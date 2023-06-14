Diablo 4 Tree Of Whispers Guide

Defeating Lilith and finishing the Diablo 4 campaign is just the first half of the game. After the epilogue, the real endgame begins and one of the major activities for that is the Grim Favors presented by the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4.

What is the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4

Players will remember the Tree of Whispers from the main campaign of Diablo IV. It is the tree with talking heads that is willing to aid anyone in exchange for a price. However, after finishing the main story, players can work for the Diablo 4 Tree of Whispers and take on “bounties” in the form of Grim Favors.

These Grim Favors, the equivalent of the Bounty system from Diablo 3, are a chance for players to farm some XP and loot by working on specific tasks for the tree.

Once, you complete the campaign, you’ll get an in-game notification telling you about the endgame activities. Among them you will also get a Priority Quest called Whispers of the Dead. For that, you will go to the tree and it will task you with earning 10 Grim Favors by doing different tasks. In exchange, the Tree of Whispers gives you XP, Gold and a loot cache.

Don’t panic, you don’t need to locate these activities by yourself, but the locations will be given by markers on the Sanctuary map like the image below:

On completing these activities you will get Grim Favors and you can claim your reward by traveling back to the Tree of Whispers once you have 10 Grim Favors.

How to reach the Tree of Whispers

Fortunately, in Diablo 4, as you progress through the main story you will automatically come across Tree of Whispers and there is no chance to miss its location. Once the quest step associated with it completes, you can unlock the waypoint for the tree.

The Tree of Whispers waypoint also counts towards unlocking all Hawezar waypoints in Diablo 4.

The tree is located in Writhing Mire in the Hawezar region and surely you will be disgusted by it as you look at it for the first time. Unlike, other trees which are adding some aesthetics to Sanctuary this is a weird octopus-looking Tree but very beneficial.

As you reach there you will be assigned a certain number of tasks by the tree which will then give you Grim Favors. Once you gain 10 favors, you can return to the tree to claim your reward.

How to earn Grim Favors in Diablo 4

To farm Grim Favors, you need to complete different activities around the five regions of Sanctuary which are assigned to you by the Tree of Whisper. After every 90 minutes, the locations of these activities are changed and new activities are also added in place of those which are expired.

To see the location of these activities you simply need to open up the map, and these are given by different color markers. Red activities are the easiest ones to do. Then you’ve got slightly darker red ones these are a little bit more difficult like killing. The difficulty of the activities also determines the amount of Grim Favors you earn from them.

The number of Grim Favors you farm on completing the activity depends on the activity type. Here are all the different types of activities you are expected to complete:

Cellars – Earn 1 Grim Favor

Defeat Enemies – Earn 1 Grim Favor

Finding Corpses – Earn 1 Grim Favor

Events – Earn 1 Grim Favor

Harvest Enemy Resources – Earn 3 Grim Favors

Invoke Rituals – Earn 3 Grim Favors

Legion Events – Earn 3 Grim Favors

(PvP) Extract Seeds of Hatred – Earn 3 Grim Favors

Dungeons – Earn 5 Grim Favors

(PvP) Boss Kill – Earn 5 Grim Favors

World Boss Kill – Earn 5 Grim Favors

Grim Favors do not stack beyond their max capacity. So as soon as you earn 10 Grim Favors, you should exchange them to select one from the 3 random choices of caches the Tree of Whisper offers. Earning any more Grim Favors without exchanging the old ones will end up being wasted.

Tips to farm Grim Favors

While you can clear a Cellar quickly, however, because it just gives you 1 Grim Favor, therefore, the best way to farm Grim Favors is Dungeons. Each Dungeon you clear gives you 5x Grim Favor which means you will get a reward just by clearing two of these dungeons.

On top of that, dungeons also have an ample amount of enemies and elites or bosses to get you a lot of XP and other loot. If you are on World Tier 3 or above, you can easily farm a lot of legendary equipment this way including Sacred or Ancestral gear items.

The Seething Abomination boss in the PvP areas, Fields of Hatred, is also a pretty easy kill to farm a good amount of Grim Favors. The best part is that you don’t even need to activate PvP and fight other players when fighting the boss.