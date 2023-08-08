How To Reach Mohgwyn Palace In Elden Ring

In a game vast as Elden Ring, finding all the hidden locations can be a daunting task, especially considering that some of these hidden locations hide off important bosses for the lore of the game. One such location in Elden Ring is the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, an underground area in Elden Ring the path to which is not clear. This guide will help you get to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum in Elden Ring.

Methods to reach Mohgwyn Palace

There are two ways of entering Mohgwyn Palace, where the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum is located. One of these is accessible in the early game, while you need to have progressed through the Mountaintops of the Giants to get to use the other path.

Mohgwyn Palace Access through White-Faced Varre’s Questline

The first NPC you meet in Elden Ring in White Faced Varre, who you meet as soon as you exit the dungeon you start the game in. This NPC has an entire questline that you can complete if you want to get to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum early on in the game.

The questline does require you to invade and defeat at least 1 player to progress. If you are playing offline, you can continue to Altus Plateau. Here, find Writheblood Ruins where you can invade and defeat an NPC to progress Varre’s questline.

At the end of the questline, players get the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which can be used to directly enter Mohgwyn Palace. Furthermore, you will spawn directly in front of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum entrance, allowing you to continue without having to face the hordes of high-level enemies in Mohgwyn Palace.

Mohgwyn Palace Access through Consecrated Snowfields Portal

If you have missed out on White Faced Varre’s questline, you can find the path to Mohgwyn Palace through the Consecrated Snowfields. To get to the Consecrated Snowfields, players need to find both parts of the Haligtree Medallion and use them at the Grand Lift of Rold. This can only be done after entering the Mountaintops of the Giants, since the first part of the medallion is found in West Liurnia in the Village of Albinaurics, and the second part is found in Castle Sol in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Follow the hidden path into the Consecrated Snowfields, and as soon as you enter the snowfields, follow the left (west) boundary of Consecrated Snowfields and continue along the cliff. Along the way, before you hit the river, you will find a portal at the edge with blood dripping around it, and a Sanguine Noble NPC invader defending it. Defeat the noble, and interact with the portal.

The portal takes you to the entrance of Mohgwyn Palace, and you have to make your way through the Mohgwyn Palace to get to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.

What to do at Mohgwyn Palace?

While we have a full Mohgwyn Palace walkthrough, its early significance lies in some rune farming methods. Mohgwyn Palace has been quite popular for rune farming and probably, that is why you are looking for this place in the first place. The Mohgwyn Palace inhabiting the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum (with Mohg, Lord of Blood boss), however, is a big place for which, you should refer to our walkthrough.