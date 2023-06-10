Diablo 4 Druid Skill Tree Guide

Druids, the master of earthen elements and the wilds are one of the tankiest glasses in Diablo 4. However, that tankiness goes to waste if you end up making a useless build because of a lack of knowledge about your class. Having a variety of skills at your disposal ranging from wild magic to shapeshifting, the Druid skill tree in Diablo 4 allows you to form a ranged magician character or a melee beast.

Druid class in Diablo IV relies on the Spirit Boons class mechanic which provides it different bonuses based on your selection. Below we have covered all the different skill trees for Druid you can invest your skill points in Diablo 4, all 58 of them. Paragon board is a bit different from skill points so we won’t be covering that here.

Jump To:

Diablo 4 Druid Basic Skill Tree

Basic skills are readily available to be equipped. However, basic skills also require points to get upgrades. Basic skill tree contains the following skills;

Earth Spike

As the name suggests, the character summons a spike from the ground that impales the enemy causing 16% more damage. There are upgrades available for this skill that are;

Enhanced Earth Spike: the spike impaling the enemy has a chance of stunning the enemy for a short period of time.

Wild Earth Spike: Another spike can be summoned to impale a stunned or immobilized enemy.

Fierce Earth Spike: Your Base life is fortified by a percentage whenever an earth spike is summoned to hit an enemy.

Wind Shear

A piercing blade of wind is summoned that deals 17% more damage. More upgrades are available for this skill;

Enhanced Wind Shear: A 20% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for a short period of time.

Wild Wind Shear: Grants 3 additional spirits for each enemy hit beyond the first.

Fierce Wind Shear: Movement speed increases by 5% depending upon the numbers of enemies you hit.

Storm Strike

Electricity gathers around your weapon dealing 20% more damage and chains 3 surrounding enemies. Damage reduction is also gained after dealing damage with Storm Strike. The Upgrades for this skill are:

Enhanced Storm Strike: has a 15% chance to immobilize all enemies hit for short period of time.

Wild Storm Strike: Chains 2 additional enemies.

Fierce Storm Strike: Has a 50% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for a short period of time.

Claw

Shapeshift into a werewolf and claw at an enemy for 20% more damage. The upgrades for this skill are:

Enhanced Claw: Claw speed increases by a certain percentage.

Wild Claw: Claw has a chance of hitting twice.

Fierce Claw: Claw applies poisoning damage for a period of time.

Maul

Shapeshift into a Werebear and maul enemies in front of you dealing 20% more damage. Its upgrades are:

Enhanced Maul: Fortify for your base life if an enemy is hit.

Wild Maul: A certain chance to knock down enemies.

Fierce Maul: Increases the range and radius of Maul.

Diablo 4 Druid Core Skill Tree

Core skills require resources to work and deliver more damage to enemies. Core skills of the Druid Character class in Diablo 4 are given below;

Landslide

Two pillars are summoned from the ground which crush enemies in between them causing high damage.

Enhanced Landslide: After Landslide is used 4 times, the 5 th hit will immobilize enemies for a certain period of time.

hit will immobilize enemies for a certain period of time. Raging Landslide: when you strike an immobilized enemy, an additional earth pillar forms.

Primal Landslide: Each enemy hit by Landslide will consume a Terramote causing a guaranteed critical hit.

Lightning Storm

A growing lightning storm is summoned that deals 40% damage per strike. Increased strikes increase the longevity of the storm (max 5).

Enhanced Lightning Storm: The size of the storm is preserved for a period of time.

Primal Lighting Storm: Has a chance to immobilize enemies for a period of time.

Raging Lightning Storm: Lightning Storm gains an additional strike.

Tornado

Summon a swirling tornado that causes extensive damage.

Enhanced Tornado: Every time you summon a tornado, there is a chance of an additional tornado spawn.

Primal Tornado: Enemies damaged by Tornado are slowed down for a period of time.

Raging Tornado: Enemies have a chance to become vulnerable for a period of time.

Pulverize

Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Enhanced Pulverize: Next Pulverize will Overpower while you remain Healthy.

