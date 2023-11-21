What To Do With The Addled Frog In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Addled Frog is a creature in BG3 that is hurt by the Hag, Auntie Ethel. You can find the Addled Frog during the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to do that, you will need to venture directly into the Sunlit Wetlands near the Hag’s (Auntie Ethel’s) house.

You can then head in the northeastern direction from the Riverside Teahouse. After traveling for a short while, you can turn left and follow the path until you reach the coordinates (X:-23, Y: 304). This frog can be distinguished by its unique color, as it will be pink.

I will address how you can communicate with the Addled Frog and uncover the hidden treasure in this Baldur’s Gate 3 guide.

How to speak to the Addled Frog in BG3

Before approaching Addled Frog, you can simply drink the Potion of Animal Speaking. Drinking this specific potion will allow you to understand what the Addled Frog is saying.

However, meeting the Addled Frog will be based on the scenario that you have disposed of the Hag. If you haven’t killed the Hag in BG3, then the meeting with the Addled Frog won’t go pleasantly.

The Addled frog will be agitated with the Hag, and if you select the wrong dialogue choices, you will anger this little creature. The outcome will be a fight between you and the Addled frog.

If you have killed the Hag and then set out to find the Addled Frog, then this meeting will have a different outcome. This time, you can approach the addled frog, and it jumps happily. Then, you will have three dialogue options in Baldur’s Gate 3, which will include:

“Glad I could help” “I’d be happier with something for my trouble” “The last option would be to end the conversation and leave”

How to get the Addled Frog’s treasure

If you select the first option, “Glad I could help,” the addled frog will continue its cheering about the downfall of the Hag. The frog will then ask you to follow it to get the treasure. All you need to do is follow this pink frog, and it will take you through the swamp until you reach the following coordinates (X: 6, Y: 294) in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After reaching this place, you will observe a large bag hidden behind a bush. You can move your cursor and select this pouch next to reveal the items present within it. These will include the following items:

Scroll of Detect Thoughts

Scroll of Shocking Grasp

Gold (x11)

If you end up killing the frog and want to locate the treasure, then you will need to rely on your Perception check. You can go through the swamp and reach the coordinates (X:6, Y: 294) and find the pouch hidden behind some green leaves.

I would suggest that you communicate with the Addled Frog after you defeat the Hag and then find this treasure in BG3. However, if you are following an evil route, then you can kill the Addled Frog after you gain the treasure. But at this point, it would simply make you cruel in front of your party members in Baldur’s Gate 3.