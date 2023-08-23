Baldur’s Gate 3 Potions And Elixirs Recipes

Mastering Alchemy recipes in Baldur's Gate 3 allows you to craft very useful potions and elixirs to heal, cure or gain buffs.

By Abdullah Shabir

Alchemy is a powerful concept in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the only method of crafting that is readily available to players anywhere. You can craft both Baldur’s Gate 3 Potions and Elixirs using Alchemy for various effects.

With the right potions or elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3, players can make their characters and companions stronger, remove debuffs and even gain abilities that are not otherwise possible, or not available to your party at any stage. This guide will list all the potions and elixirs you can craft in BG3.

How to use Alchemy for crafting Potions and Elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3

Alchemy is unlocked in the player’s crafting tab from the start. Open your inventory by pressing “I” and you will find the Alchemy Tab where players can see what potions they can craft and what ingredients they have in their inventory.

If you have the potion or elixir you want unlocked, and you have all the required ingredients, you can craft the potion for yourself.

How to learn new recipes in BG3

As you progress in the game and level up, you will gain new recipes and find them in the open world as well. Reading different books or notes in the world can unlock new potion recipes. Such recipes are typically found near areas where there might be cauldrons or lab equipment. Ethel’s hut is one such place where you can discover new crafting recipes in BG3.

Another way to learn new potion recipes in BG3 is to just keep gathering crafting materials from the wild or dead bodies as you encounter them. Regularly check the Alchemy page and whenever you see the Extract Ingredients option available, click on that. This will unlock new potion recipes if you have the ingredients for it in your inventory.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Below we have covered in detail all the potions and elixir recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you know what each one does and which ingredients you need to learn the recipe and craft it.

All Potions in Baldur’s Gate 3

PotionIngredientsEffect
ANTIDOTESalts of Mugwort Any SuspensionNeutralises the effects of all poisons.
GOODBERRY POTIONTBARegain 1d4 hit points
POTION OF ANGELIC SLUMBEREssence of Planetar Feather Any SuspensionDrink to fall into a 2-turn slumber. Unless interrupted, you gain the benefits of a Long Rest.
POTION OF ANIMAL SPEAKINGEssence of Acorn Truffle Any SaltGain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts till your next long rest.
POTION OF FEATHER FALLSublimate of Autumn Crocus Any EssenceDrink to slow your rate of descent during falls and gain Immunity to Falling damage.
POTION OF FLYINGSublimate of Eagle Feathers Any EssenceDrink to gain the ability to Fly.
POTION OF GLORIOUS VAULTINGSublimate of Wispweed Any AshesDrink this to triple your Jump distance.
POTION OF HEALINGSalts of Rogue’s Morsel Any Suspension2d4 + 2  Heals and removes Burning.
POTION OF GREATER HEALINGAshes of Balsam Any Salt4d4 + 4  Heals and removes Burning.
POTION OF SUPERIOR HEALINGSalts of Musk Creeper Any Suspension8d4 + 8  Heals and removes Burning.
POTION OF SUPREME HEALINGSublimate of Ki-Rin Hair Any Ashes10d4 + 20  Heals and removes Burning.
POTION OF INVISIBILITYAshes of Imp Patagium Any EssenceBecome invisible for 1 minute. Attacking or casting spells ends the status. 
POTION OF MIND READINGSuspension of Mergrass Any SublimateDrink to probe into the minds of those around you. You will be able to read the thoughts of certain creatures while speaking with them.
POTION OF SPEEDAshes of Hyena Ear Any SaltGain Haste for 3 turns.
POTION OF POISONTBABecome Unconscious for 3 turn, status ends on taking damage or help action.
POTION OF SLEEPTBABecome Unconscious for 3 turn, status ends on taking damage or help action.
POTION OF FIRE BREATHTBADrinking this potion grants the ability to breathe fire once, causing 4d6 fire damage to a target within 30 feet.
BASILISK OILTBAThis oil has the ability to turn petrified oil back to its original state.
POTION OF VITALITYTBARemoves Exhausted status and cures any poison or disease.
PURPLE WORM TOXINSuspension of Purple Worm Gullet TBA TBA
REMEDIAL POTIONSalts of Xorn Scales Any SuspensionCures Blinded, Silenced, Paralysed, and Poisoned creatures.
WYVERN POISONTBADeals 3d6 poison damage, halved if the target succeeds a DC15 Constitution saving throw
BROKEN PROMISESTBAStrength is increased by 2 until the next long rest. Upon resting, Strength is indefinitely reduced by 1
FALTERING WILLTBADisadvantage on Wisdom savings throws until rest.
HEART OF STONETBAResistant to poison damage until rest.
INSANITY’S KISSTBAHostile to all other creatures for the condition’s duration.
LOST TIMETBAArmour Class is reduced by 2. Can’t take a reaction.
LOVER’S AVARICETBAWisdom is indefinitely reduced by 1.
MISSING PETSTBAIllusionary spiders run up and down the creature’s body, imposing disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls.
A MOTHER’S LOATHINGTBAGains Bite until the next long rest.
STILLBORNTBABleeding from the inside. Suffers 1d6 Piercing at end of turn
WILTED DREAMSTBACreature is watched from the shadows, taking upon rest.
AUNTIE ETHEL’S CHARMTBABreak this charm to receive all benefits from the Enhance Ability Spell until Long Rest: Bear’s Endurance, Bull’s Strength, Cat’s Grace, Eagle’s Splendour, Fox’s Cunning, and Owl’s Wisdom.
BUTTERFLIES IN THE STOMACHTBADeals 1d6 piercing damage

