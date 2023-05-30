How To Find Royal Hidden Passage In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an underground passageway full of loot. You will find loot like; a Soldier’s Armor set, Bubbulgem, Horn Statue, and numerous chests containing diamonds, Rubys, etc.

If you want to fight the Stalnox, you will find him in the Royal Hidden Passage. Now you might be thinking about where you will find this passage. Don’t worry. We will help you find this Royal Passage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and collect all the loot.

Where to find the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda TotK

The Royal Hidden Passage is in the same place, but there are two ways to access it. You can access it from the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing or the Hyrule Castle’s Observation Room. The first way needs a pre-requisite to be completed and does not require any further challenges.

However, if you don’t want to complete the pre-requisite of entering the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda TotK, you must take a detour from the Hyrule Castle to access this Passageway.

The Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda TotK is located in the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing. When you enter Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing, you will see a woman sweeping the floor named Jirren. Talking to her will start the side quest “Who Goes There.”

Entering the room opening before Jerrin will lead you to the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda TotK. The exact coordinates of this location are (-0254, 0114, 0009). To access the Passage from Emergency Shelter, you must complete one of the Temple from the main quest Regional Phenomenon.

Moreover, if you don’t want to complete the main quest first, you must travel to the Hyrule Castle, and from its observation room, you will have to go straight and find Nobiri. Behind Nobiri, there will be a door that can be opened by using Ultrahand.

Afterward, follow the spiral stairs, and when you reach the red boulder, destroy it. Now, you must enter the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.