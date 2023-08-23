Baldur’s Gate 3 Potions And Elixirs Recipes

Alchemy is a powerful concept in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the only method of crafting that is readily available to players anywhere. You can craft both Baldur’s Gate 3 Potions and Elixirs using Alchemy for various effects.
With the right potions or elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3, players can make their characters and companions stronger, remove debuffs and even gain abilities that are not otherwise possible, or not available to your party at any stage. This guide will list all the potions and elixirs you can craft in BG3.
How to use Alchemy for crafting Potions and Elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3
Alchemy is unlocked in the player’s crafting tab from the start. Open your inventory by pressing “I” and you will find the Alchemy Tab where players can see what potions they can craft and what ingredients they have in their inventory.
If you have the potion or elixir you want unlocked, and you have all the required ingredients, you can craft the potion for yourself.
How to learn new recipes in BG3
As you progress in the game and level up, you will gain new recipes and find them in the open world as well. Reading different books or notes in the world can unlock new potion recipes. Such recipes are typically found near areas where there might be cauldrons or lab equipment. Ethel’s hut is one such place where you can discover new crafting recipes in BG3.
Another way to learn new potion recipes in BG3 is to just keep gathering crafting materials from the wild or dead bodies as you encounter them. Regularly check the Alchemy page and whenever you see the Extract Ingredients option available, click on that. This will unlock new potion recipes if you have the ingredients for it in your inventory.
Below we have covered in detail all the potions and elixir recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you know what each one does and which ingredients you need to learn the recipe and craft it.
All Potions in Baldur’s Gate 3
|Potion
|Ingredients
|Effect
|ANTIDOTE
|Salts of Mugwort Any Suspension
|Neutralises the effects of all poisons.
|GOODBERRY POTION
|TBA
|Regain 1d4 hit points
|POTION OF ANGELIC SLUMBER
|Essence of Planetar Feather Any Suspension
|Drink to fall into a 2-turn slumber. Unless interrupted, you gain the benefits of a Long Rest.
|POTION OF ANIMAL SPEAKING
|Essence of Acorn Truffle Any Salt
|Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts till your next long rest.
|POTION OF FEATHER FALL
|Sublimate of Autumn Crocus Any Essence
|Drink to slow your rate of descent during falls and gain Immunity to Falling damage.
|POTION OF FLYING
|Sublimate of Eagle Feathers Any Essence
|Drink to gain the ability to Fly.
|POTION OF GLORIOUS VAULTING
|Sublimate of Wispweed Any Ashes
|Drink this to triple your Jump distance.
|POTION OF HEALING
|Salts of Rogue’s Morsel Any Suspension
|2d4 + 2 Heals and removes Burning.
|POTION OF GREATER HEALING
|Ashes of Balsam Any Salt
|4d4 + 4 Heals and removes Burning.
|POTION OF SUPERIOR HEALING
|Salts of Musk Creeper Any Suspension
|8d4 + 8 Heals and removes Burning.
|POTION OF SUPREME HEALING
|Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair Any Ashes
|10d4 + 20 Heals and removes Burning.
|POTION OF INVISIBILITY
|Ashes of Imp Patagium Any Essence
|Become invisible for 1 minute. Attacking or casting spells ends the status.
|POTION OF MIND READING
|Suspension of Mergrass Any Sublimate
|Drink to probe into the minds of those around you. You will be able to read the thoughts of certain creatures while speaking with them.
|POTION OF SPEED
|Ashes of Hyena Ear Any Salt
|Gain Haste for 3 turns.
|POTION OF POISON
|TBA
|Become Unconscious for 3 turn, status ends on taking damage or help action.
|POTION OF SLEEP
|TBA
|Become Unconscious for 3 turn, status ends on taking damage or help action.
|POTION OF FIRE BREATH
|TBA
|Drinking this potion grants the ability to breathe fire once, causing 4d6 fire damage to a target within 30 feet.
|BASILISK OIL
|TBA
|This oil has the ability to turn petrified oil back to its original state.
|POTION OF VITALITY
|TBA
|Removes Exhausted status and cures any poison or disease.
|PURPLE WORM TOXIN
|Suspension of Purple Worm Gullet TBA
|TBA
|REMEDIAL POTION
|Salts of Xorn Scales Any Suspension
|Cures Blinded, Silenced, Paralysed, and Poisoned creatures.
|WYVERN POISON
|TBA
|Deals 3d6 poison damage, halved if the target succeeds a DC15 Constitution saving throw
|BROKEN PROMISES
|TBA
|Strength is increased by 2 until the next long rest. Upon resting, Strength is indefinitely reduced by 1
|FALTERING WILL
|TBA
|Disadvantage on Wisdom savings throws until rest.
|HEART OF STONE
|TBA
|Resistant to poison damage until rest.
|INSANITY’S KISS
|TBA
|Hostile to all other creatures for the condition’s duration.
|LOST TIME
|TBA
|Armour Class is reduced by 2. Can’t take a reaction.
|LOVER’S AVARICE
|TBA
|Wisdom is indefinitely reduced by 1.