Primal Pulverize: Enemies damaged by Pulverize deal less damage for a period of time.

Raging Pulverize: Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are stunned for a short period of time.

Shred

Shapeshift into a werewolf and perform a trio attack; 1st attack: dash toward an enemy and deal more damage. 2nd attack: Deal more damage overall. 3rd attack: Perform a larger finishing move dealing extensive damage.

Its upgrades are;

Enhanced Shred: Shred gains more attack speed and heals you if an enemy is struck.

Raging Shred: Shred’s third combo attack is larger and applies additional poisoned damage for a period of time.

Primal Shred: Shred’s second and third attacks also perform a dash. Critical strike damage is increased.

Druid Defensive Skill Tree

These skills Reduce the damage you take and increase your chances of survivability.

Earthen Bulwark

Rocks surround you for a period of time and absorb a certain percentage of the damage you have taken.

Enhanced Earthen Bulwark: Earthen bulwark makes you Unstoppable while active.

Innate Earthen Bulwark: Rock shrapnel flies out and damages enemies when Earthen Bulwark is destroyed or expired.

Preserving Earthen Bulwark: Casting Earthen Bulwark grants a percentage of base life as Fortify.

Cyclone Armor

This skill can be used both passively and actively. When passive, Powerful winds surround you granting non-physical damage. When active, the winds expand knocking enemies back and deal damage to them.

Enhanced Cyclone Armor: Enemies knocked back by cyclone armor are also slowed for a short period of time.

Innate Cyclone armor: Enemies knocked by cyclone armor become Vulnerable for a short period of time.

Preserving Cyclone Armor: after a short while, cyclone armor intensifies causing damage to grant you damage reduction for a while.

Blood Howl

Shapeshift into a werewolf and howl furiously healing you for a percentage of your base life.

Enhanced Blood Howl: Kills reduce the cooldown time of Blood Howl.

Innate Blood Howl: Blood Howl generates spirits.

Preserving Blood Howl: Blood Howl increases your attack speed for a short while.

Debilitating Roar

Shapeshift into a werebear and bellow a mighty roar reducing nearby enemies’ damage for a short period of time.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar: Debilitating Roar fortifies you for a percentage of your base life.

Innate Debilitating Roar: Debilitating Roar slows enemies during its duration.

Preserving Debilitating Roar: Debilitating Roar also heals you by a certain percentage of your base life during its duration.

Druid Companion Skill Tree

These skills allow you to summon allies from nature to aid you in battle.

Wolves

This skill can be used both actively and passively. When active, you can direct your 2 summoned wolf partners on an enemy for very high damage. When passive, you can summon 2 wolf partners that bite enemies for damage.

Enhanced Wolf Pack: Wolves deal more damage to immobilized, stunned, poisoned or slowed enemies.

Brutal Wolf Pack: Upon a critical strike, your wolves gain attack speed for a brief moment.

Ferocious Wolf Pack: Your wolves’ attacks have a chance to Fortify you.

Poison Creeper

This skill can be applied both passively and actively. When passive, a poison creeper comes out of the ground after the interval of a few seconds and applies poisoning damage to nearby enemies for a short amount of time. When active, vines strangle all surrounding enemies and immobilize them along with poisoning them for extended damage.

Enhanced Poison Creeper: Poison Creeper’s immobilization duration is increased.

Brutal Poison Creeper: Critical Strike Chance is increased against enemies strangled by the vines.

Ferocious Poison Creeper: Poison Creeper’s active poisoning duration is increased.

Ravens

This skill can be used both actively and passively. When passive, raven flies above your head periodically attacks your enemies after short intervals of time. When active, the target area is swarmed by ravens dealing enormous amount of damage in a short interval of time.

Enhanced Ravens: Increased Critical Strike Chance against enemies after they are hit with Ravens.

Brutal Ravens: additional ravens attack the enemies.

Ferocious Ravens: Enemies inside the swarm of ravens become Vulnerable for a short time.

