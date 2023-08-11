How to fix Broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Broken Moon Lantern is one of the most important items to acquire in Baldur’s Gate 3 as it can help you traverse through the Shadow Cursed Lands. As you enter this realm, you will soon start seeing a drastic decrease in your health points. This is due to the realm being cursed. To safeguard yourself from this curse, you must find the Moon Lantern.

However, it will be broken and you won’t be able to use the Moon Lantern. Therefore, you must fix it to prevent the curse from causing damage in BG3.

Broken Moon Lantern in BG3

You will find the Broken Moon Lantern during Act 2 at the Moonrise Tower (Shadow Cursed Lands) in BG3. There are several ways to reach the location. However, choosing the best path is necessary here since it takes you directly to the Moonrise Tower. One such path is by going through the Underdark. You will find this location below the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3.

As you reach the Underdark, follow this path underneath to the Goblin Camp. You will be dragged into a fight against the Rebel Goblins. Your task is to save the True Soul Leader from the goblins. You can do that by finding a stack of explosives and saving him from the goblins.

However, you don’t receive a Broken Moon Lantern by saving the True Soul. Instead, killing him will grant you the item. Therefore, make sure to cast the best damage-dealing spells you have and kill the True Soul quickly. Upon killing the True Soul, you will receive the Broken Moon Lantern as a reward.

How to fix the Broken Moon Lantern

Unfortunately, there is no way with which you fix the Broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you can try to open it in which case you’ll get something better than the lantern. There will be a Pixie inside the lantern and you can talk to it and decide one of two outcomes.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Save the Pixie

After interacting with the Pixie, you can save her by releasing her from the Moon Lantern. The Pixie will offer you her blessings that provide you protection from the curse once you free her. Below are the dialogue options to choose from during this interaction:

Release the Pixie.

What’s on offer?

Put the pixie back

Alternatively, you can ignore what the Pixie wants to say and have a complete argument with her over the curse. You’ll see she gradually goes through a change in her behavior. You can select the dialogue below for this outcome:

Who are you?

I need protection from this curse. If I release you, will you help me travel through the shadows?

What’s this mechanism at the base of the lantern?

Turn the mechanism.

What kind of torture device is this?

Unfortunately for you, I need this lamp fully functioning.

Gutted many ten-day-olds in your day?

Ignore the pixie; keep the lantern.

Putting the pixie back in the lantern allows you to use the Moon Lantern to cross the Shadow Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3 without taking damage. Whether you choose to save the Pixie or keep the lantern, either way, you will get immunity from the curse.

Where to find a complete Moon Lantern

Finding a complete Moon Lantern takes a lot of struggle. You have multiple ways to acquire a complete Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Acquire it from Jaheira

You must start the hunt by heading over to Ruined Battlefields. Once at the location, find Jaheira who is resting at the Last Light Inn. To reach her location, you must make your way to the Ruined Battlefields. Cross the bridge leading you to the northeastern part of the area.

Continue following the path till you come across an opening to the right. Drop down and go through the opening and head up the cliff to the right. Follow it to the bridge on the left and find Harper Elifer at the entrance (coordinates X: -7 Y:118). Choose the following options to reach Jaheira and receive the Moon Lantern:

I’m [Character name]. I walk my own path and mean you no harm – for now.

Just this once, I wish people would simply say hello.

Easy. Give me a chance to earn your trust.

Jaheira is a future companion whom you can recruit at the end of Act 2 by defeating the Ketheric Thorm. Once you have located her, interact with him to start a side quest. During this quest, you must kill Kar’niss who has possession of the complete Moon Lantern. Defeat them to complete the quest and receive the Moon Lantern as a reward.

Find Balthazar’s Moon Lantern

Balthazar is a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find the lantern near a wooden desk inside the Moonrise Tower. Start off by heading over to the coordinates X: – 115 Y: – 114. Once at the location, head up to the first floor of the Tower using the stairs to the right.

Use Balthazar’s Room key to access the door inside. Find the wooden desk at the central part of the room and collect the Moon Lantern sitting beside it.