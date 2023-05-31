Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tarrey Town Race Is On Walkthrough

The Tarrey Town Race is On is a sidequest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which your vehicle building and racing skill will be tested.

The quest will begin right after completing the Master the Vehicle Prototype in which you had raced using a loaner vehicle. But this time, you need to race by building your own vehicle.

Follow the step-by-step process to complete The Tarrey Town Race is On in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start The Tarrey Town Race in Zelda TotK

The Tarrey Town Race will take place inside the Tarrey Town Race Building located west of Tarrey Town in Tears of the Kingdom.

For that, you need to head east from the Torin Wetlands in the Akkala region. The exact coordinates for the quest are 3753, 1675, and 0092.

This quest will not begin if you have not already finished the Master the Vehicle Prototype. After completing this quest, you need to wait for at least one night before attempting to begin The Tarrey Town Race in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you are inside the Tarrey Town Race Building, you can begin the quest after beginning the conversation with the Fernison.

How to complete The Tarrey Town Race in Zelda: TotK

Build Your Vehicle

During Master the Vehicle Prototype, you have raced using the vehicle given to you by Fernison. This time, she has asked you to take part in another race but in your own vehicle.

To gather the data, she has asked you to add the steering wheel provided by her which can be found on the table. As for parts for the rest of the vehicle, there is no restriction, and you can make any vehicle design using the Zonai devices nearby.

Also, to make the vehicle fast, use only the small board and big wheels. Keep in mind that the big wheels come with the disadvantage of bad cornering. For the speed boost, you can add a rocket on the back of the vehicle.

Once your vehicle is ready, it is time to take part in the Tarrey Town Race in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Complete the Race

After making yourself a vehicle, your next task is to take that vehicle and participate in a race. Taking part in a race is simple as you have already done in the previous quest and the rules here are also the same.

Talking of rules, you need to drive between the illuminated light beacons carefully placed all over the race track. Not only that but you also have to complete the race within the 2 minutes time limit.

Once you complete the race within the time limit, you will get a 3x Zonai Charge. Redoing the same race will get you a Large Zonai Charge.