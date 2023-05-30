Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Amber Dealer Walkthrough 

The Amber Dealer is a side quest in which you have to get at least 10 Ambers to finish it in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Amber is a resource in the game that you can use for various purposes. In this case, it functions as a quest item that you need to give to a specific NPC.

A trader in Goron City needs at least 10 Amber and it is up to you to collect it and give it to them. This article will help you find the locations of Ambers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Amber Dealer in Zelda: TotK

To begin this side quest, you have to find Ramella. She’s a Gerudo who does business in Goron City. Since she’ll stick out like a sore thumb, she can be found easily.

Goron City is located in the region of Death Mountain. If you look at the map, you will have to reach the Northeast side of Central Hyrule in Eldin area. Find the general store in Goron City where you can find Ramella.

You need to have a conversation with this lady to know what business she does and then she’ll give you the quest.

How to complete Amber Dealer in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

For you to complete this quest, find the Amber from different locations. You need to travel to the Romani plains.

Go towards the East so you can reach Hylia River where you will find a cherry blossom tree. Pluck fruit and throw it at the tree and Satori will show up. He will illuminate the nearby caves. It is a good idea to mark these locations for future reference.

Choose the Crenel Hills Cave for this quest since it is abundant in Amber. Look for breakable stones and go ham on them. You will get different minerals from them including Amber.

Once you have the required amount, go back to Goron City where you found Ramella. Turn in the Amber and she will generously give you 200 rupees for your trouble.

This amount is at least double what other merchants would be offering you. If you managed to collect more than 10 samples of Amber, trade them in as you’ll get an increased selling price.

She then becomes a mineral merchant to whom you can sell different minerals too. She won’t offer a double price for them, but at least you’ll get the same rate as other merchants if not slightly more.