Baldur’s Gate 3 Potions And Elixirs Recipes

Alchemy is a powerful concept in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the only method of crafting that is readily available to players anywhere. You can craft both Baldur’s Gate 3 Potions and Elixirs using Alchemy for various effects.

With the right potions or elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3, players can make their characters and companions stronger, remove debuffs and even gain abilities that are not otherwise possible, or not available to your party at any stage. This guide will list all the potions and elixirs you can craft in BG3.

How to use Alchemy for crafting Potions and Elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3

Alchemy is unlocked in the player’s crafting tab from the start. Open your inventory by pressing “I” and you will find the Alchemy Tab where players can see what potions they can craft and what ingredients they have in their inventory.

If you have the potion or elixir you want unlocked, and you have all the required ingredients, you can craft the potion for yourself.

How to learn new recipes in BG3

As you progress in the game and level up, you will gain new recipes and find them in the open world as well. Reading different books or notes in the world can unlock new potion recipes. Such recipes are typically found near areas where there might be cauldrons or lab equipment. Ethel’s hut is one such place where you can discover new crafting recipes in BG3.

Another way to learn new potion recipes in BG3 is to just keep gathering crafting materials from the wild or dead bodies as you encounter them. Regularly check the Alchemy page and whenever you see the Extract Ingredients option available, click on that. This will unlock new potion recipes if you have the ingredients for it in your inventory.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Below we have covered in detail all the potions and elixir recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you know what each one does and which ingredients you need to learn the recipe and craft it.

All Potions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Potion Ingredients Effect ANTIDOTE Salts of Mugwort Any Suspension Neutralises the effects of all poisons. GOODBERRY POTION TBA Regain 1d4 hit points POTION OF ANGELIC SLUMBER Essence of Planetar Feather Any Suspension Drink to fall into a 2-turn slumber. Unless interrupted, you gain the benefits of a Long Rest. POTION OF ANIMAL SPEAKING Essence of Acorn Truffle Any Salt Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts till your next long rest. POTION OF FEATHER FALL Sublimate of Autumn Crocus Any Essence Drink to slow your rate of descent during falls and gain Immunity to Falling damage. POTION OF FLYING Sublimate of Eagle Feathers Any Essence Drink to gain the ability to Fly. POTION OF GLORIOUS VAULTING Sublimate of Wispweed Any Ashes Drink this to triple your Jump distance. POTION OF HEALING Salts of Rogue’s Morsel Any Suspension 2d4 + 2 Heals and removes Burning. POTION OF GREATER HEALING Ashes of Balsam Any Salt 4d4 + 4 Heals and removes Burning. POTION OF SUPERIOR HEALING Salts of Musk Creeper Any Suspension 8d4 + 8 Heals and removes Burning. POTION OF SUPREME HEALING Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair Any Ashes 10d4 + 20 Heals and removes Burning. POTION OF INVISIBILITY Ashes of Imp Patagium Any Essence Become invisible for 1 minute. Attacking or casting spells ends the status. POTION OF MIND READING Suspension of Mergrass Any Sublimate Drink to probe into the minds of those around you. You will be able to read the thoughts of certain creatures while speaking with them. POTION OF SPEED Ashes of Hyena Ear Any Salt Gain Haste for 3 turns. POTION OF POISON TBA Become Unconscious for 3 turn, status ends on taking damage or help action. POTION OF SLEEP TBA Become Unconscious for 3 turn, status ends on taking damage or help action. POTION OF FIRE BREATH TBA Drinking this potion grants the ability to breathe fire once, causing 4d6 fire damage to a target within 30 feet. BASILISK OIL TBA This oil has the ability to turn petrified oil back to its original state. POTION OF VITALITY TBA Removes Exhausted status and cures any poison or disease. PURPLE WORM TOXIN Suspension of Purple Worm Gullet TBA TBA REMEDIAL POTION Salts of Xorn Scales Any Suspension Cures Blinded, Silenced, Paralysed, and Poisoned creatures. WYVERN POISON TBA Deals 3d6 poison damage, halved if the target succeeds a DC15 Constitution saving throw BROKEN PROMISES TBA Strength is increased by 2 until the next long rest. Upon resting, Strength is indefinitely reduced by 1 FALTERING WILL TBA Disadvantage on Wisdom savings throws until rest. HEART OF STONE TBA Resistant to poison damage until rest. INSANITY’S KISS TBA Hostile to all other creatures for the condition’s duration. LOST TIME TBA Armour Class is reduced by 2. Can’t take a reaction. LOVER’S AVARICE TBA Wisdom is indefinitely reduced by 1. MISSING PETS TBA Illusionary spiders run up and down the creature’s body, imposing disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls. A MOTHER’S LOATHING TBA Gains Bite until the next long rest. STILLBORN TBA Bleeding from the inside. Suffers 1d6 Piercing at end of turn WILTED DREAMS TBA Creature is watched from the shadows, taking upon rest. AUNTIE ETHEL’S CHARM TBA Break this charm to receive all benefits from the Enhance Ability Spell until Long Rest: Bear’s Endurance, Bull’s Strength, Cat’s Grace, Eagle’s Splendour, Fox’s Cunning, and Owl’s Wisdom. BUTTERFLIES IN THE STOMACH TBA Deals 1d6 piercing damage

BG3 Elixir Recipes