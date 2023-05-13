Kingdoms of Amalur Unique Weapons Locations



Unique Weapons in Kingdom of Amalur are one-of-a-kind weapons with special bonuses and/or very high damage. They are very hard to find generally. In this guide, we will give you all the Kingdoms of Amalur Unique Weapon Locations.

Also, do note that smashing objects in the world will wear down your weaponry. The wear through this method will be much less than when fighting enemies, but it will mount up if made a habit of.

Kingdom of Amalur Unique Weapon Locations

Following are some of the unique weapons in the game:

Greatswords

Luxuria

Unique Greatsword with +92 Physical Damage, +37 Piercing Damage, +10% Chance to Critically Hit, +20% Stun Duration and +5% Chance to Stun. It may be found in Hierophant’s Den behind a door when leaving the building on the ‘Thick as Thieves’ quest.

Scourgebane

A unique Greatsword with Stages: 138 Physical Damage 33 Piercing Damage +90 HP +25 Lightning Damage +15 Freezing Damage over 5 seconds.

Frostbite

A unique Greatsword with Stats: 38 Physical Damage 8 Piercing Damage +15 Health 10 Ice Damage 5 Freezing Damage over 5 seconds.

Havoc

Level 9 Great Sword with 103 Physical damage, 24 Piercing, +10% poison and 33 poison over 5 seconds.

Lifedrinker

Unique Greatsword with +103 Physical Damage, +24 Piercing Damage, +24 Bleeding Damage over Five Seconds and +10% Chance to Steal 25 Health Per Hit. It may be looted at the forge in a chest on ‘The Mystic Hammer’ quest.

Gentleman’s Favor

Level 4 Greatsword with 57 physical, 12 piercing, +20% health, +20% physical damage and +10% piercing damage.

Fortune

Level 4 Greatsword with 57 physical damage, 13 piercing damage, +7% gold drop and +8% critical chance.

Fate’s Brand (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

This is a rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate. It does 22 physical damage, 5 piercing damage and has +15% reckoning duration.

It is part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Gerstotad

Meaning “doomed” in the Jottun tongue, this sword was created for an elite Jottun mercenary guard captain. Exquisite craftsmanship keeps it light enough for smaller races.

It does 140 Physical damage, 47 Piercing damage and has +10% chance to Stun.

Gerstotad can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Kellerac’s Sword

This magnificent blade was pulled from a boulder on the battle-torn Tywili Coast.

It has a special+20% damage against Tuatha but the actual sword stats depend upon the Fateless One’s level when the sword is obtained. It is advisable to pull the word at level 24.

The sword is stabbed through a skeleton into a rock in the Plains of Erathell, in the Tywili Coast area, in a small ruin directly south of the Moon Camp and Rathir.

Lightning Cage (Teeth of Naros DLC)

The smith that created this sword captured a lightning bolt inside of it, which took him several years but the results were unmatched.

The sword has 153 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage, 23 Lightning damage, plus 18 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with +6% Mana.

The sword is awarded as a quest reward for The Perpetual Desolation or can be found randomly in chests or loots.

Rhyderk

This weapon is forged by the Fateless One as part of the The Flame of Rhyderk.

Ideally it has 40 Physical damage and 9 Piercing damage.

As this weapon has to be forged, the exact stats depend upon the components that you choose to use.

Righteous

A heavy-duty blade, meant to be wielded with both hands.

It is capable of dealing 59 Physical damage with 14 Piercing damage and 10 Bleeding damage over 10 seconds.

This sword is obtained as a reward for completion of the side quest The Last Gastyr.

Scathe

This fierce weapon has 152 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage along with the elements; 25 Fire damage, +5% Fire damage and 15 Burning damage over 5 seconds.

Stormbrand

This sword deals 64 Physical damage, 15 Piercing damage, 15 Lightning damage and 8 Shocking damage over 5 seconds, plus a +5% Lightning damage.

This sword can be found randomly in chests or loots.

Sword of the Bolgan King

Engraved in the Bolgan style by Unseelie craftsmen that possesses no effects, just the immense base damage.

The sword does 202 Physical damage and 36 Piercing damage.

The sword can be randomly looted from the corpses of a random Bolgans.

The Forge (Reckoning Might Bonus Pack DLC)

The Forge is an instrument of change. Those fated with The Forge bring about change, or are themselves changed, in sudden and often wide-reaching events.

Deals 18-139 Physical damage with 4-33 Piercing damage and 4-23 Burning damage over 5 seconds. It also has a 5% chance to Steal 4-23 Health per Hit.

The Forge can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village in the Reckoning Might Bonus Pack (DLC).

The Harpy (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

The painted blade is flecked and cracked with age, but bears the image of a howling, monstrous woman known as the Harpy.

It deals 139 Physical damage, 33 Piercing damage, 20 Ice damage and +15% Physical damage. It also has a +10% damage against lightly wounded targets

The Harpy is a gift from Captain Brattigan as a part of the main quest.

The Titan Spear (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Does 153 Physical damage and 36 Piercing damage. Effects include +15% Health, +5% Bleeding damage and 18 Bleeding damage.

After passing the trials of Nerotelos, you can find the spear as one of three treasures that you can recover.

Trencher (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Fashioned from a salvaged harpoon, this huge blade is difficult to wield. Only the very strongest warriors can raise its jagged and overwhelming blade.

It has 139 Physical damage, 70-74 Piercing damage and effects include +10% damage versus Beasts and +8% Stun duration.

Awarded by Ollie Madsen in Gravehal Keep upon achieving 7 combat records in Combat Training.

Longswords

Hellbane

A unique longsword with Stats: 50 Physical Damage 20 Piercing Damage 15% Chance to Steal 15 Health per Hit +15% Damage vs Niskaru.

Kelerons Messenger

A unique Longbow with Stats: 34 Physical Damage 25 Piercing Damage +5% Chance to incur a Critical Hit +5% Critical Hit Damage.

Blade of the Pariah

Unique longsword with +60 Physical Damage, +16 Piercing Damage, +40 Health, +30 Mana and +15% Damage vs. Niskaru. It may be found in a chest chest next to the river located behind where Hreid Amelthoe is standing in Galette.

