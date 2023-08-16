How To Speak With Animals In Baldur’s Gate 3

In some instances, unusual stuff can happen in RPGs, and Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t exempt from this. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the game will force you to speak with animals. This won’t necessarily happen quite often and for all the players. And even when it does, it will depend on your storyline choices and how you got there.

For example, there is a moment while you clear the Gauntlet of Shar and look for the Nightsong. You will approach a statue of Shar near its feet, where you can speak with a rat. Doing so will give the location of a treasure stash that you can loot. This is an example where you may want to speak with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Speaking with animals in BG3

Normally, you cannot approach an animal and immediately converse with it. Certain conditions need to be satisfied to do so. You must use certain spells and items that give you this power. There are 3 primary ways to converse with the tongueless in the game.

Speak with Animals Spell

Judging by the name, this one sounds just about right. This spell can give you the power to converse with an animal of your choice. However, not all classes have access to this spell. Casting this spell will exhaust its use, and you can recharge it after a long rest. The good news is that it lasts until you have a long rest, so you will have a long period to use it.

Unlike other spells, you will need to cast it on your character. You cannot use it as a buff on any other character you choose. Such a companion like Shadowheart or Astarion.

Potion of Animal Speaking

This potion was carefully curated for the classes which do not have access to magic. This potion will enable you to talk to any animal in the game. The potion of animal speaking can be crafted with the Essence of Accorn Truffle mixed with any Salt. You can also buy this potion from different merchants in the game.

Such as Arron at the Emeralt Grove or Derryth Bonecloack at Myconid Village. It is a single-use potion and will be exhausted at the end of your dialogue.

Transforming into an animal

You can also transform yourself into an animal to speak with them in Baldur’s Gate 3. This can only be done by one class which is the Druid. The Druid subclasses can only transform into certain animals. However, the game makes no distinction and will allow you to speak with animals just fine.

Classes that use the Speak with Animals Spell

As it is a spell, only spellcasting classes have access to it. The classes can be partially spell casters as well. The Potion of Animal Speaking is the only option for the martial classes.

Not all classes have access to spellcasting from the get-go and will need to pick the right subclass. This will give them the ability to cast spells.