|MISSING PETS
|TBA
|Illusionary spiders run up and down the creature’s body, imposing disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls.
|A MOTHER’S LOATHING
|TBA
|Gains Bite until the next long rest.
|STILLBORN
|TBA
|Bleeding from the inside. Suffers 1d6 Piercing at end of turn
|WILTED DREAMS
|TBA
|Creature is watched from the shadows, taking upon rest.
|AUNTIE ETHEL’S CHARM
|TBA
|Break this charm to receive all benefits from the Enhance Ability Spell until Long Rest: Bear’s Endurance, Bull’s Strength, Cat’s Grace, Eagle’s Splendour, Fox’s Cunning, and Owl’s Wisdom.
|BUTTERFLIES IN THE STOMACH
|TBA
|Deals 1d6 piercing damage
BG3 Elixir Recipes
|PRODUCT
|EFFECT
|INGREDIENTS
|ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATION
|Gain an additional Level 1 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Vitriol of Weavemoss Any sublimate
|GREATER ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATION
|Gain an additional Level 2 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Suspension of Laculite Any Vitriol
|SUPERIOR ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATION
|Gain an additional Level 3 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Suspension of Solution of Night Orchid Any Vitriol
|SUPREME ELIXIR OF ARCANE CULTIVATION
|Gain an additional Level 4 spell slot. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Essence of Beholder Eye Any Suspension
|ELIXIR OF BARKSKIN
|Drink to increase your Armour Class to 16. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Salts of Tree Bark Any Suspension
|ELIXIR OF BATTLEMAGE’S POWER
|TBA
|Suspension of Gauth Eyestalk
|ELIXIR OF BLOODLUST
|Gain Bloodlust, kill an enemy to gain +5 temporary hit points and an extra action.
|Ashes of Worg Fang Any Salt
|ELIXIR OF CLOUD GIANT STRENGTH
|TBA
|Salts of Cloud Giant Finger
|ELIXIR OF DARKVISION
|TBA
|TBA
|ELIXIR OF GUILEFUL MOVEMENT
|Your movement speed can’t be reduced by Difficult Terrain or spells. You can’t be Paralysed or Restrained. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Suspension of Ochre Jelly Any Sublimate
|ELIXIR OF HEROISM
|Gain 10 temporary hit points and become Blessed.
|Sublimate of Pegasus Feather Any Ashes
|ELIXIR OF HILL GIANT STRENGTH
|Increases Strength ability score to 21 until Long Rest
|Salts of Hill Giant Fingernails Any Suspension
|ELIXIR OF PEERLESS FOCUS
|Gain Advantage on Concentration saves.Gain Advantage against the Charm effect.Can’t be put to sleep.
|Sublimate of Belladona Any Ashes
|ELIXIR OF ACID RESISTANCE
|Gain Acid damage Resistance until next long rest.
|TBA
|ELIXIR OF COLD RESISTANCE
|Gain Cold damage Resistance until next long rest.
|TBA
|ELIXIR OF FIRE RESISTANCE
|You gain Resistance to Fire damage, and can no longer Burn.
|Ashes of Dragon Egg Mushroom Any Salt
|ELIXIR OF FORCE RESISTANCE
|Gain Force damage Resistance until next long rest.
|TBA
|ELIXIR OF LIGHTNING RESISTANCE
|Gain Lightning damage Resistance until next long rest.
|Salts of Copper Shavings Any Suspension
|ELIXIR OF NECROTIC RESISTANCE
|Gain Necrotic damage Resistance until next long rest.
|Vitriol of Oleander Any Sublimate
|ELIXIR OF POISON RESISTANCE
|Gain Poison damage Resistance until next long rest.
|Suspension of Muddy Goo Any Sublimate
|ELIXIR OF PSYCHIC RESISTANCE
|Gain Psychic damage Resistance until next long rest.
|Suspension of Cerebrospinal Fluid Any Sublimate
|ELIXIR OF UNIVERSAL RESISTANCE
|Gain Resistance to all damage.
|Vitriol of Divine Miasma Any Sublimate
|ELIXIR OF SEE INVISIBILITY
|Drink this elixir to spot Invisible creatures. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Suspension of Nothic Eye Any Vitriol
|ELIXIR OF SILVANUS
|Cure Nettie’s Poison
|Cauldron of Boiling Theriac Mugwort Bundle
|ELIXIR OF THE COLOSSUS
|Drink to increase your size. Weapons deal an additional 1d4 damage. You gain Advantage on Strength Checks and saves. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Salts of Chasm Creeper Any Suspension
|ELIXIR OF VICIOUSNESS
|Increases your chance to land a Critical Hit. Replaces effects front other elixirs when drunk.
|Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac Any Ashes
|ELIXIR OF VIGILANCE
|Drink to gain a +5 bonus to Initiative. In addition, you can’t be Surprised. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Sublimate of Bloodstained Hook Any Ashes
|TADPOLE ELIXIR
|Gain Psionic Weakening and Psionic Enrichment. Replaces effects from other elixirs when drunk.
|Sublimate of Tongue of Madness Any Essence