Almain Cutlass

Unique Longsword with +43 Physical Damage, +30 Piercing Damage and +15% Damage vs. Alfar. It may be looted off a frost champion sprite in the stone circle area. For the location, refer to the map and look for the ‘G’ (Galafor).

Bloodhunter

A unique longsword with Stats: 24 Physical Damage 9 Piercing Damage 10 Bleeding Damage over 5 Seconds 10% Chance to Steal 5 Health per Hit.

Bastion

Does 40 Physical damage and 16 Piercing damage. Effects include +40 Health and +30 Mana.

The sword can randomly be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Belne’s Sword of Ire

This sword was crafted by Master Belne of the Ashmoor Clan; one of the finest weapons and armor shapers in the Winter Faelands.

It does 84 Physical damage and 33 Piercing damage.

This sword can be crafted by the Fateless One during the side quest Master Belne.

Blade of the Pariah

This mystic weapon was forged to challenge the fabled Niskaru.

It deals 60 Physical damage, 16 Piercing damage along with +40 Health +30 Mana and +15% Damage against Niskaru.

This blade can be found in a chest in close to a pool of water near the destroyed town of Galette.

Cessblade

This sword deals 76 Physical damage, 30 Piercing damage and 41 Poison damage over 5 seconds plus +5% Poison damage.

Cessblade can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Daybreaker

Styled like a Tuatha prismere sword, Daybreaker owes its power to its craft and enchantments.

It deals 63 Physical damage, 25 Piercing damage, +5 Piercing damage during the day along with +80 Health and +15% Physical damage during daytime.

This sword is found randomly in chests or as loot.

Dragonfang

It deals 84 Physical damage, 33 Piercing damage and 25 Burning damage over 7 Seconds. It also has +35% Fire damage and a 15% chance to Steal 25 Health per hit.

This sword can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Ferox (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Necromantic enchantments and a brutal ornamental style suggest this mysterious weapon comes from Adelia’s Corthian Age.

It has 56 Physical damage and 22 Piercing damage. It also does +10% damage to lightly wounded targets and has a 15% chance to Steal 15 Mana per hit.

Fervor

Massive for a one-hander, but superbly balanced and razor-sharp. The Fervor favors a fencer skilled with both point and edge.

It does 119 Physical damage, 33 Piercing damage and bestows with +75 Health.

It can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Flameblade

It inflicts 35 Physical damage, 14 Piercing damage, 33 Fire damage and 8 Burning damage over 6 seconds. It also gives +5% Fire Damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Frostblade

Its owner and origin unknown, this blade was apparently forged by a Ljosalfar smith, but enchanted by Varani mage-priests.

It deals 21 Physical damage, 8 Piercing damage, 17 Ice damage and 5 Freezing damage over 3 seconds. It also grants +10 Health.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Haldebier’s Blade

Weary of the Cycle, the champion of the Godstorm, Haldebier, left this broken weapon as a token of his immortal spirit.

Inflicts 50 Physical damage, 43 Piercing damage, 20 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds and gives +50 Health.

It is given as a reward for completing the quest; A Master’s Touch.

Makhaira (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Normally considered a short-sword by Kollossae warriors, the Makhaira is made for visceral close-combat.

It does 110 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage and +10% damage againts Kollossae. It also has a +10% Stun duration.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Niskaru Blade (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

It does 56-84 Physical damage, 22-33 Piercing damage and 22-30 Fire damage. Has a +15% Stun duration and a 5% chance to Steal 17-25 Health per hit.

This sword can be obtained by choosing to send Nina Malloi to explore a wreck during the quest; What Remains.

Piercing Rapier

This Ljosalfar model is heavy enough for a more aggressive slashing style.

It deals 111 Physical damage and 30 Piercing damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Stormblade

Ohnshan, God of the Sky, gifted this legendary blade to an Almain woman of great courage who risked her life saving a priest of Ohnshan.

It inflicts 50 Physical damage, 20 Piercing damage, 20 Lightning damage and 8 Shocking damage over 8 seconds along with +5% Lightning damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

The Beast (Reckoning Might Bonus Pack DLC)

Often thought of as the instrument of destruction, it is a deadly weapon.

It deals 11-84 Physical damage, 4-33 Piercing damage and 4-23 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. Also gives +5% Piercing damage.

It is available in the Reckoning Might Bonus Pack (DLC). It can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Torment (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Carried by the notorious pirate Dead Kel, this beautiful gleaming saber is crafted from the finest seasteel. Its hilt was made for the Elund of Rathir, but was stolen when Dead Kel sank a secret Orbocant skipper.

It deals 84 Physical damage, 33 Piercing damage and 35 Bleeding damage. Also bestows with +15% Gold drops and +15% Piercing damage.

Can be looted from the corpse of Dead Kel after defeating him during the quest; The Exiles.

Vengal’s Vengeance

This fierce weapon deals 13 Physical damage, 5 Piercing Damage and gives +1 Mercantile.

Using the Amman’s Key-Spring, it can be found in Odarath.

Warnir’s Reward

Carried by the Varani sea-rover Bara Warnir. Lost when she fell in battle against her treacherous brother, Tostig Warnir.

It deals 63 Physical damage and 25 Piercing damage. It also grants +15% Gold drops and +5% Experience bonus.

Windcarver (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Found upon the tallest peak in the Teeth of Naros. The blade is sharp as a razor. Its stats are scaled according to the Fateless One’s experience level.

It inflicts 92 Physical damage, 59 Piercing damage, and grants +10% Physical damage and +6% Critical hit damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Faeblade

The Salamander’s Tail

Level 7 Fae Blades with 39 physical damage, 23 piercing, +5% fire damage, 20 fire damage and 12 burning 5 seconds.

Faeblades of Song

Unique Faeblades rewarded after “Song of Sir Sagrell” with Stats: 15 Physical Damage 8 Piercing Damage +5 Health +10% Physical Damage +10% Chance to Stun.

Beak and Talon (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

These seasteel Faeblades are fashioned in the shape of predatory hawks. Like the noble beasts they resemble, these weapons strike swift and silently.

They inflict 59 Physical damage, 35 Piercing damage and 25 Shocking damage over 5 seconds. They also grant +8% chance to Critical hit and a +10% damage against heavily wounded enemies

Found inside Siren’s Den, in the large chamber near the back of the den inside a chest next to the Leanashe.

