Elden Ring Dung Eater Questline Guide

Dung Eater is one of the NPCs in Elden Ring found initially at the Roundtable Hold. This guide will help you progress the Dung Eater Questline in Elden Ring by helping you get the Capital Sewer Gaol key and go after Dung Eater to defeat him in combat.

How to Progress the Dung Eater Questline in Elden Ring

Dung Eater is not a big fan of you and wants to beat you to a pulp but cannot do so at the Roundtable Hold as it is a violence-free zone. So instead, he tells you to meet him at the Capital Sewer Gaol.

The quests in Elden Ring are hard to follow as there is little to no indication of the quests and how to get them started. You will get quests by speaking to different NPCs or just by discovering new areas.

The same is the case with the Dung Eater questline, as there is no indication of where he went and where you will face him in a fight. However, we do know the location of Dung Eater.

Where to Find Dung Eater in Elden Ring

Before you face him in a fight, you need to get the Seedbed Curse Key from the Fortified Manor of Leyndell Royal Capital. Take the key to Dung Eater, and he will give you the Capital Sewer Gaol Key, which is used to enter the sewers.

Enter from the Underground Roadside as shown on the map above. Once inside, go straight and take a left towards two enemies guarding the area.

At the end of the path will be a ladder that you can climb on before the ladder will be a hole in the ground that will take you to the sewers.

Once down, you will find more rats and poisonous plants. Keep following the path, and at the end of it will be a ladder that takes you up.

Once in the open area, turn to your right, and Dung Eater will be behind the closed gate in front of you. Free Dung Eater from the sewers by telling him to leave the gaol.

Now head to the location above and wait for Dung Eater to invade you. Defeat him in a fight and return to him in the Roundtable Hold. After talking to him, head to the sewers again to find him tied to a chair.

Take a Seedbed Curse Key with you and use it on him. After that, talk to him again to end his suffering by killing him. Then, pick up the item to get the Omer Armor set.