Druid Wrath Skill Tree

Wrath skills can unleash powerful attacks which can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Hurricane

Form a hurricane around you that is powerful enough to wipe away weak enemies. This hurricane expires after a certain period of time.

Enhanced Hurricane: Enemies damaged by Hurricane will be slowed.

Natural Hurricane: Hurricane has a chance of making enemies Vulnerable.

Savage Hurricane: Enemies affected by hurricane deal less damage (damage reduction).

Boulder

Unearth a large rolling boulder that repeatedly knocks back enemies dealing damage every time.

Enhanced Boulder: When the boulder reaches the end of its path, enemies hit are slowed. If boulder is Overpowered, then enemies are stunned for a short period of time instead.

Natural Boulder: While you have any Fortify, Boulder will have increased chances of Critical Strike.

Savage Boulder: Boulder’s Critical Strike Chances are increased every time it deals damage.

Rabies

Shapeshift into a werewolf and perform an infectious bite on your enemy which will allow more damage along with additional poisoning damage. Infected enemies will spread Rabies around.

Enhanced Rabies: Rabies’ Poisoning damage also increases over the lifetime of the disease. Natural Rabies: Rabies Spread 100% faster. Savage Rabies: Rabies deals its total poisoning damage faster.

Trample

This skill allows you to transform into a werebear, become unstoppable and advance forward dealing great damage and knocking back enemies. The enemies who are knocked back into the terrain take additional damage and are stunned for a period of time.

Enhanced Trample: Trample deals much larger damage but it is reduced after hitting multiple enemies.

Natural Trample: Using Trample grants more base life in the form of Fortify.

Savage Trample: Using Trample will give you spirits.

Diablo 4 Druid Ultimate Skill Tree

Ultimate skills are even more powerful than Wrath Skills and can devastate your enemies in an instant.

Petrify

This skill encases all enemies nearby in stone which stuns them for a period of time. You can deal more Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by Petrify. Against bosses, this damage is even greater and its duration is also increased.

Prime Petrify: Petrify’s duration lasts longer.

Supreme Petrify: Killing an enemy affected by Petrify will give you Spirits.

Cataclysm

A massive storm follows you for a period of time. Twisters knock back enemies and wild lightning strikes deal even more damage.

Prime cataclysm: Cataclysm’s duration is increased.

Supreme Cataclysm: Lightning strikes from Cataclysm make enemies Vulnerable for a period of time.

Lacerate

Shapeshift into a werewolf, become Immune and quickly dash multiple times between enemies in the area dealing an insane amount of damage.

Prime Lacerate: Each time Lacerate deals a Critical Strike you heal for a percentage of your maximum Life.

Supreme Lacerate: Lacerate’s initial strike is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals an enormous amount of damage.

Grizzly Rage

Shapeshift into a Dire werebear for a period of time gaining more bonus damage and equal damage reduction. Damage bonus is increased every second while in this form. Kills extend the duration of this form.

Prime Grizzly Rage: When Grizzly Rage is active, you become unstoppable.

Supreme Grizzly Rage: gain more base life as Fortify by the second while Grizzly Rage skill is active.

Druid Key Passives

These skills drive vital synergies through unique interactions.

Perfect Storm

Storm skills that you use grant Spirit and deal increased damage when attacking a vulnerable, immobilized or stunned enemy.

Nature’s Fury

Using an Earth skill will have a chance to trigger a free Storm skill of the same category. It is also the reverse. Casting a storm skill will have a chance of triggering a free Earth skill of the same category.

Earthen Might

Damaging enemies with an Earth skill has a chance to restore all your Spirit and can cause your attacks to be guaranteed Critical Strikes for an interval of time.

Lupine Ferocity

Every 6th werewolf skill hit will critically strike and deals an enormous amount of increased damage.

Bestial Rampage

After being a werewolf for a short amount of time, gain attack speed for a period of time. Also after being a werebear for the same amount of time, you can gain equal amount of increased damage in an equal interval of time.

Ursine Strength

Gain additional Max Lif when in werebear form and for a small interval of time after leaving the werebear form. While you’re healthy, deal increased damage.