Cydan’s Faeblades

They deal 59 Physical damage, 35 Piercing damage and 20 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. It also does +25% damage against Bleeding targets.

These blades can be obtained as a reward for completing the quest; Silence Falls.

Demon Horns

“Beware the Demon.” – Fae proverb

They inflict 44-59 Physical damage, 26-35 Piercing damage, 30-35 Fire damage and 20-25 Burning damage over 5 seconds. They also grant a +15% chance to Critical Hit and +15% Critical Hit damage.

May be found on the corpse of Witch Knight Khleran, after he is defeated during the quest; Witch Knight of Ghennig. They can also be found as random loot.

Fate’s Scours (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

A rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate.

Does 10 Physical damage, 6 Piercing damage along with +15% Reckoning Duration.

It is a part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Lunala’s Crescents (Teeth of Naros DLC)

They inflict 65 Physical damage, 39 Piercing damage and 18 Primal damage. They also grant +6% Mana and +15% damage at Night.

Can randomly be found in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

The Dove’s Wings

“Winter brings peace and death.” – Fae proverb.

They deal 59 Physical damage, 35 Piercing damage, 25 Ice damage and 16 Freezing damage over 5 seconds. They also give a 10% chance to Steal 28 Mana per hit.

May be acquired in the Proving Halls as part of the questline; House of Sorrows. Or also randomly in chests or as loot.

The Dragon’s Spurs

Even myths leave bones.” – Fae proverb.

Deal 28 Physical damage and 26 Piercing damage. They also do +10% damage against Niskaru and give a +8% chance to Critical Hit.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot. Also, may be found in a hard-locked chest inside of Eagonn’s Tomb.

The Lion’s Claws

“Life is conflict.” – Fae proverb.

Deal 89 Physical damage, 38 Piercing damage and 30 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. Also grant +15% chance to Critical Hit.

It is a random drop when killing The Headsman at the Tinehil, from chest in Castle Gastyr. Or it may be found randomly in chests or as loot.

The Mantis’ Legs

“The prey is dead before the strike.” – Fae proverb.

They deal 44 Physical damage, 41 Piercing damage, 19 Lightning damage and 9 Shocking damage over 5 seconds.

The Shark’s Fins

“The greatest danger is barely seen.” – Fae proverb.

They deal 19 Physical damage, 18 Piercing damage and 10 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. It also does+10% damage to Humanoids.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

The Swords of Sea and Storm

These are the other two weapons of the nefarious Three Swords. They are Varani in design and bear strange markings.

They inflict 39 Physical damage, 23 Piercing damage, 20 Ice damage, 20 Lightning damage along with 7 Freezing damage over 3 Seconds and 8 Shocking damage over 5 Seconds.

They also grant +10% Ice damage and +10% Lightning damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

The Viper’s Fangs

“Treachery is a poison.” – Fae proverb.

It does 15 Physical damage, 8 Piercing damage and 13 Poison damage over 5 seconds. Aldo has a 10% chance to Steal 5 Health per hit

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

The Wind (Reckoning Finesse Bonus Pack DLC)

The Wind rushes forward, changes things in ways that are barely able to be perceived and moves on. Those who draw The Wind are rarely able to feel the touch of the Weave on their lives, although it has and will change them.

Does 8-59 Physical damage and 5-35 Piercing damage. Also gives+5% Physical damage and a 5% Chance to Steal 4-23 Health per hit.

The Wind can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village. It is DLC and part of the Reckoning Finesse Bonus Pack.

Zelus & Bia (Teeth of Naros DLC)

It deals 65 Physical damage and 39 Piercing damage. Also grants+18 Health, +10% Physical damage and a +5% chance to Stun.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Daggers

Fangs of Aodh

Level 5 Daggers with 16 Physical damage, 16 Piercing, 15 Fire damage, 9 Burning over 3 seconds and 10% chance to steal 20 health.

Spinning Tom’s Blades

Unique daggers with +9 Physical Damage, +15 Piercing Damage, +4% Experience and +6 bleeding damage over five seconds. It may be looted off an ogre at Dolve Wayle.

Atropos and Veshani

Unique Daggers with +35 Physical Damage, +35 Piercing Damage, +50 Poison Damage over Four Seconds and 15% Chance to Steal 30 Health Per Hit. It can be looted from a very hard chest in Dannestar Tower on ‘Echoes of the Past’ quest.

Heartpins

Unique Daggers with +26 Physical Damage, +26 Piercing Damage, +10% Chance to Critically Hit and +10% Critical Hit Damage. It may be found in Locksmith’s Lab (Tefroy Tarion) at Tirin’s Rest. It’s a great opportunity to loot all chests.

Shine and Shadow

Unique daggers with 9 physical damage, 9 piercing damage, 8 Fire damage during day time, 5 burning damage over 3 seconds during day time, 8 ice damage during night time and 4 freezing damage over 5 seconds during night time. You will get them by completing a quest a gnome in Holnstead gives you.

Belne’s Daggers of Ire (Possible reward for Master Belne (Quest))

You can get this crafted from Master Belne during the side quest; Master Belne.

They deal 38 Physical damage and 38 Piercing damage.

Boning Knives (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

These long, extremely sharp blades are used by the villagers in Cape Solace to clean fish and open clams and mollusks. They’ve been known to double as reliable weapons during dangerous island expeditions.

They inflict 35 Physical damage and 35 Piercing damage. Do +10% damage against heavily wounded targets and Beasts and have a +10% Critical Hit damage.

These can be pickpocketed from Cadwallon Gwynedd, or looted from his corpse during the quest; Coveting Tragedy if the Fateless One fails to save him from Olaf Asvaldsson.

Claws of Astyl

Stolen from a Varani barrow, these deadly blades whisper softly to their bearer of treasures hidden beyond the realms of mortal sight.

They deal 14 Physical damage, 14 Piercing damage, 9 Ice damage and 4 Freezing damage over 5 seconds. Also, they grant +5% Ice damage and +4% Gold drops.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Dvergan Swords (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

These two deadly blades are standard long swords used by Dverga sailors and crafted for their smaller stature. In the hands of human warriors, they can be used as elongated daggers.

