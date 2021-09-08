Our Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Ivory Sanctum Puzzles Solutions guide will go in-depth and help you fully explore and reap the rewards that the Ivory Sanctum has to offer to enterprising adventurers.

In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, each level has multiple different puzzles to be solved in order to access Hidden chests and closed paths. The Ivory Sanctum level has a total of three puzzles. In this guide, we will explain how to solve each of these puzzles.

Puzzle #1 – Near Boss Room in the North Part

This puzzle is located in the northernmost part of Ivory Sanctum level next to the boss room. This room will contain a 5-piece puzzle.

The puzzle in this room is also special in another way that it has 2 different solutions. The first solution will open the chest in the wall of this room. To access the chest, enter the number ‘4306’ in the puzzle. This will unlock the chest for you.

For the second solution, enter ‘3540’ into the puzzle. This will unlock a hidden door that will take you to the boss fight room.

Puzzle #2 – Central Room

This puzzle is located in the Central Room of the Ivory Sanctum level. In this room, you will have to press the shapes on the puzzle in the right order.

The correct order to solve this puzzle is to press triangle, then hexagon, then pentagon, and then square. This will open the chest for you in this room.

Puzzle #3 – Last Section Eternal Minotaurs

The last puzzle in Ivory Sanctum is present in the room where you find the Eternal Minotaurs.

First, you will have to kill the Minotaurs at the 3 shrines. Then, use 2 of your party members and make them stand on the pressure pads in this room.

Then press the buttons in order ‘5163’ to unlock the door and solve the puzzle.