Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian Wildheart Build And Subclass Guide

The Barbarian class are tenacious warriors who utilize their limitless rage to defeat and conquer their foes. In BG3, these characters are front liners that get into the thick of combat and defeat whatever enemy is stupid. You can specialize in three subclasses to further hone your abilities. One such option is the Wildheart Build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Wildheart Sub-class are Barbainans in tune with nature and harness it to get supernatural abilities. You can consider them a cross between a Barbarian and a Druid.

Starting abilities for skills for Barbarians Wildheart Build in BG3

Race: The best choice for race for the Barbarian Wildheart build will be the Half-Orc in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will get the Relentless Endurance (Trait) that will allow you to regain one hit point and return to life if your HP drops to zero. Moreover, you will enjoy a bonus to Intimidation and get some Darkvision to help you see in dark places.

Ability points distribution

Skills Points Strength 16 Dexterity 14 Constitution 16 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8 Attribute point distribution table

Skill proficiencies

Skill Proficiencies Athletics Animal handling or perception Survival Intimidation Skill proficiencies table

Best background

The best background for a Barbarian Wildheart will be Folk Hero. With this background, you will get bonus skill proficiency in Perception, Survival, History, Medicine, and Animal Handling. Also, the lore fits the Wildheart class as they use their rage to ward off evil and protect the innocent. Doing so may have gotten them famous among the public. Hence, the background choice.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Best feat for Barbarian Wildheart Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you reach level 4, you can choose a feat from a list. Feats are like talents that can aid your party members in the battle, increase any ability, or add a skill. Here are recommendations for the feats in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 4

At this level, pick the Ability Improvement. Assign your +2 points to strength and bump it up to 18. This will give you the ability to do more damage.

Level 8

At this level, pick the Ability Improvement. Assign your +2 points to strength and bump it up to 20. As your attacks will work off Strength, this will give you a ton of bonuses to This will give you the ability to do unreal amounts of damage to your enemies

Level 12

At this level, you can pick Ability improvement. Assign your +2 points to the constitution and increase your hit points.

Alternatively, you can pick the feat savage attacker. This will reroll your attack die and pick the higher number to do damage.

Best Actions/Features for Barbarian Wildheart in BG3

Level 2

At level 2, you will get the Reckless Attack as an action. You have an advantage in your attacks against enemies, but your enemies also have an advantage against you. You also get Danger Sense as a feature.

Level 3

You will get the Speak with Animals spell and can use it as a bonus. Most importantly, you will get Bestial Heart. You can choose from 5 animals who will influence how you rage.

Level 6

You will gain additional rage charges as a class feature at this level. This allows you to rage more times per long rest. You will also get the animal aspect as a sub-class feature. You can pick from a selection of 8 and give you passive features.

Level 7

At this level, you will gain a class feature known as Feral Instinct. This allows you to gain +3 to the initiative bonus, and you cannot be surprised.

Level 10

At this level, you can select another aspect of the beast.

Best armor and weapon

Use the following armor and weapon on your Barbarian

SLOT ITEMS Head Bonespike Helmet Cloak Cindermouth Cloak Gloves Bonespike Gloves Boots Bonespike Boot Neckless Amulet of Greater Health Ring 1 Killer’s Sweetheart Ring 2 Ring of Regeneration Main hand weapon Baldurian Giantslayer Chest (Optional) Bonespike Garb Weapons and armor recommendation for the Barbarian Wild Heart Build

Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian Wildheart Build level progression

Level 1

This is the character creation phase, where you will pick your race, class, ability score, etc. Make your selection according to our recommendation.

Level 2

At level 2, you will get the Reckless Attack as an action. You also get Danger Sense as a feature. This means you have an advantage against dexterity saving throws on traps, spells, and surfaces.

Level 3

At this level, you get your subclass; choose the Wildheart. You also get a speak with animals spell and can use it as a bonus action. Most importantly, you will get the Bestial Heart option.

Level 4

At this level, pick the Ability Improvement. Assign your +2 points to Strength and bump it up to 18. This will give you the ability to do more damage.

Level 5

You will get extra attacks and fast movement as a class feature at this level. These allow you to do two attacks in one turn and move further and faster in a turn.

Level 6

You will gain additional rage charges as a class feature at this level. You will also get the animal aspect as a sub-class feature.

Level 7

You will gain a Class Feature known as feral instinct at this level. This allows you to gain +3 to the initiative bonus, and you cannot be surprised.

Level 8

At this level, pick the Ability Improvement. Assign your +2 points to strength and bump it up to 20, maxing it up. This will allow you to do unreal amounts of damage to your enemies.

Level 9

At this level, you will get a class feature known as Brutal Critical. This allows you to roll an attack die twice on extra damage and use the highest one on a critical strike. And this adds to your normal damage.

Level 10

At this level, you can select another aspect of the beast.

Level 11

You will get a Class feature known as relentless rage at this level. Once per short rest, if your hitpoints get to 0, you will instead get to 1 hitpoint instead of getting down.

Level 12

At this level, you can pick Ability improvement. Assign your +2 points to the constitution and increase your hit points. Alternatively, you can pick the feat Savage Attacker.