They inflict 35 Physical damage, 35 Piercing damage and 37-41 Ice damage along with +15% Physical damage. They also grant +46-50 Health.

Awarded to you by Ollie Madsen in Gravehal Keep after you achieve 5 combat records in Combat Training.

Eyes of Tirnoch

A powerful stab with this dagger will cripple one’s foe with deadly poisons.

38 Physical damage38 Piercing damage25 Fire damage15 Burning damage over 5 seconds37 Poison damage over 5 seconds

May be found in a chest in Castle Gastyr. The Eyes of Tirnoch can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Fate’s Needles (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

A rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate.

They deal 6 Physical damage, 6 Piercing damage and grant+15% Reckoning Duration.

They are part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Kezar’s Vice

These elegant, showy blades belonged to the Varani merchant-princess Kezar Ten-Fingers until she was betrayed by her most fabled vice, gambling.

They inflict 18 Physical damage and 18 Piercing damage also granting +10% Gold drops. They do +15% damage to heavily wounded targets.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Mirrorknives

Crafted from Niskaru skin, these daggers grant the owner a persistent preternatural sense of one’s surroundings.

They do 29 Physical damage, 29 Piercing damage, 25 Lightning damage and 12 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with +5% Lightning damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Omniblades (Mass Effect 3 Demo Bonus)

Matchless blades formed of a strange and mysterious magic, lost to another time.

They deal 6 Physical damage, 6 Piercing damage, 6 Fire damage and 3 Burning damage over 6 seconds

Rend and Carver (Teeth of Naros DLC)

These daggers have been claimed to have come from beyond the arcane veil. They are impossibly sharp, and the wounds they cause are always fatal.

They inflict 39 Physical damage, 39 Piercing damage, 36 Bleeding damage and grants +6% Experience Bonus.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

The Night (Reckoning Finesse Bonus Pack DLC)

The card of The Night is considered by most Fateweavers to be an ill omen, predicting death near to the one who pulls it. Although the card can be an omen, it can also be a blessing, as death is sometimes an agreeable end to a conflict.

Deals 5-35 Physical damage, 5-35 Piercing damage and +5% damage at Night. Also grants+5% Critical Hit damage.

It is part of the Reckoning Finesse Bonus Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Xiphos (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Before the Kollossae gained an affinity with the magic arts, they prided themselves on their martial feats. Though they still rely on their physical combat prowess, many weapons traditionally wielded by the Kollossae have fallen out of use, such as these short blades.

Deals 39 Physical damage, 39 Piercing damage and +6% Physical damage and +10% damage against Kollossae. Also, give +3% chance to Critical Hit.

It is as a reward for completing the quest; Rites of Passage. Can also be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Hammers

Mortrost

Hammer with 111 physical, +10% physical damage and +25% damage vs Jottun & Ettin.

Earthgavel

A unique hammer with Stats: 58 Physical Damage +15 Health +10% Chance to Stun.

Ouranos Maul

A unique hammer with Stats: 173 Physical Damage +5% Ice Damage 20 Ice Damage 12 Freezing Damage over 5 Seconds.

Heart of Ember

Unique Hammer with +155 Physical Damage, +5% Fire Damage, +20 Fire Damage and +12 Burning Damage over Five Seconds. It may be found in an easy chest on the ‘Going Rogue’ quest in Rithen.

Corthian Mallet

Unique weapon with +111 Physical Damage, +12 Piercing Damage, +8% Chance to Critically Hit and +8% Critical Hit Damage. It may be stolen from a chest in Pride of Pryden shop in Rathir. You can find it at the top of the stairs on the left-hand side of the shop.

Boltrsledge

An ancient heirloom of the Fortenmar Jottun, brought here by an Almain hero, Hama Pot-Helm, in the early days of the Crystal War.

Deals 101 Physical damage and also grants +5% Experience Bonus and +10% Stun duration.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Fallenstar (Teeth of Naros DLC)

When Eruineses, grand-nephew of Kreios, became old enough to fight, he requested a hammer that appeared as a celestial body, to show the importance of his lineage.

Does 248 Physical damage and 18 Primal damage over 5 Seconds. Also it grants +6% Mana, +6% Fire damage, +6% Ice damage and +6% Lightning damage.

Is found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Fate’s Mallet (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

A rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate.

It deals 34 Physical damage and +15% Reckoning damage.

It is part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC). It can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Fist of Kreios (Teeth of Naros DLC)

With this weapon, Kreios freed his people and established the Kollossae as a separate nation. It is patterned after the mythical Titans’ warhammers.

Deals 254 Physical damage and grants +25% Stun duration and +10% chance to Stun.

Fjarell

This Dvergan hammer was a gift to the Aster family shortly after the founding of Rathir. Despite its age, it is unblemished.

It inflicts 97 Physical damage and also grants +20% Stun duration and +10% chance to Stun.

Can be found in the chest at the end of Coilsbain Ruins or inside Haxhi Dam dropped by a Rock Troll during the quest; Old Friends, New Foes or in one of the two little chests by St. Eadric’s Remains. May also be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Legacy’s End

Crafted by the Niskaru, this artifact of the Deep Gloam was discovered underground. According to legend, it was feared by all, even the mythical Erathi themselves.

It deals 229 Physical damage and does +20% damage to heavily wounded targets. Also has a 20% chance to Steal 30 Health per Hit.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Mystic Hammer

This hammer is part of the Warsworn faction quest; The Mystic Hammer. This heavy two-handed maul, sacred to the Warsworn is the result of re-forging the hammer at the Mystic Forge found within the Hall of the Firstsworn.

Deals up to 229 Physical damage. It grants +20% Mana and does +25% damage against Niskaru.

Nearth’s Hammer

Used by Nearth, The Hammer of the House of Vengeance, to attempt to kill his master. Finally, with his renouncement of his position, the hammer has been passed on.

Deals 229 Physical damage. It also grants +15% Health, +15% Physical damage and +15% chance to Critical Hit.

It is a reward for completing the side quest; Heroes Shall Not Pass.

Shipbuilder’s Mate (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Used by Nearth, The Hammer of the House of Vengeance, to attempt to kill his master. Finally, with his renouncement of his position, the hammer has been passed on.

It does 229 Physical damage. It also gives a +15% chance to Critical Hit and grants +15% Health and +15% Physical damage.

It is another reward for completing the side quest; Heroes Shall Not Pass.

The Mountain (Reckoning Might Bonus Pack DLC)

The card of The Mountain indicates a Fate that will occur slowly and quietly. The Fateweavers explain that those who are fated with the card of The Mountain may sometimes not notice the change until it is already moved through them.

Does 28-209 Physical damage and +5% Physical damage. Also grants +5% Stun duration.

It is part of the Reckoning Might Bonus Pack (DLC). It may be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

The Naros Fang (Teeth of Naros DLC)

The stone used for this hammer’s head is said to be a broken fang of Naros, the troll god. Though the Kollossae that crafted this hammer did not believe such myths, he made sure to treat the stone carefully.

Deals 253 Physical damage and grants+23 Mana.

It is given by Secandra as a reward for completing the quest; Rites of Passage or may also be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

The Spine (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This iconic weapon began life as a part of a sea beast’s vertebral column. When the beast was killed, pieces of its bone were fashioned into the Spine, hammer of the brutish sailor known as Bloodgrin.

Does 209 Physical damage, 40 Piercing damage and 5 Shocking damage over 15 seconds, plus a +6% chance to Critical Hit.

Obtained after killing Bloodgrin during the quest; Dark Harbor.

Thintri’s Malus

This hammer was found by ettin on the summit of Skycrown mountain during the Age of Deep Gloam. They revere it for supposedly housing the spirit of their god.

It inflicts 67 Physical damage, 10 Lightning damage and 5 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with +5% Lightning damage.

Is found randomly in chests or as loot.

Ward of the North

It deals 209 Physical damage, 25 Ice damage and 15 Freezing damage over 5 seconds. Also grants +80 Mana.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Longbows

Stormcaller

A unique Longbow with Stats: 53 Physical Damage 24 Piercing Damage 6 Poison Damage over 6 Seconds +5% Lightning Damage 20 Lightning Damage 10 Shocking Damage over 5 Seconds.

Breath of Vraekor

Level 3 bow with 23 physical damage, 9 piercing, +5% fire damage, 10 fire damage and 7 burning 5 seconds.

Sylvan Order

23 Physical Damage, 13 Piercing Damage, 6 Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds – It can be found in a chest behind a stone wall just after fighting a Niskaru with Ost Ordura after he has mourned the fallen.

Merciless

Level 4 bow with 29 physical damage, 13 piercing damage, 29 poison 5 seconds and +5% poison damage.

Hailstorm

Level 7 bow with 48 physical damage, 22 piercing, +5% ice damage, 18 ice damage and 8 freezing damage over 5 seconds.

Bow of D’nargel

Uncovered in the peat bogs of Klurikon, this bow of an unknown wood in an unknown style by an unknown hand has no precedent in Amalur.

It deals 60 Physical damage, 47 Piercing damage and does+20% damage to Beasts. Also has +12% chance to land a Critical Hit.

Fate’s Curve (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

A rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate.

Deals 12 Physical damage, 5 Piercing damage and grants+15% Reckoning duration.

It is part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Helius’ Aim

As lurid and gaudy as a stage weapon, this bow surprises the archer with its supple overdraw and graceful pull.

Deals 80 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage, 30 Fire damage and 17 Burning damage over 5 seconds. Also has +15% damage during Daytime

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Keloren’s Messenger

As lurid and gaudy as a stage weapon, this bow surprises the archer with its supple overdraw and graceful pull.

It does 80 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage, 30 Fire damage and 17 Burning damage over 5 seconds. Also does +15% damage during Daytime.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Lunala’s Sight

This bow is held in reverence by the worshippers of the Goddess of the Moon for its deadliness at night.

It deals 80 Physical damage and 36 Piercing damage with +15% damage at Night. Has a +15% chance to Critical Hit and +15% Critical Hit damage.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Nature’s Kiss

Nature-themed, Ljosalfar in ornament and enchantment, this bow may come from the Alfar forest communities of the western Hessen Bay.

Inflicts 72 Physical damage, 33 Piercing damage with +5% Poison damage and 40 Poison damage over 5 seconds.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Shadow Stalker

Handed down from father to son, both dead in the defense of Mel Senshir, this Dokkalfar bow was lost on the field of battle.

Deals 95 Physical damage, 27 Piercing damage and +20% damage against Tuatha.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Sin

Looted from a Tuatha assassin, Unseelie Fae in design, extravagant in its deadliness, this bow is crafted for the one shot kill. Sin scales to your level when initially taken.

Deals 80 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage and gives +12% chance to Critical Hit and +12% Critical Hit damage.

Can be looted from an assassin named Deadeye in the Shattertier Mines in Klurikon, part of the quest; Deadeye.

The Deadshot (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Though incredibly difficult to draw, this bow is so powerful that any hit is sure to be a savage one, if not fatal.

Deals 103 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage and +10% damage against lightly wounded targets.

It can be recovered after passing the Trials of Nerotelos.

The Hunter (Reckoning Finesse Bonus Pack DLC)

The Hunter is a card that is easy to misinterpret for many Fateweavers. Often, The Hunter refers not to one who pulls the card, but another person or event in their lives. The Hunter is ofter thought to indicate danger from an unknown source.

It deals between 10-73 Physical damage, 4-33 Piercing damage and 4-23 Poison damage over 5 seconds. Also grants +2% chance to Critical Hit.

It is part of the Reckoning Finesse Bonus Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village. It is DLC and

Venomstrike (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Kollossae have come to adopt the imagery of the serpent as the temptations of evil that they have now risen above. Though the asp may bare its fangs, they can do little against skin of stone.

It inflicts 80 Physical damage, 36 Piercing damage and 21 Poison damage over 5 seconds. Also, it grants +3% chance to Critical Hit and 5% chance to Steal 18 Health per hit.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Staves

Tempest

A unique staff with Stats: 23 Lightning Damage 14 Shocking Damage over 5 Seconds 10% Chance to Steal 10 Mana per Hit.

Coldpike

A unique staff with Stats: 61 Ice Damage 26 Freezing Damage over 6 Seconds +5% Ice Damage 20 Piercing Damage.

Arctic Staff of Gluttony

Level 18 staff with 167 base damage, 114 ice damage, 53 freezing over 6 seconds and 15% chance to steal 25 mana per hit.

Humble Staff

A unique staff with Stats: 14 Lightning Damage 8 Shocking Damage over 5 seconds +5% Fire Damage +5% Ice Damage +5% Lightning Damage +3% Gold Drop.

Pyromancer

Unique staff with +91 Fire Damage, +60 Burning Damage over Three Seconds and +5% Fire Damage. It may be looted from a kobold rogue in the Hall of the Firstsworn on ‘The Mystic Hammer’ quest.

Coldspike

Unique Staff with +61 Ice Damage, +26 Freezing Damage over Six Seconds, +5% Ice Damage and +20 Piercing Damage. It may be found in a chest next to the Shrine of Mitharu on The Isle of Eamonn.

Rivener Tarsus

Staff with 75 lightning damage and 25 shocking damage over 10 seconds – Rest of the attributes will vary since you construct this weapon as part of a quest.

Ivory Staff

Level 7 Staff with 55 fire damage, 48 burning damage 3 seconds and 10% chance to steal 20 health – It’s a quest item.

Archsage’s Light

Long lost and forgotten, created by unknown Scholia Arcana enchanters in the Rathir style for campaigning against Niskaru.

It deals 92 Fire damage and 80 Burning damage over 3 seconds. Also, it does +25% damage to Niskaru.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Belne’s Staff of Ire (Possible reward for Master Belne (Quest))

This staff was crafted by Master Belne of the Ashmoor Clan, one of the finest weapons and armor shapers in the Winter Faelands.

This is one of the three weapons Master Belne can craft for the Fateless One during the side quest Master Belne. The other two are: Belne’s Daggers of Ire and Belne’s Sword of Ire.

Does 84 Fire damage and 73 Burning damage over 3 seconds.

Chaos Stem

The burning vestiges of chaos are captured in the magics of this enchanted staff.

It inflicts 44 Fire damage, 38 Burning damage over 3 seconds and grants +50 Health and +10% chance to Stun.

Some attributes of the weapon are variable as you construct this weapon as part of a quest.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Ender’s Fire (Part of Rivener Tarsus Quest)

This ancient weapon carved the canyons of the Forsaken Plain during the Withering War. It was carried by Yaba and lost during Ohn’s Last Stand.

This staff is part of the Rivener Tarsus quest. It has to be forged using the Ender’s Fire dowel – salvaged from The God Fang. Because this weapon is forged by the Fateless One its exact damage breakdown and effects will vary depending on components used.

Does 18 Fire damage and 16 Burning damage over 3 seconds.

Esharra’s Song

Lavish inlays and ornaments matched with deadly, masterful sorceries are characteristic of magecraft from Ciara Sydanus’ empire.

It deals 83 Lightning damage and 72 Burning damage over 3 seconds along with +2 Mana Regeneration per second and a 10% chance to Steal 28 Mana per Hit.

May randomly be found in chests or as loot.

Fate’s Arbor (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

A rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate.

Inflicts 13 Lightning damage and 8 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with +15% Reckoning duration.

Is part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC and you can find it in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Gloamfrost (Part of Rivener Tarsus Quest)

This ancient weapon was discovered near the Font, now located in the Gardens of Ysa. It was believed to be the product of Niara, the Lifesmith.

This staff is part of the Rivener Tarsus quest. It has to be forged using the Gloamfrost dowel – salvaged from the Crack of Dawn. Because this weapon is forged by the Fateless One its exact damage breakdown and effects will vary depending on components used.

Deals 9 Ice damage and 4 Freezing damage over 6 seconds.

Judgment

So named for its ability to shock the unjust, this staff pulses with energy throughout the entire length.

Does 56 Lightning damage along with 37 Shocking damage over 5 seconds. Also, it grants a +10% chance to Stun and +10% Stun duration.

You can find it in Amaura, near the northern entrance of Cann-Rane, in a chest surrounded by a small pool of water.

Lightning Rod (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Storm magic is notoriously difficult to handle, since it cannot be contained like other magics. Though crude, the tridents carried by the murghan seem adept at channeling the raw power of lightning. Mimicking those designs, this staff can make even the mightiest of storms easy to handle.

It deals 128 Lightning damage with 59 Shocking damage over 5 seconds and +5% chance to Steal 18 Health per Hit.

Can randomly be found in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Primal Mirror (Teeth of Naros DLC)

The Kollossae have not always been masters of the arcane arts, but it was a skill they quickly acquired. Some Kollossae artisan infused this mirror with enough primal magic such that any element it was struck with would be inverted ― thus, fire will imbue with frost, frost will imbue it with flame.

Does 92 Primal damage with 59 Primal damage over 10 seconds. Also grants +12% Fire damage, +12% Ice damage, +12% Lightning damage and +10% Critical Hit damage with Magic.

It is a reward for completion of the quest; Rites of Passage. Alternatively, it may also be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Seaglass (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This elegant staff is decorated with small fragments of seaglass that washed up on the beaches and rocky shores of Gallows End.

Does 84 Lightning damage with 54 Shocking damage over 5 seconds and grants +5% chance to Critical Hit with Magic and +15% Mana.

It can be pickpocketed from Angharad Glyndowr after successfully having persuaded her to return to the mainland on The Requiem.

Shillelagh

A relic from the Heroic Age of the Fae, associated with followers of King Ysa. Believed lost in the Battle of Glynn, a swimmer recently discovered it in Ettinmere.

Deals 38 Fire damage with 34 Burning damage over 3 seconds and also grants +5% Fire damage and +40 Health.

May be found on a corpse under the middle bridge while exiting Ayten. Can also be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Sorrow

One of the many ‘Sorrows’ of the House of Sorrows, similar black prismere weapons, with different enchantments, all by the same craftsman.

Inflicts 111 Lightning damage with 53 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with +5% Lightning damage.

It is given as a reward for completing quest; Such Sweet Sorrow.

Staff of Arne

The family heirloom of the Great House of the same name. It has destroyed countless enemies of the Dokkalfar nobles.

