Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Presenting: Sensor+ Walkthrough

Sensor+ is an upgraded form of the Shrine Detector. This upgrade for your Purah Pad will not only allow you to detect shrines but also any item that you have saved in your compendium. This handy upgrade is going to help you on a lot of your adventures. You can get this upgrade via the Presenting: Sensor+ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is one of the three upgrades for the Purah Pad that Robbie can make for you. But before you can do that, you need to complete some prerequisites.

How to unlock Presenting: Sensor+ in Zelda: TotK

Now there are a couple of prerequisites, you will have to complete before setting out to complete this one.

While following the main storyline, you will come across Josha and Robbie in Lookout Landing. They will send you on a couple of side quests – Camera Work in the Depths and A Mystery in the Depths. Once you complete them, you will help fix a Hotair Balloon for Robbie.

The best way to do that is by using your Autobuild ability. Once the balloon is in working order, he will shift to Hateno Village Research Lab.

From that point onwards, Robbie will be in his new lab – Hateno Village Research Lab in Hateno Village. The lab can be found South of Hyrule Castle Ruins at the following coordinates: -0247, 0134, 0019

When you visit for the first time, Robbie will send you out on Hateno Village Research Lab Side Adventure. Here, you will use the Shrine Sensor to locate a shrine.

When you come back afterward, Robbie will tell you about a few upgrades he can do to your Purah Pad. Among those upgrades will be Sensor+.

Pick the option to unlock Presenting: Sensor+ side adventure in Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom.

How to complete Presenting: Sensor+ in Zelda: TotK

It is time to bring out the photographer in you because you will need to snap some pictures for Robbie. He will send you out to take photos of 5 random monsters and save them in your Compendium.

These could be any random monster in any particular order. Go out into the world. Whenever you see a monster, take out your Purah Pad, scroll to Camera, and take a photo. Do this for 5 different monsters and return to Robbie.

He will offer you the upgrade again but this time you will be granted the upgrade for the Sensor+ because you meet all the requirements. This is how Presenting: Sensor+ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be completed.