BG3 Elixir Recipes

PRODUCTEFFECTINGREDIENTS
ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATIONGain an additional Level 1 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Vitriol of Weavemoss Any sublimate
GREATER ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATIONGain an additional Level 2 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Suspension of Laculite Any Vitriol
SUPERIOR ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATIONGain an additional Level 3 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Suspension of Solution of Night Orchid Any Vitriol
SUPREME ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATIONGain an additional Level 4 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Essence of Beholder Eye Any Suspension
ELIXIR OF BARKSKINDrink to increase your Armour Class to 16. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Salts of Tree Bark Any Suspension
ELIXIR OF BATTLEMAGE’S POWERTBASuspension of Gauth Eyestalk
ELIXIR OF BLOODLUSTGain Bloodlust, kill an enemy to gain +5 temporary hit points and an extra action.Ashes of Worg Fang Any Salt
ELIXIR OF CLOUD GIANT STRENGTHTBASalts of Cloud Giant Finger
ELIXIR OF DARKVISIONTBATBA
ELIXIR OF GUILEFUL MOVEMENTYour movement speed can’t be reduced by Difficult Terrain or spells. You can’t be Paralysed or Restrained. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Suspension of Ochre Jelly Any Sublimate
ELIXIR OF HEROISMGain 10 temporary hit points and become Blessed.Sublimate of Pegasus Feather Any Ashes
ELIXIR OF HILL GIANT STRENGTHIncreases Strength ability score to 21 until Long RestSalts of Hill Giant Fingernails Any Suspension
ELIXIR OF PEERLESS FOCUSGain Advantage on Concentration saves.Gain Advantage against the Charm effect.Can’t be put to sleep. Sublimate of Belladona Any Ashes
ELIXIR OF ACID RESISTANCEGain Acid damage Resistance until next long rest.TBA
ELIXIR OF COLD RESISTANCEGain Cold damage Resistance until next long rest.TBA
ELIXIR OF FIRE RESISTANCEYou gain Resistance to Fire damage, and can no longer Burn.Ashes of Dragon Egg Mushroom Any Salt
ELIXIR OF FORCE RESISTANCEGain Force damage Resistance until next long rest.TBA
ELIXIR OF LIGHTNING RESISTANCEGain Lightning damage Resistance until next long rest.Salts of Copper Shavings Any Suspension
ELIXIR OF NECROTIC RESISTANCEGain Necrotic damage Resistance until next long rest.Vitriol of Oleander Any Sublimate
ELIXIR OF POISON RESISTANCEGain Poison damage Resistance until next long rest.Suspension of Muddy Goo Any Sublimate
ELIXIR OF PSYCHIC RESISTANCEGain Psychic damage Resistance until next long rest.Suspension of Cerebrospinal Fluid Any Sublimate
ELIXIR OF UNIVERSAL RESISTANCEGain Resistance to all damage.Vitriol of Divine Miasma Any Sublimate
ELIXIR OF SEE INVISIBILITYDrink this elixir to spot Invisible creatures. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Suspension of Nothic Eye Any Vitriol
ELIXIR OF SILVANUSCure Nettie’s PoisonCauldron of Boiling Theriac Mugwort Bundle
ELIXIR OF THE COLOSSUSDrink to increase your size. Weapons deal an additional 1d4 damage. You gain Advantage on Strength Checks and saves. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Salts of Chasm Creeper Any Suspension
ELIXIR OF VICIOUSNESSIncreases your chance to land a Critical Hit. Replaces effects front other elixirs when drunk.Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac Any Ashes
ELIXIR OF VIGILANCEDrink to gain a +5 bonus to Initiative. In addition, you can’t be Surprised. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Sublimate of Bloodstained Hook Any Ashes
TADPOLE ELIXIRGain Psionic Weakening and Psionic Enrichment. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.Sublimate of Tongue of Madness Any Essence

Related Topics
About the Author
Abdullah Shabir

Abdullah Shabbir is a senior guides writer at SegmentNext.com. He is fan of God of War and Call of Duty franchises, spends most of the time praising or playing these games. He recently expanded his ...