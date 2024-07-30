How To Farm Diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Diamonds are important gems in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that can be used to upgrade certain armor sets and can be sold for quick cash. However, this gem is as rare as it is important, making it a chore to collect it.

Some quests require Diamonds to craft certain weapons, making it an even more desirable gem. In this guide, we will help you collect a lot of Diamonds from across Hyrule. Some Diamonds are one-time-only rewards, while you can farm others indefinitely.

Diamonds from Shrines and Treasure Chests

The easiest and the surefire way to obtain Diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is as a reward from certain shrines. These shrines are.

1. Jochi-ihiga Shrine. This shrine is near Tarrey Town, and its coordinates are (3811, 1219, 0104). Below is a map of the location of the Jochi-ihiga shrine.

2. Maoikes Shrine. This shrine is near Bone Pond and its coordinates are (2275, 0149, 0085). Below is a map of the location of the Maoikes shrine.

3. Mayaotaki Shrine. This shrine is in the North Lomei Labyrinth at the following coordinates (-0825, 3535, 0249). Below is a map of the location of the Mayaotaki Shrine.

4. Sihajog Shrine. This shrine is on Valor Island in the Lanayru Great Spring Sky. Its coordinates are (4548, -0846, 1120).

5. Jinodok Shrine. This shrine is in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago at the following coordinates (-1257, -1488, 1008).

6. Yomizuk Shrine. This shrine is in the Tarm Point Cave of the Lanayru Great Spring. Its coordinates are (4413, -0614, 0034).

7. Sakunbomar Shrine. This shrine is in Korok Forest, but you can access it after completing the Trail of Master Sword main quest. Its coordinates are (0165, 2314, 0178).

8. Joku-u Shrine. This shrine is on Dragonhead Island in the Faron Grasslands Sky Region. It is unmissable as it is a part of the Secret of the Ring Ruins main quest. The coordinates for Joku-u Shrine are (1375, -3339, 0429).

9. Ganos Shrine. This shrine is on the Tabantha Sky Archipelago in the Tabantha Sky Region. Its exact coordinates are (-3370, 0466, 1695).

10. Royal Hidden Passage. There is a Diamond hidden in a chest in the Observation Room of Hyrule Castle which you can access from the Royal Hidden Passage. Its coordinates are (-0254, 0762, 0088).

From Rare Ore Deposits

There is a very good chance of obtaining diamonds as a drop from rare Ore deposits in various caves. These ore deposits are marked by their golden hue as compared to the normal silver ones.

However, Diamond is still a rare drop from these ore deposits. We recommend that you save before breaking a rare ore deposit and try your luck again in case you fail.

You will also get a lot of other gems like Opal, Sapphire, and Ruby from these ore deposits too. Another way to increase your chances of finding a rare ore deposit with a Diamond is by setting your Sensor+ to Diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This can be done by obtaining the Sensor+ upgrade from Robbie. Then, snap a picture of a Diamond as a reference and set your Sensor+ to it. Your sensor will take you to rare ore nodes with a high probability of dropping a Diamond.

By Defeating Rare Stone Talus

There are two types of Stone Talus enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Normal Ore and Rare Ore. The ones with Rare Ore Deposit on their backs are a bit difficult to find but they surely defeat a Diamond on defeat.

FYI You can defeat a Stone Talus by climbing its back via the Ascend ability and then hitting the ore deposit.

Below is a list of all the Rare Stone Talus you can find across Hyrule.

Near Horse God Bridge at the following coordinates (0517, -3700, 0059).

Near Guchini Plain Burrows at the following coordinates (1020, -3379, 0023).

Near the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower at the following coordinates (-2314, -2454, 0358).

Inside Taafei Hill Cave near Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower at the following coordinates (-2605, -1778, 0177).

South of Turakawak Shrine in Tanagar Canyon (-3482, 0178, -0104).

TIP You can also set your sensor+ to detect Stone Talus to make the whole process a lot easier. They also respawn after every Blood Moon.

Purchase Diamonds from Goron City

The easiest but the costliest method is to purchase Diamonds from the gem traders in Goron City. They sell each diamond for 1000 Rupees, which is a massive amount to dish out.

We only recommend purchasing Diamonds as your last resort in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or if you have surplus cash on your hands.

By Feeding Dondons

You will find a Dondon Farm during The Beast and the Princess side quest opposite Lakeside Stable in the Faron Region. You can feed Luminous Stones to Dondon, and they will give you some gems as a reward.

FYI You can farm Luminous Stone from Dark caves or a Stalnox enemy inside the Royal Hidden Passage (-0312, 0487, -0037).

Once you feed Luminous Stones to Dondons, leave the area and return to the farm after 15 minutes of real life. Hopefully, you will get a Diamond as a reward.

Diamond Uses in Zelda: TotK

While a Diamond can’t be used to cook or craft elixirs, it still has four uses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

1. You can sell Diamonds for 500 Rupees each. However, if you complete the Amber Dealer side quest in Goron City, Ramella will purchase 10x Diamonds from you for 5500 Rupees. This is the best deal that you can get.

2. You can fuse Diamonds to your weapons to give them a +25 bonus attack power. However, Diamond doesn’t grant any elemental power to your weapons.

3. The best use of Diamonds is to upgrade the Diamond Circlet and the Miner Armor set. Diamond Circlet needs a total of 10 Diamonds for a 3-star upgrade while Miner’s Armor set requires a whooping 14 Diamonds to fully upgrade to 4 stars.

4. If you are feeling extra frugal, you can attach a Diamond to an arrow to inflict massive damage to enemies. However, you will end up losing one diamond in one shot. Make sure that you at least use a multi-shot bow to maximize the impact and don’t regret losing 500 Rupees in the blink of an eye.