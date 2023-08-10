Elden Ring Nokstella Map And How To Get There

Nokstella is an Eternal city in Elden Ring. For those who don’t know, Eternal cities are not a part of the main quest so if you decide to do a speedrun, there is a good chance you will end up missing these cities. They are quite mysterious and can be explored by certain side quests. However, considering how tough Elden Ring is and these underground cities have a lot of valuable loot and areas, you might eventually decide to pay a visit to these underground areas.

In this guide, we will be discussing how you can reach Nosktella, The Eternal City (not to confuse with Nokron, The Eternal City), and how to get its map.

Nokstella Location in Elden Ring

Nokstella can be found in the Ainsel River area. You can explore this area in Ranni’s side quest. This city is on the far west side of the Ainsel River map. There will be a lot of exploring involved if you want to reach this area. Although you can take different routes to reach Nosktella, we will recommend that you start from Uhl Palace Ruins.

Reaching Nokstella I not as easy as it seems. Right off the bat, you have to defeat three bosses in the Caria Manor. You will need to defeat the Royal Knight Loretta near the Manor Upper Level, then move on to Starscourge Radahn at the Radahn Festival, and finally, a Mimic found in Nokron, The Eternal City. All of this correlates with Ranni’s Questline so be sure to check it out.

You can start off by slaying Royal Knight Loretta first. Then defeat Starscourge Radhan. Defeating him will trigger a cutscene of several meteors crashing in The Lands Between. Go to Ranni and she will ask you to bring her the Secret Treasure of Nokron. Go to Nokron where you will find the Mimic Boss. Defeat him, and retrieve the treasure which is the Fingerslayer Blade. Go back to Ranni and give her the Blade to get the Inverted Statue. Use this statue on the pedestal in the Carian Study Hall.

The whole hall will be inverted. You can get the Cursemark of Death from Ranni’s physical dead body at the tower which can be found by exploring the side entrance. A great study hall will be inverted. Go there, take the elevator, defeat the boss, and the tower in question should be at the end of the bridge.

Take this Cursemark of Death back to Ranni and a portal will appear. This portal shall take you to Nokstella, the Eternal City.

What to Do in Nokstella in Elden Ring

Nokstella can be thought of as a very good place to collect items. There are countless valuable items lying around so make sure to explore it all and collect them.

Apart from the supplies, Nokstella serves as a vital checkpoint in Ranni’s Questline, although there is not much to do around the area except for the boss fight over at a remote location. However, you can find out a lot by talking to the Miniature Ranni Doll which can be picked up upon arrival in Nokstella.

You can sit down at Sites of Grace and interact with the doll to get it to speak. After you’re done with it, go to the west side of the city where an elevator can be found which will take you down to the Nokstella Waterfall Basin. Here, you can face an elite enemy which resembles Blaidd NPC. Defeating him give you the Discarded Palace Key and a Dark Moon Ring.

Nosktella Map Fragment Location

Your trials and tribulations aren’t over yet as you will need to find the Map Fragment if you want to reveal the Nosktella region. Luckily for you, finding the fragment isn’t that tricky. From Uhl Palace Ruins, keep going straight avoiding the enemies and you will come across a ruined structure with stairs on the right. Enter this structure and you will find a Nomadic Merchant sitting inside. The map fragment you are looking for is just beside that merchant.