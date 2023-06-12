Diablo IV contains a fast travel mechanic in the game allowing the players to jump to different locations on the map quickly with the help of waypoints. This fast-traveling feature is not available completely from the start. Rather players have to unlock these waypoints one by one through exploration of each region. The same holds true for all the waypoints in the Hawezar region of Diablo 4.

These waypoints can save a lot of players’ time if they are used appropriately. By teleporting the character to the desired waypoint, the player can save a lot of his time. There are a total of 35 waypoints in the game. These waypoints are further categorized on the basis of five regions of the sanctuary map.

All Diablo 4 Hawezar waypoint locations

Hawezar region of Diablo IV is located on the southeastern side of the main Sanctuary map. Out of the 35 waypoints available, it has 6 of them. All these waypoints are discussed along with their locations below

Zarbinzet Vyeresz Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Wejinhani Tree of Whispers Backwater

Zarbinzet Waypoint: It is located near the Umir Plateau on the western side of the region. This is the main city of this region.

Vyeresz Waypoint: It is situated in the south of the region. You need to conquer the Vyeresz Stronghold to unlock the waypoint.

Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint: It is located in the middle of the region and is among the highlighted regions in the D4 storyline

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wejinhani Waypoint: It is in the northern area of the region, near Kareka Floodplain.

Tree of Whispers Waypoint: This waypoint is located in the northeastern part of the map near The Writhing Mire. You will automatically go to Tree of Whispers as part of the story.

Backwater Waypoint: It is located in the southeastern part of the Hawezar region, in the Forsaken Coast.