Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Beast And The Princess Walkthrough

The Beast and the Princess side adventure is one of the many you can play in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is part of the Potential Princess Sightings series of side adventures where you help Penn investigates rumors of Zelda’s sightings.

In this one, you’ll be looking into a strange beast that Princess Zelda has been rumored to have ridden. Word has gotten out and everyone is curious as to know what this beast is.

This is where Link and Penn come in. It is their job to get to the bottom of the matter and investigate this rumor.

Today we’ll be teaching you all about this side adventure. How you can unlock it and how you can complete The Beast and the Princess in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock The Beast and the Princess in Zelda: TotK

You will begin The Beast and the Princess side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as part of the bigger Potential Princess Sightings side adventure. Here, you will talk with Penn at New Serene Stable, Southwest of Central Hyrule. You can go at the precise coordinates -1348, 0734, and 0085.

Talk with him and he’ll give you the brief after which The Beast and the Princess side adventure will begin.

How to complete The Beast and the Princess in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Start by making your way toward the subtropical region in the South. Many areas in the game match this description, but the one you need is close to Lake Floria.

The easiest way to reach your destination is by teleporting to the Jojo-u-u Shrine. You can find it at the coordinates 1550, -3531, 0058.

After teleporting to Joju-u-u Shrine, glide down from the cliff to the Northern part of Lakeside Stable. Look for a character named Cima who will be at the location. Talk to her and learn more about the beasts and the rumor.

Penn will soon arrive and then you will talk to him. He will tell you that he has the required information and then the quest will end. You will get 100 Silver Rupees and 20 Red Rupees as a reward.