lucaria Academy Bridge outside. The nearest Site of Grace is the East Gate Bridge Trestle.

Moongrum, Carian Knight Location

The Moongrum is located inside the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia near the Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace.

Bell Bearing Hunter (Church of Vows) Location

Bell Bearing Hunter can also be found in the Church of Vows on a plateau in the east of Raya Lucaria Academy. The Church of Vows Site of Grace is the nearest.

Edgar The Revenger Location

Edgar the Revenger is a famous invader located in the Revenger’s Shack in the west of Raya Lucaria Academy. Revenger’s Shack is the nearest Site of Grace.

Preceptor Miriam Location

The Preceptor Miriam invader is located in the Carian Study Hall on the eastern coast of Liurnia. Liurna Tower Bridge Site of Grace is the closest.

Caelid Invader Locations

Encompassing the southeastern region of Elden Ring Map, Caelid is the area where Radahn and Malenia fought leaving nothing but catastrophe behind. It’s a treacherous region with a lot of tough monsters. Although this region is close to Limgrave, it’s recommended that players don’t visit this area immediately after Limgrave. Caelid also houses 4 NPC invaders which are as follows:

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater

Another Anastasia invader! This one is spotted in the south of Smoldering Church near the north Caelid coast.

Duelist Knight of the Great Jar

This trio of invaders can be found outside the Caelid Coliseum in the north of Caelid region.

Bell Bearing Hunter (Isolated Merchant Shack) Location

The Bell bearing Hunter is located in the Isolated Merchant’s shack on a small plateau in the south of Caelid Coliseum.

The Isolated Merchant’s Shack Dragon Barrow is the nearest site of Grace here.

Millicent Location

The Millicent NPC invader is located in the middle of the Swamp of Aeonia in the southeast of the Street of Sages Ruins. The Heart of Aeonia is the almost site of Grace here.

Crumbling Farum Azula NPC Invader Locations

The legacy dungeon, Crumbling Farum Azula is like a maze and is relatively tougher to navigate. Although the region houses some bosses and a tough dragon as well, the region only has one NPC Invader.

Recusant Bernahl

This invader is located to the north of Crumbling Farum Azula near the Dragon Temple Rooftop site of Grace.

Roundtable Hold NPC Invader Locations

Serving as the main hub for players in Elden Ring, Roundtable Hold has a lot of NPCs. This area is found outside the Lands Between and players can reach here only through fast travel. There are some NPC invaders here as well which are as follows:

Dung Eater

The Dung Eater, as an NPC invader is located in the Roundtable Hold in the east of Table Lost of Grace.

Mad Tongue Alberich

Mad Tongue Alberich invader is located in the Roundtable Hold in the east of Table Lost of Grace.

Ensha of the Royal Remains

Ensha of the Royal Remains Invader is located near the Dung Eater and the Mad Tongue Alberich in the Roundtable Hold near the Table Lost Site of Grace.

Underground NPC Invader Locations

Elden Ring also contains an underground region consisting of the Ainsel River, Siofra River, and Deeproot Depths. Following NPC invaders can be found in underground regions of Elden Ring.

Baleful Shadow

The Baleful Shadow is located in the south of Nokstella, Eternal City, and north of Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace in Ainsel.

3x Nameless White Masks

The Nameless White Masks are three invaders that will appear in the same area in the east of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum and Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace.