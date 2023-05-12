This Borderlands 3 Lair of the Harpy Walkthrough will help you step-by-step on how to defeat the Anointed Goliath to complete the mission and progress further in the main story of BL3. Lair of the Harpy mission opens up after completing the Hammerlocked mission in BL3. This mission will see you creating a distraction for Aurelia and defeating the Anointed Goliath.

Borderlands 3 Lair of the Harpy

This quest can be accessed by visiting Jackob’s Estate where you will be up against a boss and even solve a puzzle. To start the quest you need to go to the Floodmoor Basin and as you get there, Aurelia calls you and offers to pay you if you agree to leave the planet.

Get to Knotty Peak and speak with Wainwright instead To reach Knotty Peak the only way is to travel by a car to Jackob’s estate

You need to distract Aurelia and for that head to the marked location and travel to Jakobs Estate area. Keep moving forward, get to the lift and hit the button on the right to call it down. Get in and hit the lever to go up.

Go the front gate of the Jakobs Estate. Use the doorbell and get inside the manor. Now, go up to the dining hall, knock on the door to meet with Aurelia.

This turns out to be an ambush and Wainwright comes to your rescue. Wainwright will task you to find the Vault Key while he keeps Troy busy. Fight your way through and eventually some enemies will blow through the door. Head through there and you’ll come to a big library.

Now, go to the top floor and towards the back. Here a wall will be blown up by a Goliath so, go through the hole in the wall.

Billy the Anointed Goliath Boss

Billy, the Anointed Goliath is actually a mutated Goliath but, has more abilities than a normal one. This enemy can clap its hands and sends a shockwave towards you. To avoid damage from the shockwave, jump over it.

This enemy has the ability to warp around and also thrown flaming skulls at you. Shoot these skulls before they get to you. Just avoid his attacks and shoot the Anointed Goliath whenever you get the opportunity.

The boss is also capable of teleporting and may try and attack you from behind! To know where the boss is you must keep your attention on the minimap, where boss is identified by a skull.

Luckily you will not be trapped in the boss fight area and you can move between floors but remember that other enemies will still attack you, so you have to be careful.

As we know that his skull is his weak point, it should be your target but since it small and difficult to hit, you must equip a sniper for precise and accurate shots. Once dead, he’ll turn into a crystal, melee it and you’ll get more loot.

Lair of Harpy Puzzle

Wainwright Jakobs will tell about a secret door upstairs. Go up and push the marked button. Here you encounter a short puzzle that requires you to recreate Typhon DeLeon scene by displaying three correct objects on the stage.

The puzzle can be solved by interacting with the levers as follows:

The left-most lever is to be pulled until the Typhon’s Character can be seen bearing a whip

Press the middle lever until you see some ruins appearing

Finally for the last lever on your right, press it forward till the Vault Arch appears

The next step is to reach the basement through the secret trap door you can access after solving the puzzle.

How to unlock the Trap Door

Once the right scene is displaying, hit the button on the right to open the secret door. Get into the now opened door and it’s a trap door. Wainwright tells you to find something “record like” to find the Vault Key.

Monty’s Den Wooden Record

Interact with the skull on the shelf located at the back. Now, grab the record from the wall and then, the wall breaks making a path for you. Drop down and once you are outside, travel to Knotty Peak.

Give the record to Wainwright as you meet him in Floodmoor Basin and the mission will render complete. As a reward you get XP, Credits and an epic Grenade mod.