It inflicts 56 Lightning damage with 37 Shocking damage over 5 seconds and 18 Piercing damage. It also gives+5% Bleeding damage along with 20 Bleeding damage over a few seconds.

This staff is part of the side-quest; Family Arms.

Staff of the Ashen Prophet

The Ashen Prophet was the Ljosalfar mage Cyrinda Bresail, founder of the Order of Ash.

Deals 92 Ice damage with 38 Freezing damage over 6 seconds and with -10% Mana Costs. Also grants +12% chance to Critical Hit

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

The Crafted Sun (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This staff is constructed in the Dvergan style, but the Dverga are not known for sorcery. The stone set in its head radiates a bright glow, but is frigid to touch.

Deals 84 Ice damage and 35 Freezing damage over 6 seconds with +2 Mana Regeneration per second. It does+10% damage at Night.

It is received from Ollie Madsen in Gravehal Keep after achieving 8 combat records in Combat Training buy only after completing the story quest; The Exiles.

The Flame (Reckoning Sorcery Bonus Pack DLC)

The Flame is a beacon, standing tall above others. Those of The Flame draw the fates of others into their lives, for the better or for the worse. The card of The Flame indicates one whose fate is bound to those around them.

Does 20 Physical damage, 11-84 Fire damage with 10-73 Burning Damage over 3 seconds and grants +10-48 Mana as well as+5% damage with Magic.

It is part of the Reckoning Sorcery Bonus Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Totem of the Wild

Ironically named after the modest walking-stick-war-club of the Ljosalfar gentlemen, the carved wood of this staff is extravagantly sheathed in gold leaf.

It deals 34 Ice damage with 14 Freezing damage over 6 Seconds and grants +8% Experience Bonus. It also does +10% damage against Beasts.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Chakrams

Electrifying Chakrams of Bloodletting

Level 18 Chakrams with 186 base damage, 41 physical damage, 71 lightning damage, 74 shocking over 10seconds and 15% chance to steal 25 health per hit.

Rimesycythe

A unique Chakram with Stats: 11 Physical Damage 11 Ice Damage 11 Freezing Damage over 6 Seconds +5% Ice Damage +15% Mana.

Solstice

Level 7 Chakrams with 27 Physical damage, 47 Fire damage and 65 Burning over 3 seconds.

Allender’s Edge

These weapons confer upon the bearer the long-dead necromancer Allender’s lore concerning magical wards as well as his unwholesome vitality.

They deal 34 Physical damage, 34 Fire damage and 69 Burning damage over 3 seconds. Also grant +85 Mana and +20% Damage overall.

May be found in Meathgra’s Den or in a chest in the middle of Sioran Crypt in The Drowned Forest. Can also be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Baronett’s Blades (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Created specifically as gifts for the gentleman sailor known as the Baronett, these chakrams were never meant to be used in battle. They were a novelty. Along the white bone handles are inscribed the names of the Baronett’s many lovers.

They inflict 41 Physical damage, 41 Fire damage and 84 Burning damage over 3 seconds alongside +15% Critical Hit damage. They also do +15% Damage against heavily wounded targets.

Found after defeating the Baronett during the quest; An Offering.

Crafter’s Hands

Its creator, Maun Aevan, was a master of gemcraft and Scholia Arcana Archsage as well as a noted tournament champion.

They deal 30 Physical damage, 30 Ice damage and 30 Freezing damage over 6 seconds. Also grant +70 Health and +10% chance to Critical Hit.

Can randomly be found in chests or as loot.

Dragon Eyes

The alchemist Osa Dinbold had these made for his fieldwork, for harvesting awkwardly placed specimens and discouraging hungry predators.

Do 17 Physical damage, 8 Piercing damage, 17 Fire damage and 34 Burning damage over 3 seconds along with a +10% chance to Critical Hit.

Can be found in Emaire beside the Blue Bear Tavern, in Sundur Cavern or randomly in chests or as loot.

Fate’s Eyes (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

A rare weapon finely tuned to the elusive threads of fate.

They inflict 7 Physical damage, 7 Lightning damage and 10 Shocking damage over 5 seconds. Also gives +15% Reckoning duration.

Are part of the Fate-Touched Weapons Pack (DLC). Can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Flotsam Chakrams (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Whoever made these chakrams was a master craftsman with very little to work with. Simple driftwood hoops were inset with teeth, shell fragments and whatever could be scrounged up from the scuttle across Gallows End.

The stats in this item are level-based, the stats shown below are the maximum stats possible.

They deal 41 Physical damage and 41 Lightning damage. Overtime damages include 59 Shocking damage over 5 seconds, 20 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds and 20 Poison damage over 5 seconds.

Can be found in a chest inside Cliffbreak Fasting.

Hengerings (Teeth of Naros DLC)

The Henges are artifacts that the Kollossae claim were inspired by their patron goddess, Ethene. Using their mastery of stone and water, the Kollossae were able to create these fine weapons using the same principles they used in raising Idylla. Damage BreakdownEdit

They deal 45 Physical damage, 45 Primal damage and 65 Primal damage over 10 seconds. Plus, they also grant +8% Fire damage, +8% Ice damage, +8% Lightning damage and +1 Mana Regeneration per second as well.

May be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Katalepsis

The name is a pun on the Kollossae word for ‘insight’ suggesting the ease with which one’s enemy’s guts may be revealed to public view.

Deal 37 Physical damage, 37 Lightning damage, 22 Piercing damage alongside 54 Shocking damage over 5 seconds and 25 Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.

You may find it on the body of the Headsman during the quest; A Time to Reap.

Oristhimos

Extreme examples of a style of enchanted chakrams favored by Ljosalfar spellswords of the Icebrine Coast.

They inflict 45 Physical damage, 45 Ice damage and 45 Freezing damage over 6 seconds. Also do an additional +15% Damage with Magic and +15% Ice damage while at low Mana.

Stormscythe

Ljosalfar chakrams redecorated and spellforged by an Almain master enchanter.

Deal 22 Physical damage, 22 Lightning damage, 31 Shocking damage over 5 Seconds and a10% chance to Steal 18 Mana per Hit.

The Song (Reckoning Sorcery Bonus Pack DLC)

The Song is often thought to be a card of hope and encouragement. In truth, most Fateweavers read this card for what it is: an indication that those fated of The Song will live a memorable, beautiful, and short life.

