How To Rest In Baldur’s Gate 3 

Resting is a unique mechanic to Baldur’s Gate 3 where your characters can relax, sleep, and recover both health and spell slots. You can also talk to your companions and attempt to pursue relationships and such. All this is done via the menu on the bottom right of the screen. You just need to ensure that you are outside of combat and in a safe space to rest.

There are two kinds of rests in the game. Short rest and long rest. Both have their own specific uses and mechanics. In order to take full advantage of them, it’s important to know how to rest in BG3 and what differences are there between the two.

How to short rest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Short resting is a great way to regain health quickly in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Warlock class can also recover its spell slots by short resting, but other casters may not. To use it, First, open the rest menu by clicking on it. Then you will notice on the top, an icon with 2 green glowing dots. That is the short rest option. Select it to begin your short rest.

But be wary, as you can only take 2 short rests in a day. After that, you will need to replenish them by taking a long rest.

How to take long rest in Baldurs Gate 3

Long rest has you make proper camp and sleeping the night. This will recover all your hit points and spell slots. To take a long rest, first, click on the Rest Menu. Select the option that has a crescent moon symbol on it. Once you do this, you will be taken back to your campsite. A place where you can interact with your fellow companions and rest of course. To start a long rest, select your bedroll and interact with it. This will let you snooze and you’ll wake up refreshed with your health and spell slots recovered.

Long rests end the current day cycle. So be aware of any timed events or time-sensitive quests you may have undertaken. You will also need 40 supplies to long rest so ensure that you have them before long resting.

Differences between short and long rests

These are the major differences between both long and short rest in Baldurs Gate 3. Both have their uses so it’s important to know when and where to use them.

Short Rest

Can only be used 2 times per day

Can be used at any point, out of combat

Regain a small amount of health for every character

Allows warlocks to regain their spell slots

Resets certain limited-use abilities

Long Rest