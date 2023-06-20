Diablo 4 Unique Helms Guide 

As you progress in Diablo 4 and move up world tiers, you’ll start getting unique items. These are extremely powerful items that have unique affixes and benefits. Unique items generally drop in World Tier 3 and above, and are available for all gear slots. Today, we’ll be covering unique helms in Diablo 4.

There are 5 unique helms in the game available for different classes. Two of them can be used by all classes, and the rest of the 3 are only usable by specific classes. These items are extremely rare and strong.

Andariel’s Visage (General)

Andariel’s Visage is a unique helm that can be equipped by all classes in D4. You have a chance on a lucky hit to trigger a poison nova that does poison damage to enemies caught in its radius for a certain period of time. Andariel’s Visage is a rare drop item that you can only get in World Tier 3 and above.

It provides multiple powerful buffs which include life steal, a boost to your stats, faster attack speed, and poison resistance.

Cowl of the Nameless (Rogue)

The Cowl of the Nameless is a unique helm usable by the Rogue in Diablo 4. The Cowl increases the chances of a Lucky Hit against Crowed Controlled enemies.

Additionally, it gives you the cooldown reduction so you can use your abilities more often. The duration of Crowd control will be increased and you will receive a boost to maximum energy. The Cowl of the Nameless will also increase your Dexterity stat as well.

Deathless Visage (Necromancer)

The Deathless Visage is a unique Helmet exclusive for Necromancer class in Diablo 4. It enhances the Bone Spear skill that leaves behind echoes that explode.

Deathless Visage also provides a boost to total armor. This is on top of the base armor value. It also increases the physical damage done by your character and also provides a small bump to your maximum essence. Critical strike damage that you do with your bone skills will also be increased.

Harlequin Crest (General)

Harlequin Crest is another unique helm that can be used by all classes in Diablo 4. This helm is excellent in providing you with greater survivability by boosting your base health. Additionally, you will also get +4 ranks for all of your skills on top of getting a percentage of damage reduction.

Moreover, your ability cooldowns will also be reduced so you can use your skills more often. You also get a boost in resource generation.

Vasily’s Prayer (Druid)

The Vasily’s Prayer is a unique helm usable by the druid class in D4. This item will turn your Earth skills into Werebear skills and also adds Fortify on top.

Additionally, it gives you extra damage when you use you are shapeshifted. Your character will be resistant to lighting to a great extent and will also get an increase to maximum life. It will also increase your overpower damage making you into an all-round powerhouse.