It deals between 6-41 Physical damage, 6-41 Ice damage and 6-41 Freezing damage over 6 seconds. Also grants +5% Health and +5% chance to Steal 4-23 Mana per Hit.

Is a part of the Reckoning Sorcery Bonus Pack (DLC) and can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Titan’s Cuff (Teeth of Naros DLC)

The Kollossae believe that their gods, the Titans, were once unjustly forced into servitude by powers even greater than themselves. Legends say that these hoops were once part of a chain that bound one of these great beings.

They deal 45 Physical damage, 45 Ice damage and 45 Freezing damage over 6 seconds along with an additional +6% Stun duration and +10% Damage against Kollossae.

May be given by Secandra after defeating the Choir Master during the quest; The Perpetual Desolations. Or be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros.

Twinned Souls (Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning Demo Bonus)

Like perfect mirrors, these mysterious rings reflect the world around them and amplify themselves according to its changes.

They deal 7 Physical damage, 7 Fire damage and 13 Burning damage over 3 seconds as well as granting +10 Health and +10 Mana.

They are in DLC pack for the Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning demo. Can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village

Twinned Souls can also be dismantled to salvage parts i.e. Iron Flame Disc, Basic Grip and Simple Handle.

Scepters

Rei’zarf’s Guidance

A unique scepter with Stats: 40 Fire Damage 30 Burning Damage over 3 Seconds +5% Fire Damage +10% Chance to incur a Critical Hit.

Apprentice

A unique scepter with Stats: 12 Ice Damage 7 Freezing Damage over 6 Seconds +10 Mana +4% Experience Bonus.

Chaos Stem

A unique scepter with Stats: 44 Fire Damage 38 Burning Damage over 3 Seconds +50 Health +10% Chance to Stun.

Serenity

Level 7 Sceptre with 36 ice damage, 22 freezing damage 6 seconds, +55 mana and +10% chance to stun.

Stormspirit

Level 5 Sceptre with 25 lightning damage, 16 shocking 5 seconds and 10% chance to steal 18 mana.

Desire

The scepter’s owner, Jeanne Yave, disappeared, but the sceptre later surfaced in a Jottun treasure hoard in the high wastes around Detyre.

Deals 16 Fire damage and 13 Burning damage over 3 seconds while also granting +20 Health and +5% Gold drops.

May be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Fate’s Stem (Fate-Touched Weapons Pack DLC)

The scepter’s owner, Jeanne Yave, disappeared, but the sceptre later surfaced in a Jottun treasure hoard in the high wastes around Detyre.

Deals 16 Fire damage and 13 Burning damage over 3 seconds. Also, it grants +20 Health and +5% Gold drops.

Can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Khleran’s Sceptre

The sceptre of Khleran, a powerful Tuatha known to have tinkered with necromantic sorceries.

Inflicts 40-53 Fire damage and 30-40 Burning damage over 3 Seconds. It also has a 22-30% chance to Steal 10-20 Health per Hit and 22-30% chance to Steal 10-20 Mana per Hit.

You may find it after defeating the Witch Knight Khleran during the quest; Witch Knight of Ghennig. Or random loot.

Mysrik’s Demise

Looted from nameless Icebrine Coast barrow, the origins of this weapon are obscure.

It does 49 Lightning damage and 32 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with +5% Lightning damage and -10% Mana Costs.

Can be found in the Weconai caverns in Alabastra during the quest; Ordo. It’s in the room where there are 4 chests.

Obsidian Sceptre

Looted from nameless Icebrine Coast barrow, the origins of this weapon are obscure.

Deals 49 Lightning damage and 32 Shocking damage over 5 seconds along with a +5% Lightning damage and -10% Mana Costs.

Can be found in the Weconai caverns in Alabastra during the quest; Ordo. It’s in the room where there are 4 chests.

Pteryx Talon (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Noble and terrifying, many Kollossae have come to view the pteryx as the emblem of the hardships and trials they have suffered as a part of their journey to raise Idylla.

Deals 54 Lightning damage and 35 Shocking damage over 5 seconds. Also grants +10% Health with a 5% chance to Steal 17 Health per Hit.

is given as a reward for the task; Myrrine’s Burden for turning in sufficient numbers of Marauder Totems.

Scuttler (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Sailors tell of a mysterious monster that haunts the deeps and pulls ships into the watery abyss. The only man who claimed to see the beast and live cut this tentacle – one of hundreds – from the beast before he swam to safety.

Deals 54 Ice damage and 33 Freezing damage over 6 seconds along with +20% Ice damage plus a 5% chance to Steal 20 Health per Hit

It is located in Brigand’s Hideaway, chest off the main waterway heading towards the Red Legion encampment, inside of a locked safe.

The Field (Reckoning Sorcery Bonus Pack DLC)

The Field presents an open possibility. This is a card that rarely appears to most seeking the wisdom of the Fateweavers. It indicates that there is a choice to be made, and that the outcome of the reading reflects only one branch of that choice.

Deals 7-54 Lightning damage 5-35 Shocking damage over 5 seconds, 4-23 Burning damage over 5 seconds during Daytime and an additional 4-23 Shocking damage over 5 seconds at Night.

Is a part of part of the Reckoning Sorcery Bonus Pack (DLC). Can be found in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

The Heavens’ Gift (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Many explorers fear the lightning storms that hit the tall peaks of the Teeth of Naros, and the wildfires they cause. But one claims to have seen lightning strike a tree and, rather than burning it to cinders, made it bloom.

Does 36 Fire damage and 59 Primal damage along with 36 Primal damage over 10 seconds and a +1 Health Regeneration per second.

Can be found in the final divine reward chest near Njordir’s Font; upon completing the quest; Circles of Strife.

The Wavemaker (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This wand is fashioned out of beautiful coral. Legends say that the one that wields the Wavemaker has mastery of the storms that haunt the seas of Gallows End. This weapon was carried by the Whispering Witch.

Does 54 Lightning damage and 35 Shocking damage over 5 seconds also granting +50 Health and -10% Mana Costs.

Found after defeating the Whispering Witch at the end of the quest; Until Death.

Robes

Robe of Seasons

