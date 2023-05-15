How To Get Fuse In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fuse is one of the four new abilities Link has at his disposal. What you can create purely depends on your imagination and how you create the weapons, but that stills require a basic understanding of the Fuse ability.

Simply put, the Fuse Ability allows Link to combine various items to make weapons in Zelda TotK. The ability allows Link to get new weapons on the go instead of damaging his existing weapon’s durability on smaller mobs.

Different combinations of items allow you to create different types of weapons that you can then use to beat all and any enemy that comes your way.

How to unlock Fuse ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the fuse ability, you need to complete In-isa Shrine. The shrine itself is a part of the initial tutorial area, so there is no chance for players to miss the shrine during their playthrough.

In-isa Shrine is on the Great Sky Island. The exact coordinates for the shrine are 0013, -1506, and 1408. In-isa Shrine is also called the ‘Ability to Combine’ trial. As soon as you enter In-isa Shrine, you get the ability, and the shrine serves as a tutorial on how to use Fuse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

In the shrine, you get the ability after conversing with Rauru. You can grab the Rusty Claymore to your right as soon as the cutscene ends. Use the Fuse ability to combine this Rusty Claymore with one of the two boulders before you. Using the newfound weapon, break the cracked pillars blocking your path.

Climb the stairs, and destroy the pillar on your left to reveal a chest. Opposite the chest is a room with Fire Fruit plants. In the same room, on the wall opposite the entrance, is another chest held up by some dry vines. Combine the Fire Fruits with your arrows and create a flaming arrow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Use it to bring the chest down.

Now head back to the main path and open the door with the key you got from the chest. The next room has a single enemy to make quick work of it. There is a stick and spikes on your left in the room with the enemy that can be fused to create a new weapon. On your right are more Fire Fruits.

Defeat the enemy and break the last stone blocks in your way. You get to the final altar of the shrine and get a Light of Blessing, making the end of the shrine.

How to use Fuse in Zelda TotK

Several different items can be fused using the fuse ability. Once you have one of the items you need to fuse, find the second item you require and activate your fuse ability. Here, you must press ZL or Y to select which of your held items you want to fuse with the other item in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

For example, a Boulder Hammer is one of the combinations you can make using the Fuse ability. For this, you need a Tree Branch and a Boulder. Just carry a Tree Branch in your hands, and find a Boulder. Use your ability on the boulder while holding the branch, and then select the branch option to fuse both.

Both the branch and boulder will be fused to form a boulder hammer.

Different things you can create using the Fuse ability

The options to create your items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are supposed to be endless and only limited by your imagination. Some of the more well-known combinations are given below:

Boulder Hammer – Made by fusion of Tree and Branch Boulder

– Made by fusion of Tree and Branch Boulder Long Polearm – made by fusion of Long Stick and Farmer’s Pitchfork

– made by fusion of Long Stick and Farmer’s Pitchfork Freeze Arrow – Made by fusion of a basic Arrow and White Chuchu Jelly

– Made by fusion of a basic Arrow and White Chuchu Jelly Homing Arrow – Made by fusion of a basic Arrow and Keese Eyeball

– Made by fusion of a basic Arrow and Keese Eyeball Wooden Club – Made by fusion of a Wooden Stick and a Log

– Made by fusion of a Wooden Stick and a Log Raft – Made by fusing three Logs.

– Made by fusing three Logs. Smoke Bomb Shield – Made by fusion of Puffshroom and your equipped Shield.

Is using Fuse Weapon worth it

On paper, the concept of using Fuse weapons looks pretty intuitive. You can make weapons on the go and use them to defeat your enemies. This allows you to save your primary weapons for more robust encounters.

Fuse weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are excellent for early-game fights, but as you progress, the utility of your fusion weapons does take a hit since the enemies are much more robust and take less damage from basic hammers and polearms.

Arrows, on the other hand, are excellent throughout the game. Homing Arrow and Freeze Arrow both can be used throughout the game and since they are so easy to make, you can get a virtually unlimited supply of both for your paythrough.