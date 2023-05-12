Borderlands 3 Hammerlocked Walkthrough Guide – How to Complete, Defeat the Warden

Borderlands 3 Hammerlocked Walkthrough will help you step-by-step on how to free Hammerlock and defeat The Warden to complete the mission.

Borderlands 3 Hammerlocked

Hammerlocked mission in BL3 opens up after completing the Space-Laser Tag mission. This mission will see you rescuing Sir Hammerlock and defeating The Warden.

Hammerlocked

Listen to Wainwright after trying to contact Hammerlock. Go to planet Eden-6 and use the drop pod to get to the planet’s surface, spawn a vehicle using the Catch-a-Ride station and follow the objective marker.

You’ll come to a point where you have to leave your car and go on foot. Keep going forward while fighting Children of the Vault along the way.

As you get to the objective marker, you have to clear the area by killing Children of the Vault. Once the area is cleared, you are introduced to Wainwright.

Go to the mansion and talk to him and he’ll explain the situation. Grab a technical, get to the elevator and follow the objective marker to the gate of The Anvil.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Move towards the gate to open it and enemies will ambush you. Clear the area and jump up the platform to pull the lever to open the gate. You’ll be introduced to Meatslab aka Brick and team up with him to clear the area of the enemies.

As you get in front of the bandit hideout, more enemies will attack you. Kill them all with the help of Meatslab. Once the area is cleared, talk to Brick.

Follow Brick to meet up with the demolitions expert “Crunk Bunny”. You will face more Children of the Vault, kill them and proceed to follow Brick.

Crunk Bunny is Tiny Tina from Borderlands 2 and she isn’t tiny anymore. Talk to her and she asks you to collect ingredients to make a pizza that’ll liberate Hammerlock.

The objective marker will lead you to sort of prison. Kill all the enemies inside and the game will display individual markers for the ingredients. You need to collect Ham, Onion Slices, and Sauce.

Go upstairs and an enemy will appear, kill him and pick up the Ham that he drops. From where the enemy spawned, head in there and get in the air duct to the left. Now, keep moving forward and the onion slices are on the shelf.

Get out of this room and then go down to the next room and press the generator button. Now, go back to the ground floor and enter the open elevator shaft. In the room search the marked boxes for Sauce and you’ll find it on one of them.

Return to Tina while fighting your way through and hand her over the ingredients. Tina makes a Pizza Bomb and now, it’s time to deliver it.

Take the Pizza Bomb to the marked location while killing enemies along the way. Mordecai will support you with his sniper while you kill enemies that are blocking your path.

Once all of the enemies are dead, deliver the pizza to the marked location. Get some distance from the Pizza bomb and shoot it to blow it up. Get down into the hole to meet Sir Hammerlock and a boss fight is also waiting for you there.

Defeat the Warden

The Warden is holding Sir Hammerlock as a hostage. This BL3 boss fight isn’t much different from regular fights. However, the Warden can deploy shields that make him immune to damage from a certain amount of time and has three phases.

When the Warden deploys shield, instead of shooting him, shoot at the regular enemies in the area. Once the shields are down, attack the Warden. Once Warden’s one health bar depletes, he starts to chase you. Just avoid him and deal damage when you have the opportunity.

When his entire health depletes, The Warden restores one health bar and turns into Super Raging Warden. But don’t worry, it’s not much different from the previous phase. Avoid his attacks and deal damage when you can.

Eventually, he enters his third phase “Mega Raging Warden”. Just do the same thing and he’ll die for sure this time and will burst into sweet loot. Shoot the red orb above the cage to free Sir Hammerlock and the mission is complete.

That is all for our Borderlands 3 Hammerlocked Walkthrough guide with tips on how to free Sir Hammerlock and defeat The Warden.